Elon Musk SpaceX's bans Ukraine military from using Starlink terminal for it's drones

SpaceX, a company owned by Elon Musk, has claimed that the Ukrainian military has utilized its Starlink internet service to operate drones during its conflict with Russia. The company has also stated that measures have been taken to prevent further use of its service in this manner.

At a Washington conference of the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday, Gwynne Shotwell, the COO of SpaceX, expressed that the company is happy to support Ukraine in their struggle for freedom, but that the purpose of the Starlink satellite internet service was not to be used as a weapon. Shotwell stated that the Ukrainian military has utilized the service in unexpected ways, which were not part of any agreement. She mentioned that while using it for communication is acceptable, using it for offensive actions was never the intention.

According to Starlink's terms of service, the service is not intended for use with weaponry or any other similar applications. Elon Musk has previously expressed that Starlink is meant for peaceful purposes only and prohibited for use in long-range drone attacks. However, after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, SpaceX has supplied thousands of Starlink dishes to Ukrainians and helped keep Ukrainian troops connected.