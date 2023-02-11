Severe thunderstorms to be witnessed in Florida today says NOAA

Photo by Unsplah.com on Unsplash

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from the eastern Florida Panhandle into North Florida. The prediction is valid from 11:00 AM CST on February 11, 2023 to 12:00 PM CST on February 12, 2023.

A strong mid/upper-level cyclone is moving from East Texas into the Southeast, and a surface low will gradually deepen across the northeast Gulf of Mexico and move northward into the Florida Panhandle/southern Georgia. A secondary surface low is expected to develop near the coastal Carolinas overnight. A cold front attendant to the primary surface low will move eastward across the central/northern Gulf today and into the Florida Panhandle this evening.

The environment across parts of the Florida Panhandle and North Florida is expected to be conditionally favorable for organized storms later today, but there remains some uncertainty regarding the potential for storms to mature and become severe. Convection will likely be ongoing this morning and may weaken with time, but periodic storm development is possible through the day. Wind profiles will become increasingly favorable for rotating storms this afternoon from the eastern Florida Panhandle into North Florida.

However, with limited large-scale ascent and weak midlevel lapse rates, storms may struggle to mature and the exact coverage and magnitude of the severe-thunderstorm threat remains uncertain. Any supercells that evolve in this environment would pose a risk of tornadoes, in addition to the threat of locally damaging gusts.

The secondary surface low is forecast to move very close to the South Carolina coast overnight, with the threat for surface-based convection expected to remain just offshore. Some threats may potentially evolve near the North Carolina Outer Banks early in the Sunday forecast period.