Opinion: Be Wary Of Red Flags On First Dates

Photo by helena lopes/unsplash

First dates can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. You might be trying to make a good first impression and get to know the person sitting across from you, but it's important to keep your eyes open for any red flags that might indicate that this person is not a good fit for you. In this blog post, we'll review some common red flags to watch out for on a first date.

Pay attention to how your date treats the people around you, such as the waitstaff or the bartender. If they're rude, dismissive, or condescending, that's a major red flag. This behavior could be a sign that they have a lack of empathy or are generally disrespectful to others, and it's unlikely that they will treat you any better in the future. Everyone likes to talk about themselves from time to time, but if your date is dominating the conversation and not showing any interest in learning about you, that's a red flag. A healthy relationship involves two people interested in getting to know each other and building a connection. If your date is only interested in talking about themselves, it could indicate that they're not looking for a real relationship. It's important to be able to give and receive feedback in any relationship. Still, if your date is overly critical about everything from your appearance to your interests, that's a major red flag. A partner who constantly criticizes you is unlikely to be supportive or nurturing, which are important qualities in a healthy relationship. If your date spends a lot of time talking about their ex or seems emotionally attached to them, that's a red flag. It's normal to have some feelings for an ex, especially if the relationship was long or intense. However, if your date is still emotionally invested in someone else, it's unlikely that they're ready for a new relationship. If your date is late or cancels plans at the last minute without a good reason, that's a red flag. It's essential to trust your partner and rely on them to keep their commitments. If your date can't even show up on time for a first date, it's unlikely they'll be reliable. Pay attention to the language your date uses and how they talk about sensitive topics such as race, gender, and sexuality. If they make inappropriate or offensive comments, that's a major red flag. A partner who is insensitive or intolerant of others is unlikely to be a good fit for someone who values diversity and inclusivity. If your date seems too perfect, that's a red flag. Nobody is perfect, and it's important to be realistic about your expectations for a partner. If your date is trying too hard to impress you or seems to be hiding something, it's important to proceed cautiously. If your date pressures you into doing something you're unsatisfied with, that's a major red flag. A healthy relationship involves respect for each other's boundaries and consent. If your date is not willing to respect your boundaries, it's unlikely that they'll be a good partner in the future.

There are several red flags to watch out for on a first date. Trusting your instincts and paying attention to how your date behaves and communicates is important. If you notice any of these red flags, it's important to proceed cautiously and consider whether this person is a good fit for you.