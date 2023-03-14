Opinion: Dating A Psychopaths Will Expose Victims To Dangerous Behaviors

Photo by Dan Morris/Unsplash

Dating a psychopath can be a challenging experience. Psychopathy, also known as antisocial personality disorder, is characterized by a lack of empathy, manipulative behavior, and a disregard for others' rights and feelings. People with psychopathy may be charming and charismatic, but they can also be highly manipulative and dangerous.

Here are some of the things you may experience when dating a psychopath:

Intense Initial Attraction

One of the critical traits of psychopathy is superficial charm and charisma. Psychopaths can be very good at winning people and creating an intense initial attraction. They may be incredibly charming, funny, and engaging, making you feel like you've found the perfect partner.

However, this intense attraction may be based on a lie. Psychopaths are often skilled at manipulating others and may be telling you precisely what you want to hear to gain your trust and affection.

Emotional Manipulation

Psychopaths often manipulate others' emotions to get what they want. They may use guilt, fear, or love to control you, twist your words, or use gaslighting to make you doubt your perceptions.

You may constantly walk on eggshells around your partner, afraid of setting them off or saying the wrong thing. You may feel like you're always in the wrong, even when you know you're not.

Lack of Empathy

One of the hallmarks of psychopathy is a lack of empathy. Psychopaths may be unable to recognize or care about the feelings of others, and they may be utterly indifferent to your emotional needs.

You may find that your partner cannot comfort you when you're upset or that they seem completely unaffected by your pain or suffering. This lack of empathy can be incredibly hurtful and damaging to a relationship.

Risky or Criminal Behavior

Psychopaths may engage in risky or criminal behavior, such as substance abuse, gambling, or stealing. They may also be highly impulsive and may act without thinking of the consequences.You may constantly be worried about your partner's behavior, or you may be caught up in their risky behavior. This can be incredibly stressful and damaging to your mental and emotional health.

Sense of Entitlement

Psychopaths may feel entitled to special treatment or privileges and become angry or defensive when they don't get what they want. They may expect you to cater to their every need or desire, and they may not care about your needs or wants.

You may feel like you're constantly walking on eggshells around your partner, afraid to upset them or trigger their anger.

Deceitful Behavior

Psychopaths are often highly skilled at lying and deceitful behavior. They may lie about their past, accomplishments, or feelings to gain your trust or manipulate you. You may find that your partner's stories don't add up or seem to change their story constantly. You may also feel like you can't trust them, even if you want to.

Lack of Remorse

Psychopaths may lack remorse or guilt, even when they've hurt you or others. They may refuse to apologize or take responsibility for their actions and be utterly indifferent to the pain they've caused.

You may feel like your partner doesn't care about your feelings or well-being or that they're completely disconnected from the consequences of their actions.

Dating a psychopath can be a challenging and painful experience. If you suspect your partner may have psychopathic tendencies, seeking help and support is essential. A mental health professional can help you navigate the challenges of a toxic relationship and provide an escape plan if needed.