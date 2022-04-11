Rebuilding Trust Requires Open Communication

Stacy Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401gMp_0f5hQ9vZ00
Mansado Louis/Unsplash

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

From that point on I had to fight to rebuild his trust. He didn’t understand why I was hiding the truth, and I was frustrated because it was a truth I didn’t want him to know.

We were able to rebuild our trust eventually, but there were multiple actions we had to take in order to keep it in our relationship.

Acknowledge your mistake

Even though I felt justified, I couldn’t continue to deny the reality that I had been dishonest. Yes, something happened in my past that I was less than proud of. But this is the person that I want to build a life with… and how could we do that if our foundation wasn’t built on truth?

I’m an extremely stubborn person. I didn’t want to admit that he was right. I didn’t want to admit that I had lied because, in my mind, it made me the “problem” partner in our relationship.

However, I swallowed my pride and put myself in his shoes and admitted that I would have felt the same way. I owned up to my mistake and set out to prove that I could learn from it and be someone he could trust.

Come with a willingness to work on your relationship

One of my best friends in college loved to party. Her boyfriend didn’t, but he wanted her to go out and have fun. When she went out he fully trusted her… until the night she had a bit too much to drink and ended up kissing another man.

To her credit, the next morning she confessed what had happened. He had every reason to walk away from the relationship since she had broken his trust but instead, he decided to give her a second chance.

My friend completely changed her behavior. She faced the reasons why she drank too much and tried to lose herself in partying. Along with the self-work she put all of her energy into working on her relationship.

Because they both were willing to work on things after trust had been broken they were able to repair their relationship and are now married with several children.

Openly communicate about what happened

I lied to my partner for one simple reason: I was afraid he wouldn’t want me when he knew the truth.

But to him, the fact that I withheld information was a huge red flag. I remember him sitting me down and simply saying, “I need to be with a partner I can trust and who tells me the whole truth, regardless of its weight.”

From that moment I realized that I wouldn’t ever be trusted if I was only sharing half-truths and I needed to share my past with him even if it was painful.

Resist the temptation to dwell on the past

My mother always brought up the mistakes that my father made in the early years of their marriage. She used his infidelity as an excuse to have multiple emotional affairs and I grew up witnessing the complete lack of trust that they had for each other.

Their failure to let go of the past eventually destroyed their chances of having a future.

If you actually want to make a relationship work after trust has been broken you have to keep yourself from dwelling on the past.

After the incident with my partner, I resolved to change and I did. Over the last few years, I have consistently been forthcoming with him even when it’s been extremely hard. Now he trusts me fully but it was a longer road than it would have been if I had simply been honest at the very beginning.

It wasn’t easy to get to where we are, and it required both of us to be vulnerable and transparent but it was completely worth it. My partner loves me even after knowing the full scope of my past, and I love him knowing I can trust him with the truth.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/toxic-relationships/202109/how-rebuild-trust-in-7-steps

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# self

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

24624 followers

More from Stacy Wynn

Cultivating Strong Boundaries Essential

I talk about boundaries constantly. Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.

Read full story
1 comments

Narcissists Weaponize Social Media

Lately, I’ve noticed a terrifying trend with the content creators, therapists, and bloggers that I follow who deal with narcissistic abuse. Many of the women/men that were victims of abuse and trying to share their healing journey are being stalked by their narcissistic exes online.

Read full story
1 comments

"Small" Issues Quickly Evolve Into Larger Ones

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are really the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start out as big problems. They start with the little annoyances and moments that we tuck away for a fight later on. I remember when I was younger that the piece of relationship advice I was always given was to “pick your battles.”

Read full story

Refrain From Providing a Narcissist Ammo

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story
8 comments

Initial Relationship Behaviors Exhibit Trouble

Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant. What about the signs beforehand? The ones that we chose to ignore even though they were an indicator of the toxic behaviors that were to follow?

Read full story
2 comments

Navigating Narcissist Smear Campaign

Recently I had a woman reach out to me that was absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how her narcissistic ex responded when she ended things. “How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know?Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?

Read full story
13 comments

Communicating With Trauma Survivors Requires Empathy

My heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story
13 comments

Narcissistic Relationship Inevitably Involve Instability

Time and time again I am asked the same question from people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
2 comments

Relationship Ending Often Obvious

Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story

Victims Ignore Red Flags in Their Relationships

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much harder when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story
10 comments

Insignificant Actions Damage Relationships Long-Term

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story

Narcissists Weaponize Compassion From Victims

Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story
13 comments

Narcissists Continually Manipulate Relationships

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.

Read full story
13 comments

Victims Deter Narcissists From Communication

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested. Perhaps you have children together and you want to only interact with them when it’s absolutely necessary.

Read full story
9 comments

Love Addiction Can be Defined as Dependence

For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.

Read full story
1 comments

Financially Abusive Partners Seek Control

Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in by both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.

Read full story
3 comments

Narcissists Communicate To Serve Themselves

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
39 comments

Unhealthy Behaviors Damage Romantic Connection

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story
3 comments

Narcissists React Poorly To Being Discarded/Dumped

A few years ago I was able to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.

Read full story
43 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy