Studies Showcase Waiting To Get Married Increases Happiness

Stacy Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0eMz_0ezKF21a00
Helena Lopes/Unsplash

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… to the second round of weddings.

Some of the weddings I was a bridesmaid in, while others are newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Receiving these invitations made me think of a recent conversation I had with one of my closest friends about her relationship status. Keep in mind, that she and her partner are both in their late twenties.

“I told my boyfriend we had missed the bus on marriage and now we will never have the wedding we wanted. He answered, are you kidding me? We have spent a decade creating our own independent lives and we are a team but have a lot to show for our individual growth. Plus, you realize that most of our friends are divorced right?”

I’m on her boyfriend’s side. I am so glad that I spent my twenties being single, going through necessary heartbreaks, and learning what I wanted. There were several men that I almost married and am SO glad that I didn’t because I know I would be divorced.

Here are five reasons that it’s better to wait to tie the knot.

#1. You actually know what you want

When I was nineteen I swore that I had met the man I wanted to marry and no one was changing my mind.

Like most people who are with their first love, I was convinced that this person was everything I had ever wanted. Looking back, he was my first relationship so how could I have known that was what I really wanted? I think that the reason I liked him was that I had never gotten attention from the opposite sex and he honestly looked like Ashton Kutcher… just a tad bit surface-level right there.

I didn’t know it yet, but I needed to date a lot of different types of people to figure out exactly what I wanted in a partner.

#2. You will have better communication skills

When I was nineteen years old I didn’t have any idea what “healthy” communication looked like.

Instead, my boyfriend and I at the time considered communication to be petty fights over text, the silent treatment, and us flirting with other people to make the other jealous because we didn’t express how we were feeling. Basically every toxic behavior you can imagine, we both did in our relationship.

Things have certainly improved since those early days of dating. Now I have learned (the hard way) that a relationship will not last if you aren’t listening, practicing vulnerability, and making a constant effort to connect with your partner.

#3. You are likely in a better financial situation

When I was in my early twenties I had a pile of debt that was just growing and growing and growing.

Although I was in several serious relationships and marriage was discussed, the thought made me absolutely sick to my stomach because I was already in such a dire financial situation. Shortly after dating my current partner he sat down with me and helped me come up with a plan to tackle the debt.

Not only was it the biggest relief to no longer have it looming over me but now that I’m debt-free I have been able to save money and a wedding isn’t necessarily going to break the bank as it would have ten years ago.

#4. You have gotten most of your partying out of your system

I thought that I would always want to go out with friends and party on the weekends.

In fact, I remember a few years ago talking with my best friend about how I couldn’t imagine not going out. Now, my partner and I spend our weekends being active, working, and I can honestly say that I enjoy it so much more than if we were going out and ending up with a hangover every weekend.

Some people simply don’t go through a partying phase but for those who do, it’s important to get it out of your system, because going out every night most likely isn’t something that your partner is going to be happy with.

#5. You won’t wonder if you “missed out”

I have quite a few friends who have dated their high school sweethearts and one thing they always say to me is that “they will always wonder what it’s like to be with someone else.”

As I mentioned at the beginning of this story, I didn’t end up with my high school sweetheart.

Instead, I waited. I went through many heartbreaks. I went through a lot of toxic relationships but I continued to wait because I knew that I couldn’t settle for something that wasn’t right for me. Eventually, I found an amazing person, and even though we have been dating for a few years we have taken our time instead of jumping in headfirst.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/talking-apes/202012/how-marriage-affects-health-in-older-adults

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# self

Comments / 5

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

24067 followers

More from Stacy Wynn

Unhealthy Behaviors Damage Romantic Connection

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story
2 comments

Narcissists React Poorly To Being Discarded/Dumped

A few years ago I was able to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.

Read full story
25 comments

Ideal Qualities Partners Seek in Others

After years of dating and being in less than ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story
2 comments

Codependency Behaviors Often Overlooked

Codependency isn’t always glaringly obvious. For example, I was certainly codependent in my relationships while I was growing up but it wasn’t the cliche “I can’t live without you” or “I need to spend every second with you” kind of codependency that we often see portrayed in the media.

Read full story
1 comments

Survivors of Trauma Experience Fight Or Flight

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.

Read full story
3 comments

Letting Ex Go Critical For Moving On

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating a Narcissist Can Result In Life Lessons

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
13 comments

Unrealistic Beliefs Damage Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Emotional Unavailability Destroys Long-Term Potential

A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere. Each time that I tried to have a serious conversation with him he would laugh it off or turn it into a joke.

Read full story
4 comments

Stages Victims Experience After Leaving an Abusive Relationship

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story
8 comments

Narcissists Utilize Mind Games For Manipulation

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and PTSD following a relationship with a narcissist. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.

Read full story
22 comments

Relationship Hidden Agendas Commonplace

When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Dating Prospects Fizzle When Desperate

My friend was ready for a relationship and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story
9 comments

Indications Relationship On Long-Haul Track

When it comes to my relationship I tend to lean on the anxious side with constant overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over two years the anxiety would settle down and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

Read full story

Having A Fallback Romance In Back Pocket Current Dating Practice

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. When online dating came on the scene it was an even bigger struggle. In order to keep from going absolutely insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and basically choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story
1 comments

Covert Narcissists Display More Subtle Behaviors

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story
3 comments

Manipulators Use Specific Control Tactics

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.

Read full story
18 comments

Full Relationship Control Is Dangerous

There are certain compromises we have to make if we want to make a relationship work long-term. At times you will be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) in order to support your partner.

Read full story
6 comments

Relationship Anxiety Crippling For Certain Individuals

Eh, in many cases they are probably not and this individual is fixating. It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing every single thing it can get a little oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy