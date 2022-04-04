Codependency Behaviors Often Overlooked

Codependency isn’t always glaringly obvious.

For example, I was certainly codependent in my relationships while I was growing up but it wasn’t the cliche “I can’t live without you” or “I need to spend every second with you” kind of codependency that we often see portrayed in the media.

On the outside, I seemed completely independent but really I was completely controlled by my relationships because I felt like I truly needed them in order to survive.

Perhaps you’re in a similar boat and are wondering if you could be struggling with codependency but don't exhibit the more “classic” signs.

Here are some examples of the more subtle signs of a codependent relationship.

#1. You do things for people to feel valued

It’s great if someone wants to do kind gestures for their friends, significant other, and family. However, sometimes this can stem from a need to feel needed by the important people in the codependent person’s life.

Growing up I didn’t have a great relationship with my family. I always felt like an outsider and because of this, I felt like my other relationships had to work, or else I would be completely alone.

If I knew that someone liked a certain band, I would buy them tickets. In fact, I would constantly search for ways to provide value because I believed if I didn’t, they would lose interest in me.

#2. Your partner runs the show

It’s great to let your partner make decisions but it’s not good if they are making every single decision.

At times, someone running the show can be a sign of control but with codependency, it can be that the codependent doesn’t know what they want so they put all of the choices on someone else to make for them… so that they don’t have to deal with making them.

In my relationships, I always ended up being a pushover and I didn’t even know what I wanted to do. When my partner would ask “Hey, where do you want to eat tonight?” I would always turn it around and ask them to make a decision because I just couldn’t decide.

The reality is that I couldn’t decide because I had no idea what I wanted even when it came down to food.

#3. You take on issues that aren’t your own

It’s great to be concerned about someone else’s struggles and caring about them. In fact, that is a positive and desirable trait.

However, there was a time in my life when I thought I could help out everyone. I felt great at first but eventually, I was exhausted and drained and had no idea why.

I took on everyone else’s burdens and left no time for myself. I didn't have the energy for myself and just… lost myself completely.

The only way to be the best version of ourselves is to actually put time and effort into it. If you put even a quarter of the energy that you put into others into yourself… it would make a world of difference.

#4. Your partner’s mood affects your entire day

Caring about your partner is extremely important. But at the end of the day, you simply cannot allow someone else to control your mood for the entire day.

Think about the amount of power that you are giving someone if you let their mood completely dictate how you feel.

I used to let my relationships dictate how I felt from the moment I woke up every morning. It was absolutely exhausting and things never worked out because I eventually had nothing left to give to my partners.

Thankfully, an amazing therapist helped me identify that I was codependent and I began to work on fixing my learned behaviors. Since then I have been in a healthy relationship for several years, but I still have to work on my codependency.

Recently there have been a lot of evenings when my partner is exhausted and stressed from work. I go out of my way to be more caring and help him out where I can, but I don’t let myself get stressed out because that is just going to make the situation worse for both of us.

It doesn’t happen overnight but once you identify problem behaviors, you can begin making strides towards changing them.

