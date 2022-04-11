Navigating Narcissist Smear Campaign

Stacy Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9CDz_0f5i3DRV00
Dmitriy Frantsev/Unsplash

Recently I had a woman reach out to me that was absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how her narcissistic ex responded when she ended things.

“How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know? Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?

Unfortunately, yes, this happens all the time especially if you are the one ending the relationship with someone who has narcissist personality disorder.

The smear campaign is born out of a combination of factors, including the need to be right and have his or her “truth” become the prevailing script, retaining status and standing (making sure that his or her inner hidden shame doesn’t become public), and maintaining control of his or her image.

Regardless of the reason why the narcissist is acting this way it’s still going to be difficult to know how to navigate the situation.

Here is what I would recommend you do if you are currently going through a smear campaign.

Accept that there are certain things you cannot control

Ultimately we cannot control what someone is saying behind our backs. If someone wants to go launch a smear campaign they can do it.

If you have children or are involved in legal battles I highly recommend writing everything down that you can, keeping all messages, and possibly even voice recording to showcase what is happening.

If you do not have children I recommend going no contact and blocking them on everything, especially on social media.

If they don’t have access to your life it will be harder for them to get to the other people that are part of it.

Accept that they will inevitably play the victim

When I left my abusive relationship the narcissist told all of his friends that I had been cheating on him.

It wasn’t true at all, in fact, he had been cheating on me but the word quickly spread like wildfire and all of his friends treated me horribly whenever they saw me in public.

Although it was horrible I quickly realized that if these people were going to believe his lies and turn a blind eye to his abusive behavior they weren’t people that I wanted in my life anyway.

Don’t try to defend yourself, stay calm, and remember that actions speak louder than words.

Accept that fighting back is futile

Normally my advice isn’t to roll over and play dead, but when it comes to fighting or trying to argue your point to a narcissist… I have to stand by the fact you need to just walk away.

It’s important to realize that the narcissist has most likely been painting you as the villain for some time now in order to ensure that their story adds up.

The more you fight back, the more ammo you give the narcissist. Instead, as hard as I know this is, try your absolute best not to react.

However, keep in mind that if you don’t react you aren’t providing any weight to their claims that you are “psycho” and “crazy.”

They are going to slander your reputation regardless of what you do, so just try to let it roll off your back.

Accept that what you are going through is extremely difficult

This isn’t a random person starting rumors about you. This is someone you once loved trying to break you and destroy your reputation.

A phase I hear all the time that absolutely breaks my heart is the following.

Maybe they’re right, maybe I’m the bad person…

The reality is that you were with someone who was manipulative and abusive and even though you have left, they still want to find a way to hurt you.

It is extremely important to remind yourself that what you are going through is hard but it is a result of someone else's insecurity and hatred. It has nothing to do with you. My final recommendation is to cultivate a strong support system of friends/family/or other survivors. You are not alone in this experience and you know that you were the one who was the victim.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/tech-support/201906/dealing-the-narcissists-smear-campaign

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# psychology# mental health# relationships# dating

Comments / 17

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

24709 followers

More from Stacy Wynn

Psychologically Abuse Damages Victims Long-Term

The most harmful things are usually the ones that we cannot see with our naked eye. I was in my early twenties when I entered into a romance with a man that would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only did I leave the relationship with the trauma that I would deal with for the rest of my life, but I had no idea what to call what I was feeling.

Read full story
11 comments

Cultivating Strong Boundaries Essential

I talk about boundaries constantly. Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.

Read full story
1 comments

Narcissists Weaponize Social Media

Lately, I’ve noticed a terrifying trend with the content creators, therapists, and bloggers that I follow who deal with narcissistic abuse. Many of the women/men that were victims of abuse and trying to share their healing journey are being stalked by their narcissistic exes online.

Read full story
1 comments

"Small" Issues Quickly Evolve Into Larger Ones

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are really the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start out as big problems. They start with the little annoyances and moments that we tuck away for a fight later on. I remember when I was younger that the piece of relationship advice I was always given was to “pick your battles.”

Read full story
1 comments

Refrain From Providing a Narcissist Ammo

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story
13 comments

Initial Relationship Behaviors Exhibit Trouble

Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant. What about the signs beforehand? The ones that we chose to ignore even though they were an indicator of the toxic behaviors that were to follow?

Read full story
2 comments

Communicating With Trauma Survivors Requires Empathy

My heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story
13 comments

Narcissistic Relationship Inevitably Involve Instability

Time and time again I am asked the same question from people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
2 comments

Relationship Ending Often Obvious

Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story

Rebuilding Trust Requires Open Communication

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story

Victims Ignore Red Flags in Their Relationships

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much harder when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story
11 comments

Insignificant Actions Damage Relationships Long-Term

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story

Narcissists Weaponize Compassion From Victims

Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story
13 comments

Narcissists Continually Manipulate Relationships

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.

Read full story
13 comments

Victims Deter Narcissists From Communication

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested. Perhaps you have children together and you want to only interact with them when it’s absolutely necessary.

Read full story
9 comments

Love Addiction Can be Defined as Dependence

For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.

Read full story
1 comments

Financially Abusive Partners Seek Control

Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in by both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.

Read full story
3 comments

Narcissists Communicate To Serve Themselves

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
39 comments

Unhealthy Behaviors Damage Romantic Connection

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy