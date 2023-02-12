Severe weather alert: Crazy thunderstorms to impact Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras today says NOAA

Cape Lookout Lighthouse Photo by Wikipedia

On February 11th, 2023, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a warning for a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in the Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras areas on February 12th. A powerful mid-level low and a surface low are expected to impact the region, bringing the possibility of locally severe thunderstorms. Residents are advised to prepare and monitor updates from the NOAA website.

A powerful mid-level low situated over Georgia will be moving towards the east-northeast and will be offshore of the North Carolina coast during the day. A surface low is expected to be near Cape Fear early on Sunday morning and will largely follow the coast as the day progresses. The air mass over the eastern half of the storm is expected to become moist and unstable, with mid 60s dew points over the continental shelf waters.

Some recent NAM model runs show that the warm sector near the low may briefly impact the immediate beaches for 1-3 hours in the morning. Forecast soundings suggest that the potential organized storm structures will be concentrated over the shelf waters and the Outer Banks vicinity. While a low supercell-tornado risk cannot be ruled out, the potential convective activity is expected to clear the coast and move into the western Atlantic within a short duration.

In conclusion, residents of Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras should prepare for the possibility of a locally severe thunderstorm on February 12th. If you wish to get this information update regularly, you can visit the NOAA website through your phone or laptop. The next Day 2 Outlook is scheduled to be issued by 1730Z, and readers are encouraged to reload the page to update the time.