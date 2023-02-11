Severe weather alert: Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states brace for heavy rain, high winds, and thunderstorms this weekend

Mid-Atlantic states map Photo by Alamy

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland has issued a short range forecast for the period from 12Z Saturday, February 11th to 12Z Monday, February 13th.

A low pressure system that is moving into the Canadian Maritimes will continue to bring light snow to northern New England, which is expected to taper off this morning. However, a new low pressure system that is developing over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and embedded severe thunderstorms to the Southeast today and into tonight. The rain will continue to expand northeastward through the southeastern United States, while moderate to heavy showers pivot eastward into the lower Mississippi Valley.

The robust low pressure system is expected to move across the Southeast through tonight and bring increasingly stormy weather to the area, particularly tonight when heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring potential flooding issues. The highest chance of severe thunderstorms is in the Florida Panhandle, where the primary threat is expected to be damaging wind gusts.

Colder air north of the storm track will bring wet snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain to portions of the southern and central Appalachians tonight and into Sunday. Accumulating snowfall is expected to be limited to the upslope regions of the Appalachian Mountains, where there is a 50-80% chance of 4" or more. In addition to the snow, warm air aloft will bring a risk of icing, particularly over the central and southern Appalachian Mountains, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a 30-50% probability of 0.1" of ice accretion.

A strong storm system is currently pushing southward through northern and central California, but its track will not be conducive to significant precipitation across the state. Light to locally moderate precipitation amounts of .10-.25" are expected across northern to central California over the next two days, with moisture values remaining at or below seasonal averages.

The next round of unsettled weather is expected to reach the Pacific Northwest by Sunday night.

