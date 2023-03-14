Opinion: Coparenting With a Narcissist Is A Challenging Endeavor

Stacy Ann

Photo bynil alves/unsplash

Co-parenting is often considered a challenging endeavor, even under the best circumstances. However, when one parent is a narcissist, it can feel nearly impossible. Narcissists are known for their self-centeredness, lack of empathy, and need for control, which can create significant barriers to effective co-parenting. But with careful planning, boundary setting, and communication skills, it is possible to co-parent with a narcissist successfully.

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a mental health condition that affects around 6.2% of the US population. People with NPD have an inflated sense of self-importance, a deep need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. They often behave marvelously, believing they are entitled to special treatment and that their needs and desires should always come first.

Narcissists can be incredibly difficult to co-parent with. They may see their children as extensions of themselves and therefore feel entitled to control their every move. They may also struggle with empathy, making it hard to consider their children's needs and feelings. Additionally, narcissists may be prone to manipulation and gaslighting, leaving the other parent confused and unsure of themselves.

One of the most important things you can do when co-parenting with a narcissist is to set clear boundaries. This means being clear about what behaviors you will and will not tolerate and enforcing consequences when necessary. For example, you might let your ex-partner know that you will not take name-calling or verbal abuse and will end the conversation or leave the room if they engage in this behavior. It's essential to be consistent and follow through on your boundaries, even if it means disengaging from the exchange or situation entirely.

When communicating with a narcissistic co-parent, it's best to keep things brief and to the point. Avoid getting drawn into long discussions or arguments, as these are likely unproductive and emotionally draining. Stick to the facts and keep the conversation focused on your children's needs.

Narcissists can be incredibly skilled at pushing people's buttons and getting a reaction. When co-parenting with a narcissist, staying calm and composed is essential, even in the face of provocation. Remember that you cannot control your ex-partner's behavior but manage your reactions. Taking deep breaths, practicing mindfulness, or engaging in other stress-reducing activities can help you stay centered and focused.

Narcissists thrive on power and control and may try to engage you in power struggles. Resist the urge to engage in these battles, as they will likely be exhausting and unproductive. Instead, focus on what's best for your children and stick to your boundaries.

When co-parenting with a narcissist, it's essential to document everything. Keep records of conversations, emails, and text messages, as well as any instances of abusive or inappropriate behavior. This can be helpful if you need to take legal action or if you need to demonstrate a pattern of behavior to a mediator or mental health professional.

Ultimately, co-parenting with a narcissist can be incredibly challenging, and seeking support when needed is essential. Having a support system in place will help you keep your head above water and provide the help you need to navigate this complicated process.

