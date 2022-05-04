Healing Trauma From The Mother Wound

Stacy Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOmtc_0fT2Ksli00
Mathilde Langevin/Unsplash

My mother is an entitled, and often selfish individual who rarely reaches out unless I initiate contact. Though every now and then she messages me on social media (she lives in another country these days) we tend to have very limited interaction.

The pain from the broken relationship with my mother has caused me anger and frustration for most of my teenage and adult life.

Recently I got engaged to my partner, and we told our closest friends and family who were all ecstatic with the news. When I messaged my mother to let her know she responded with “nice.”

A few years ago, her lack of interest and response in life would have bothered me. This time, I am able to shrug as it was what I expected, but it took a long time to get here.

There are a set of truths I had to accept before letting go of the immense anger I felt towards my mother’s absence in my life.

#1. I reminded myself that I was not the reason that she ended up leaving

When my parents got divorced, my mother ended up leaving, and at the time, I was not an adult and still lived with my father.

It is impossible for me to truly comprehend the pain that my father must have been going through after the end of his thirty-year-long marriage. That being said, it doesn’t justify some of his actions towards my younger brother and me.

There were mornings when I would be getting ready for the day, and he would stand by my door and tell me that my mother had left because of my actions. His words only validated my fears and there were nights when I would crumble to the floor with my hands over my face, attempting to keep in the heaving sobs that stemmed from believing she hadn’t wanted to love me.

As the years went on, I realized that if it hadn’t been for her love of us, she would have left a long time ago because she hadn’t been happy.

It wasn’t until my later years that I accepted that the destruction of a marriage is no fault of a child.

#2. I reminded myself that although I was her daughter, I didn’t have to make her mistakes

Generational trauma is extremely complex and is continually being studied. Science shows it can manifest in strange ways and can be passed on from generation to generation.

My parent's marriage ended because my mother ultimately cheated on my father and claimed that she was incapable of ever truly loving a man. This stemmed from her childhood, but her actions and words caused me to wonder if we were destined to live out the same life.

My mother was always extremely flirty and outgoing, resulting in numerous emotional affairs throughout my childhood. Her example caused a terror that I would never be able to have a healthy relationship or get married because I would be “just like her.”

As time went on, I told myself that I didn’t have to make the same choices, and I didn’t because I decided to be my own person.

#3. I accepted that I could allow myself to feel sympathy for her trauma and pain

My mother had a history of sexual abuse and harrowing family life. Her father was an alcoholic who was struck by a speeding car and killed in front of her when she was ten, and her sister struggled with mental illness and took my mother’s life several times.

For a long time, all I felt was anger towards my mother for her choices and how she treated me.

As time went on, I have been able to view my mother through a sympathetic lens while still accepting that she did make her choices.

It is entirely possible to feel sympathetic towards someone without allowing them into your life because of their behaviors.

#4. I reminded myself that many of us had/have toxic parents and that it’s up to us to break the cycle of generational trauma and set ourselves free

I tell my story to remind others about unhealthy family/parental relationships that they are not alone.

For the first few years of her absence, I felt shame that my mother and I don’t have a healthy relationship. I used to cry thinking about future life events because I knew that she wouldn’t be there.

As time has gone on, I have realized that we cannot choose certain parts of our life and that just because someone is related to us by blood doesn’t mean that we have to let that relationship define us.

I am far from the only person who has struggled to heal from the mother wound, and I will not be the last.

If you had told me ten years ago that I would reach a point where I no longer felt hurt and pain whenever my mother's absence was brought up, I wouldn’t have believed you.

It took many years of hard work and personal growth before I was finally able to let go of the hurt caused by the mother's wound.

In turn, I have managed to break a cycle of generational trauma, and hope that my story reminds you that we are not defined by our predecessors.

Sources:

https://www.health.com/condition/ptsd/generational-trauma#:~:text=The%20symptoms%20of%20generational%20trauma,DeSilva.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# family# psychology# mental health# self

Comments / 5

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

26258 followers

More from Stacy Wynn

Women Remain In Marriages at Expense of Own Happiness

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
17 comments

Toxic Phrases Help Identify Victims of Abuse

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.

Read full story
6 comments

Relationship Anxiety In Beginning Stages of Dating

There is a narrative I have often heard claiming that the beginning of the relationship is the best part. You should get butterflies; you should be excited and consumed by the possibilities lying ahead.

Read full story

Male Narcissists Exhibit Sexist Traits

Years ago I was in a relationship with a man who had narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.

Read full story
2 comments

Controlling Relationship Tendencies Always Backfire

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Read full story
1 comments

Open Relationships Require Explicit Boundaries

There is a fear surrounding open relationships in our society. The fear is one that I am familiar with, and if you had asked me what my thoughts were a decade ago about open relationships, I would have scoffed and said that they don’t work.

Read full story
15 comments

Certain Behaviors Lead To Stagnant Intimacy

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.

Read full story
28 comments

Victims Experience Growth After Toxic Relationships

There is a common misconception that happiness comes immediately after leaving a toxic/abusive partner. I concur that leaving a bad relationship will always be a positive choice, but that doesn’t mean it’s all roses after you walk away.

Read full story
2 comments

Monogamy Is Not The Right Path For Everyone

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.

Read full story
62 comments

Narcissists Display Rage When Discarded

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone with narcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
16 comments

Manipulators Spot Specific Behaviors In Victims

When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.

Read full story

Microcheating Occurs In Seemingly Small Steps

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story
2 comments

Office Relationships Prove Tricky To Navigate

I have a confession to make that often surprises even the closest people in my life. My partner and I met at work. We started off as friends, it turned into a romance, and we ended up keeping it a secret until he left the company to pursue a new opportunity. We no longer work together and have been together happily for years, but because it’s such a controversial topic, I want to touch on it.

Read full story
4 comments

Beginning The Healing Process Post Narcissistic Abuse

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live, is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Therapist Uses Psychology Background To Manipulate Victims of Narcissistic Abuse

Over a year ago I connected with someone on a social media platform. This individual has hundreds of thousands of followers and is a therapist/life coach for victims of narcissistic abuse. At one point he even provided me great insight/feedback into how he has built up his business.

Read full story
1 comments

Toxic Relationship Patterns Necessary To Change

For over a decade I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I would jump in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.

Read full story

Victims Lose Themselves After Dating a Narcissist

Recently I wrote about the effects dating a narcissist had on me after leaving the relationship. Victims have reached out and I went through dozens of comments showcasing that it resonated with numerous users on the platform. Within those comments, victims of narcissistic abuse expanded on their stories and experiences. Within their stories arose a common theme that made my heart absolutely ache…

Read full story
51 comments

Toxic Partners Cause Victims Pain Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again I have witnessed toxic behaviors be completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is just controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault…”

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy