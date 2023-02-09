Elon Musk SpaceX's bans Ukraine military from using Starlink terminal for it's drones

Stanley

Elon Musk SpaceX's bans Ukraine military from using Starlink terminal for it's drones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hVCg_0ki0qkGw00
Smartydrone 4k dronePhoto byGood for purchase

SpaceX, a company owned by Elon Musk, has claimed that the Ukrainian military has utilized its Starlink internet service to operate drones during its conflict with Russia. The company has also stated that measures have been taken to prevent further use of its service in this manner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sGIQ_0ki0qkGw00
Smartydrone 4k HD dual cameraPhoto byGood for purchase

At a Washington conference of the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday, Gwynne Shotwell, the COO of SpaceX, expressed that the company is happy to support Ukraine in their struggle for freedom, but that the purpose of the Starlink satellite internet service was not to be used as a weapon. Shotwell stated that the Ukrainian military has utilized the service in unexpected ways, which were not part of any agreement. She mentioned that while using it for communication is acceptable, using it for offensive actions was never the intention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ED6LG_0ki0qkGw00
An image of Smartydrone for salePhoto byGood for purchase

Good Points of Smartydrone

  • Advanced Flight Stabilization Electronics
  • One Button Take-Off And Land Easy Control
  • Equipped With Front And Sides Anti-Collision Sensors
  • Motorized Front Camera Remotely Controllable
  • Optical Flow Camera For Automatic Flight Adjustment
  • Fully Portable, Easy To Carry And To Use

According to Starlink's terms of service, the service is not intended for use with weaponry or any other similar applications. Elon Musk has previously expressed that Starlink is meant for peaceful purposes only and prohibited for use in long-range drone attacks. However, after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, SpaceX has supplied thousands of Starlink dishes to Ukrainians and helped keep Ukrainian troops connected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixVPP_0ki0qkGw00
An image of Smartydrone 4k drone for purchase.Photo byGood for purchase

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elon musk# SpaceX# Ukraine# Russia

Comments / 49

Published by

A product researcher who has written various reviews about different products and services. Join me as there will be plenty of reviews and news to enjoy.

N/A
1K followers

More from Stanley

Massachusetts State

Massachusetts: New England to witness rain and snow mix late tonight, blustery winds in Central and Eastern Regions

News Recap: A rain and snow mix is expected in New England tonight, followed by sunny and windy conditions on Tuesday. Record-breaking high temperatures are expected by Thursday and Friday, but a cold front is approaching bringing showers and stronger winds. A return to colder weather is expected by Friday night before temperatures warm up again. The forecast is being closely monitored for any changes, with mainly minor tweaks expected. Clouds are increasing due to a potent shortwave disturbance, and mild temperatures are expected to last through the week. Blustery winds persist across central and eastern Massachusetts.

Read full story
1 comments

Alpha Heater review: an effective portable heater for keeping yourself warm during freezing winter cold in United States

Don't underestimate the power of winter's chill. Stay warm and comfortable with the Alpha Heater, a device that comes equipped with all the essential features you need to stay cozy. I am dedicated to providing you with the best heater possible to ensure everyone stays warm during the winter season. The Alpha Heater is a cutting-edge device that is ideal for this purpose. If you're looking for a way to stay cozy and comfortable all winter long, then you should consider the Alpha Heater.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia State: Warm and dry weather predicted for midweek before strong cold front arrives in Southern Appalachians

News Recap: The Southern Appalachian region is expected to experience changing weather conditions, with a high pressure system bringing clear skies and cooler temperatures, followed by warm and dry weather in the midweek, and a strong cold front arriving later in the week with potentially excessive rain and snowflakes in the far western slopes. The westerly winds are expected to decrease and leave light and variable conditions overnight. Surface high pressure is bringing good flying conditions with light wind. The upper level ridge is expected to remain over the Southeast US and Gulf of Mexico through midweek, with warm temperatures above normal predicted until the arrival of the cold front on Thursday.

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona State: Winter storm brings cold temperatures and strong winds to Northern Arizona, blizzard-like conditions

News Recap: Northern Arizona is expected to experience cold temperatures, strong winds, snow, and rain showers over the next few days. Two storm systems are expected to impact the area, bringing blizzard-like conditions on Tuesday and widespread snowfall throughout the week. A winter weather advisory has been issued and residents are advised to prepare for sub-zero temperatures. Northern Arizona will face lingering showers and strong winds through Wednesday.

Read full story
5 comments

New Jersey: High pressure to pass over Western North Atlantic Wednesday/Thursday, strong cold arrives on Friday morning

News Recap: A strong cold front is expected to arrive on Friday morning, bringing in chilly dry air and causing temperatures to drop. High pressure is expected to pass over the western North Atlantic on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing mild temperatures and dry weather conditions for the weekend. There is an increasing chance of showers on Thursday as moisture builds. Winds are expected to shift from the west to the north-west overnight, and VFR conditions are expected for the week ahead. High pressure will build from the lower Mississippi River Valley.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Ohio State: warm front to bring mild temps, scattered showers to Cleveland, strong gusts to impact Great Lakes region

News Recap: The Great Lakes region, including Cleveland, is expected to experience strong gusts and changing weather conditions in the near future. There may be scattered showers, warm temperatures, and a mix of sun and rain. There is uncertainty for Thursday's forecast, with the possibility of gusty winds and thunderstorms. A ridge of high pressure is expected to bring fair weather today, but a wind advisory has been issued for Cleveland as a low pressure system approaches. Record-breaking temperatures are expected on Wednesday, and the low pressure system is expected to bring increased wind and rain to Cleveland on Thursday. A surface trough is also bringing gusty winds to Cleveland today. A warm front is expected to bring breezy conditions and showers to Cleveland Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Illinois State weather discussion: upcoming storm Systems to bring active weather to Central and Southeast Illinois

News Recap: A weak cold front is bringing clearer skies to Central Illinois today, with temperatures rising into the mid-50s. Clouds will increase ahead of a storm system on Tuesday, which is expected to bring windy and showery conditions in the afternoon and evening. Central and Southeast Illinois will see active weather from upcoming storm systems, with strong southeast winds developing on Tuesday. Rain chances will increase overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, and another storm system will bring further rain to Central Illinois. While the risk of severe storms remains south of the region, dry weather is expected for the weekend following the mid-week storms.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Washington State: Severe weather to impact the Inland Northwest today, snowy gusty winds in Cascades and Idaho Panhandle

News Recap: The National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for parts of the Cascades and Idaho Panhandle due to a strong weather system bringing snow and wind. The region will be impacted with snow levels dropping to 1500-2500 feet in the afternoon and scattered snow showers continuing through Tuesday. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the teens to mid 20s and the rest of the week is expected to be dry and stable. Gusty winds are expected in aviation, with mostly VFR conditions but brief restrictions during heavier showers. Updates will be provided as necessary.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana State: updates on Gulf Coast weather as high pressure system moves eastward, chilly weekend ahead

The National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge, Louisiana released their latest weather forecast discussion for the area, highlighting expected conditions for the next several days.

Read full story

Winter storm to bring impacts of heavy snow, high winds, and severe thunderstorms in Western United States

Summary: Residents of Western US are advised to brace themselves for a winter storm that will bring heavy snow and strong winds from the Four Corners to the central High Plains this week. The storm is expected to spread from Tuesday to Wednesday and possibly reach the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes by Thursday and Friday. The winter storm may also bring a corridor of ice, and the southern end of its cold front is expected to produce severe thunderstorms in the ArkLaTex and the Ohio Valley midweek.

Read full story
49 comments
Duluth, MN

Minnesota weather advisory: Duluth expects freezing rain and heavy snowfall, aviators braces for strong Southern flow

A winter storm is approaching Duluth, Minnesota with a mixture of freezing rain, rain and snow expected. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Northland. Duluth is preparing for heavy snowfall and strong northwest winds, leading to icy surfaces. The end of the week will bring cooler temperatures and lake effect snow. Aviators in Duluth are advised to prepare for low-level wind shear and strong southerly flow. The North Shore of Duluth is anticipating gusty winds and larger waves. Wet snow and rain may cause issues for Duluth's powerlines and trees. Duluth will experience above average temperatures with another warm-up expected over the weekend.

Read full story
Montana State

NWS issues winter weather advisory for Montana as the weather is expected to impact commutes and livestock this week

Winter weather advisory in effect for Central and North Central Montana. Snow and wind expected to impact commutes in Montana" Hazardous road conditions anticipated during winter weather warning.

Read full story
2 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi on flooding alert: Flood warning issued for multiple rivers, National Weather Service urges caution

Bullet points summary: National Weather Service provides updates on flooding situations in Mississippi for the residents to beware. Pearl river in Carthage expected to reach crest of 21.5 feet.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas State: Incoming cold fronts to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures to Southeast Texas

Southeast Texas braces for isolated showers and increased moisture. Surface high and upper-level ridging bring clear skies to Southeast Texas. Onshore flow returns to Southeast Texas, bringing warmer temperatures.

Read full story
14 comments
Pennsylvania State

Warm temperatures to prevail across Pennsylvania this week with rain system bringing relief from above-normal heat

Summary: Pennsylvania weather forecast discussion: 13 February 2023. Mild temperatures to continue through the extended forecast. Storm systems to bring rain chances across the State.

Read full story
3 comments
Harrison County, TX

Weather watch: Missouri Valley in Harrison County prepares for possible severe thunderstorms

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, there is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of the lower Missouri Valley. A few strong to locally severe thunderstorms are expected to occur over the region on Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Weather discussion: Severe winter storm to impact Tennessee with heavy snow, high winds, and thunderstorms this week

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, MD has issued a short range forecast discussion for the period between 00Z Mon Feb 13 2023 and 00Z Wed Feb 15 2023. The discussion highlights the weather changes that are expected to take place across the country over the next couple of days.

Read full story
11 comments

Aircooly reviews: effective portable AC for enjoying moderate cozy air during the hotter weather

AirCooly AC is designed for those who want to beat the summer heat and enjoy cool and fresh air even when they are away from home. This is because summer comes with excessive heat and the only way you can stay away from this heat is to get yourself a personal air conditioner like the Air Cooly.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin State weather forecast discussion: Risks of increasing river flows as Wisconsin braces for widespread rain

The National Weather Service in Green Bay, Wisconsin State has issued its latest forecast discussion for the region for the short and long term. In the short term, the forecast anticipates a quiet stretch of weather with the main challenge being temperatures. A weak area of low pressure is located over central Upper MI, with a cold front expected to move through northeast WI later tonight. Although moisture is lacking, winds are expected to pick up through the night, which will prevent temperatures from falling too far. Min temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to lower 20s central WI, middle to upper 20s eastern WI.

Read full story
3 comments
Alaska State

Alaska weather alert: Southeast Alaska braces for impending winter storm, widespread showers

Southeast Alaska is bracing for another wet and potentially snowy period, with the National Weather Service issuing a series of warnings and advisories for the region. In its latest forecast discussion, the National Weather Service in Juneau, Alaska, says that an onshore flow pattern will bring widespread showers throughout Southeast Alaska over the next few days. Two main areas of concern are temperatures and an area of enhanced lift in the southern panhandle.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy