Victims Utilize Specific Strategies For Protection Against Gaslighting

Stacy Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oqcfi_0fEnPPfh00
Anthony Tran/Unsplash

Recently a woman reached out to me saying that she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.

Armed with photos she accused him of cheating on her and asked him how many other times it had happened. He shrugged and answered, “I wouldn’t have cheated on you if you gave me what I needed in this relationship.”

Suddenly she felt like it was her fault all over again.

The reality is that gaslighting crossing even the strongest boundaries. I have learned that even if you know that someone is gaslighting you, which by the way, is a form of psychological abuse then you need specific methods to protect yourself.

Sometimes we can’t just cut a toxic person out of our life. Perhaps your co-worker is gaslighting you, or it’s a family member… or it’s in your relationship. Ultimately you have to be on guard for your own heart and your own mind and practice discernment to figure out who in your life is emotionally abusive.

Here are four ways you can protect yourself against gaslighting no matter what situation you find yourself in:

#1. Constantly keep your guard up

When I was younger, I would let anyone in and believed that everyone had good intentions. This naive outlook made me a prime target for a manipulative older man.

My guard was down because I believed the best in him. At the time I didn’t realize that he had been gaslighting me from the very beginning. I had no idea what was happening… I just began feeling confused, disoriented. and anxious.

Then, I began to do my own research and learned that I was being manipulated. I began putting my guard up and his attempts to confuse me no longer worked. Eventually, I ended things but didn’t let any of my emotions out when I did. I knew that if I showed any weakness he would try to sucker me back in, so I said my break-up pitch and walked away from that toxic situation.

#2. Hold to what you believe to be true

The moment when you start doubting your recollection of events is when the gaslighting allows the manipulator to gain control of the situation.

One of my siblings is toxic and there have been numerous times when he has denied our shared experiences or put his own spin on them to make himself the victim. There is a photo album from a vacation we took when we were young and he still denies events that happened and tries to make me feel crazy when I bring up specific instances.

It doesn’t work because I know what transpired and I don’t let myself doubt that belief. Don’t let someone alter what you know to be your own reality. Continue to strengthen your mental clarity in order to protect yourself against someone manipulating your own thoughts.

#3. Keep a record of events

Years ago I was in a relationship with a narcissist who continually gaslighted me when it came to our finances. I became so frustrated that I was spending all the money and he contributed nothing even though he denied it and said I was exaggerating. I started keeping a record of all of our expenses and calmly showed him.

He conceded slightly and tried to turn the situation around but it was much more difficult for him to gaslight me when I had written proof of my expenses.

I wouldn’t normally recommend confronting someone who is emotionally manipulative (they can spin things in a way that is almost impossible to win) but writing down events is going to allow you to look back to confirm that your reality is what you thought it was, not the web that the manipulator is spinning.

#4. Don’t feel like you have to argue with them

It’s perfectly fine to walk away from a situation or to say that you don’t agree and stop engaging after that point.

Trying to argue with a manipulative person, in general, is exhausting and it’s going to be extremely difficult to ever have a constructive conversation because they only see things their way.

When I tried to argue with my ex there were so many times when I knew that I was right, but I was so exhausted by our conversation that I just stopped responding. My silence would result in him believing that he had, “won,” but in reality, I was saving my energy to start the process of walking away from the relationship.

Manipulation is subtle. Someone will start gaslighting you about the smallest things such as whether or not you locked your car until it’s about bigger things such as your feelings and an event that transpired.

Unfortunately, it’s a technique that is loved by manipulators because it can make their victims doubt themselves, and in turn, give up their power.

Don’t allow that to happen to you. Identify when you feel like someone is causing you to doubt yourself and take the measures needed to ensure you know your own truth.

Once you are confident in your reality and you refuse to let anyone shake that confidence, they lose all of their power over you.

Sources:

https://www.thehotline.org/resources/what-is-gaslighting/#:~:text=It%20is%20an%20extremely%20effective,is%20about%20power%20and%20control).

https://www.oomm.live/13-ways-gaslighting-crosses-boundaries/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# mental health# psychology# relationships# dating

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

25410 followers

More from Stacy Wynn

Breaking Up With Narcissists Is Always Difficult

Imagine for a moment that you have to break up with a really nice and caring person. Although it won’t be easy you know that it simply isn’t the right match and that it would be dishonest to continue with the relationship. You end things, feel a lingering tinge of sadness, but are able to move on with your life.

Read full story

Past Infidelity Leads To Questions From Future Partners

Recently I brought up the topic of infidelity, primarily focusing on the fact that many couples stay together after it happens in their relationship. The backlash was swift and the general consensus was that if someone cheated you should never stay in the relationship and that person would always be unfaithful in future relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

Toxic Feelings Tolerated In Relationships

I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar and I had reached out asking if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed and multiple texts were ignored although I could see that they had been read.

Read full story
1 comments

Relationship Obsession Common After Breakup

I had always believed that you had to still love someone in order for them to still inhabit parts of your mind. Yet it had been over eight months and memories of my toxic still keep popping into my mind uninvited and unwanted. There were still dreams and images of the violent events that had transpired prior to my leaving.

Read full story
4 comments

Victims Must Be Aware Of Warning Signs With Covert Narcissists

When we hear the word narcissist it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and bragging about their accomplishments. Yet what many people don’t realize is that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor does it manifest in the same way from one narcissist to another.

Read full story
6 comments

Common Indication Relationship is Fizzling Out

When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.

Read full story
29 comments

Narcissists Manipulate Victims To Believe In Soul-Mate Effect

If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a covert narcissist.

Read full story

Damaging Communication Affects Couples

Have you ever been in a situation where you observed a couple and it was absolutely cringe-worthy how they were talking to each other?. Every time I’m in a situation where I observe a toxic back-and-forth exchange I am reminded that if you aren’t communicating in the right way it can be detrimental to your relationship.

Read full story
1 comments

Tactics Necessary To Disarm a Narcissist

Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.

Read full story
41 comments

Majority Remain Together Following Cheating

The thought of cheating was completely baffling to me when I was younger. Stories would reach my ears of men and women that would stay with their unfaithful partners and I secretly considered them weak and pathetic. The very idea of staying with someone who cheated seemed so absolutely insane to me that I swore up and down that I would never end up in that situation.

Read full story
46 comments

Adventure Missed In Long-Term Love

For years I dreamed about when I would finally find it. That healthy relationship, the one that would make everything worth it. Well, after years of self-reflection, personal development, and a series of toxic relationships — I finally learned how to cultivate and have a healthy relationship.

Read full story

Manipulators Count on Victims Ignoring Red Flags

Although the majority of my content is about overcoming trauma, cultivating boundaries, and how to heal after dating someone that was psychologically manipulative, these were all foreign concepts to me when I was a young adult.

Read full story
7 comments

Recovering Post Narcissistic Abuse Is Never Easy

I want to focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.

Read full story
11 comments

Attraction Is Sometimes an Inevitable Biological Response

A few years ago I had a coworker who I was somewhat friends with named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Often her boyfriend Blake would join us near the tail end of the evening and he was absolutely lovely.

Read full story
16 comments

No Contact Necessary Post Narcissistic Abuse

Going no contact is far from easy. I remember the first time I tried after breaking up with my narcissistic and abusive ex. After all of the abuse, I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think that it would be easy considering how terribly he treated me.

Read full story

Narcissistic Relationship Always One-Sided

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships. I want to speak to the question I get every single day.

Read full story

Personalities Differ From Relationship To Relationship

When I was in my first serious relationship I thought my boyfriend was going to be an end game as most believe when in midst of the passion that is young love. It was a rude awakening when things ended and I tried to brush off the heartbreak and start dating in college. Considering that I was coming from a small town where there were about three different options, this was a whole new ball game.

Read full story

Trusting and Dating After Narcissistic-Abuse Proves Challenging

When I am working with my clients that have recently left an abusive relationship with a narcissist there is something that they have in common. They either want to jump right back into the dating pool as if nothing happened or they fear that they will never trust someone again. There doesn’t seem to be any in-between, it’s one or the other.

Read full story
12 comments

Paranoia Damages Trust And Intimacy

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy