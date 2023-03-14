Opinion: People Hide Their True Colors At Beginning Of Relationships

Photo by chino rocha/Unsplash

At the beginning of a relationship, it's common for people to want to present their best selves to their new partner. They want to impress, be liked, and create a positive impression. However, for some individuals, this can extend beyond just putting their best foot forward, and they may hide their true colors.

One of the primary reasons why people hide their true colors is fear of rejection. They may worry that if they show their true selves, their partner will not like what they see and will end the relationship. This fear can be extreme if the individual has experienced rejection in the past or if they struggle with low self-esteem. To avoid the possibility of rejection, they may present a false self that they believe will be more appealing to their partner.

Another reason why people may hide their true selves is a desire to control the relationship. They may believe they can manipulate their partner's feelings or behaviors by presenting a certain image or persona. For example, someone holding may initially present themselves as easy-going and accommodating to gain the upper hand in the relationship. Over time, however, their true nature may become more apparent as they attempt to control their partner's life more.

Sometimes, people may hide their true selves simply because they are not yet sure who they are. This can be especially true for younger individuals still exploring their identity and trying to figure out who they want to be. To fit in or be accepted by their partner, they may present a false image that they believe will be more appealing or attractive. However, as they grow and develop, they may find that this false self no longer feels authentic or satisfying.

Regardless of the reason for hiding their true colors, there are a number of potential consequences that individuals may face. For one, they may find that the relationship is built on a foundation of falsehoods, making it difficult to establish trust and intimacy. If the individual's partner eventually discovers the truth about their personality, they may feel deceived or betrayed, which can damage the relationship irreparably.

Another potential consequence of hiding one's true colors is that the individual may feel unhappy or unfulfilled in the relationship. If they constantly present a false self, they may feel like they are not being true to themselves or living an authentic life. Over time, this can lead to resentment or frustration, which can negatively impact the relationship.

So, what can individuals do to avoid hiding their true colors at the start of a relationship? One approach is to be honest, and upfront from the beginning. While it may be tempting to present a perfect image, it's important to remember that no one is perfect, and everyone has flaws and imperfections. By being open and honest about these aspects of ourselves, we can establish a foundation of trust and intimacy that can help to strengthen the relationship over time.

Another approach is to take the time to get to know ourselves before entering into a relationship. By understanding our values, goals, and personality traits, we can present a more authentic version of ourselves that is more likely compatible with our partner's needs and desires. This may involve self-reflection, therapy, or other forms of personal development that can help us better understand who we are and what we want out of life.

Hiding one's true colors at the start of a relationship is a common but potentially damaging practice. Whether motivated by fear, control, or a desire to fit in, individuals who present a false self may find that the relationship is built on a shaky foundation and ultimately doomed to fail.