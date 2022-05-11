Serial Monogamists Jump From Partner to Partner

Stacy Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoLn3_0faTvy1C00
Fern M. Lomibao/Unsplash

Freshman year of college, I ended a relationship with my first serious boyfriend.

College held the promise of new experiences and opportunities, and dating casually was one that I was eager to explore.

Unfortunately, it turned out that I wasn’t hard-wired to date around. Every “casual” dating experience would turn into a relationship. I fell into a pattern of dating someone seriously for six months to a year, then moving on to someone new. There was seldom more than a week or two between my relationships, and as one would near the end, I would have a new romance brewing.

At the time, I didn’t realize that I was a serial monogamist. It wasn’t until my early twenties that I began to acknowledge my dating life could be unhealthy.

Is being a serial monogamist the worst thing in the world? No, not at all, but here is how it began affecting my growth and long-term relationship goals.

There was no time for me to heal in-between relationships.

There is nothing like a break-up. The hurt, the pain, the tears, it is undeniably terrible.

Healthy individuals usually take the time to heal after a long-term relationship. Serial monogamists, on the other hand, endure a brutal break-up and immediately jump into a new relationship.

I remember walking through a grocery store, hand in hand with my new boyfriend, several weeks after a break-up that had left me devastated. After we bought groceries and walked towards the exit, my ex-boyfriend locked eyes with me from across the store.

It felt like my body and heart were on fire. Outwardly I kept it together, but inside it felt like my heart was breaking all over again. It was undeniable that I wasn’t over my ex, but I still took no time by myself to heal.

By skipping right into the “love” stage, I didn’t learn how to identify if we were compatible.

None of my relationships were casual. Within several months of dating, “I love you’s” were shared alongside serious discussions about the future. I would dive into every romance headfirst, giddy in the honeymoon stage.

The issue with rose-colored glasses is that they come off… hence why I would begin to pull back by around the sixth-month mark.

My boyfriend right after college was a prime example of this pattern. He was ready to settle down and get married, whereas I wanted to travel and see the world.

The relationship ended in an angry break-up and plenty of regrets. If there had been more honest conversations upfront, we might have concluded we were on entirely different paths and not hurt each other so deeply.

Never being alone meant that I wasn’t dealing with my past trauma.

I always hated being alone.

Either I was in a “serious” relationship, I was on the prowl for a new romance, or I was hanging out with friends. Deep down, I knew that I was terrified of being alone and did everything to ensure that I always had company.

When I finally decided to stay single for an extended amount of time and spend time alone, a lifetime of trauma hit me all at once.

Although it was far from an enjoyable time, it was incredibly needed. Being alone forced me to finally face my past and the parts of myself that I had to work on to heal. Had I continued my prior dating patterns, I may have never been in a space to cultivate a healthy relationship.

A serial monogamist was not the worst thing that I could have been

When I look back, do I wish I would have spent more time focusing on myself instead of jumping from boyfriend to boyfriend? Absolutely.

I endured a lot of pain and heartbreak and made poor choices along my dating journey. That being said, it ultimately shaped me into the person I am today and led me to the incredible man I have the honor of marrying.

We all have the capability to learn from our mistakes, identify our unhealthy dating patterns, and correct the ones that no longer serve us.

Sources:

https://www.envisionwellness.co/are-you-a-serial-monogamist/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mental health# psychology# relationships# dating# marriage

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

27200 followers

More from Stacy Wynn

Opinion: Are You Dating Someone Without Empathy?

EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: People Are Not Happy With Dating Apps

We are human. Most, if not all of us, crave genuine connection whether we want to admit it or not. However, times have changed. Social media is allowing us to be so connected that we don’t have to pick up the phone to call a friend anymore. And who meets in person anymore to start a romantic relationship?

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: How to Keep From Burning Out At Work

In the professional world, we are often asked to give more than we can take. Workloads pile up and until someone has a breakdown, they’ll keep getting more because that’s the glass ceiling. The more you give the more you will be asked to give.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The Initial Love-bombing From a Narcissist And The Aftermath That Follows

Iwas told by the narcissist that he had been looking for me his whole life. I felt like my heart exploded.I had finally found what I had been looking for.All of the failed relationships and pain led tothis.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Are Weddings About Love Or Social Media?

Weddings have evolved over the last decade. There has been a shift where almost everything is focused on how it will appear on social media. Cute matching shirts for Instagram. Cute matching robes. Mimosa glasses with the bridal parties' names on them. After posing with these props for an hour or two to get the perfect photos, I have to conclude it may be for the photos and not the moment.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Mistakes Are Easily Made In Long-Term Relationships

“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. Instead of trusting me to place the order, my fiance’ insisted on doing it himself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.

Read full story

Opinion: Couples Often Settle In Long-Term Relationships

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: We Shouldn’t Be Surprised When “Happy” Couples Break Up

Back in college, my best friend and I lived in a house with several male roommates. One of them was incredibly sweet and had a wonderful girlfriend he had been dating for years. We were entirely convinced they would get married.

Read full story
14 comments

Narcissists Manipulate Victims By Utilizing "Future Faking"

If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: Gabby Petito's Case Showcased Worst Possible Outcome Of Narcissistic Abuse

It was heartbreaking to watch the Gabby Petito case play out in real time and see footage released following her death. Those of us who were/are also victims of domestic violence watched the videos of her sobbing, and it was a scene that was all too familiar.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Youth Consumption of Romantic Tropes Affect Relationships Expectations

When I saw Titanic, I left the movie theatre with tears in my eyes and a newfound belief in true love. Numerous obsessions with other romance films followed, but Titanic was the pivotal one. After seeing the movie, I believed that relationships needed to be dramatic, at times tragic, and full of nothing but a fiery passion.

Read full story

Manipulators Have A Playbook To Ensnare Victims

You probably heard a fable as a child about a frog in a boiling pot of water. In the cautionary tale, the water is slowly getting hotter and hotter, but the frog doesn’t notice because it’s such a slow burn. Eventually, the frog ends up being boiled alive.

Read full story
7 comments

Indication Codependency Is Affecting Relationship Health

Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, and every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.

Read full story
1 comments

The Narcissist Will Discard Victims as Part Of Devaluation Cycle

A break-up with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.

Read full story
8 comments

Set Boundaries To Prevent Relationship Manipulation

First, it was the boyfriend that constantly played the victim role. Then it was the one who claimed that it was love at first sight and love-bombed me blind. Later on, I encountered gaslighting and constant invalidation, although I didn't know their exact terms.

Read full story
21 comments

Enmeshment Damaging To Healthy Relationships

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

Read full story
1 comments

Rebooting Relationship With Ex Requires Work

When I was nineteen, I broke up with my first love. I was in my first year of college, whereas he was in the military, and we had slowly been growing apart. Although it was heartbreaking and we still loved each other, we decided it made sense to separate.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating Scene Changes For Women Later In Life

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
55 comments

Eye-Opening Behaviors Showcasing Codependency

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy