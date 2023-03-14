Opinion: Dating A Narcissist Comes With Terrible Behaviors

Stacy Ann

Photo bySteven Cordes/Unsplash

Dating can be an exciting and rewarding experience, but it can also be fraught with challenges, mainly when dealing with a narcissist. Narcissists have an inflated sense of self-importance and may use manipulative tactics to control and exploit others. In this blog post, we'll explore some of the worst dating behaviors of a narcissist so that you can recognize the warning signs and avoid getting caught in their trap.

One of the most common traits of a narcissist is a lack of empathy. They are often unable to recognize or understand the feelings of others, and maybe dismissive or even cruel when it comes to their partner's emotional needs. They may also use emotional manipulation to control their partner, by downplaying their feelings or dismissing their concerns.

Another hallmark trait of a narcissist is a grandiose sense of self-importance. They may constantly talk about their achievements, talents, and accomplishments, expecting their partner to be in awe of them. They may also belittle or criticize others, particularly those they feel are not up to their standards.

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse where the abuser manipulates their partner's perception of reality, making them question their own sanity or memory. Narcissists are experts at gaslighting, and may use it to deflect blame or to control their partner. They may deny events that have occurred, or twist the facts to suit their own narrative.

Manipulation is a common tactic used by narcissists to control their partner. They may use flattery or other forms of charm to get their way or guilt or fear to coerce their partner into doing what they want. They may also use passive-aggressive tactics, such as giving the silent treatment or withholding affection, to punish their partner when they don't get what they want.

Narcissists often feel entitled to special treatment and privileges, and may become angry or upset when they don't get their way. They may demand attention or affection from their partner, and may become jealous or possessive when their partner spends time with others. They may also expect their partner to cater to their every need, and may become angry or resentful when their partner fails to meet their expectations.

Narcissists often have difficulty respecting the boundaries of others. They may invade their partner's personal space or try to control their thoughts or feelings. They may also try to control their partner's behavior by dictating what they wear, who they spend time with, or how they spend their free time.

Finally, narcissists are often unwilling or unable to take responsibility for their actions. They may blame others for their mistakes or may deny any wrongdoing altogether. They may also shift blame onto their partner or use their charm or manipulation to convince them that they are not at fault.

Dating a narcissist can be a difficult and painful experience. Narcissists often lack empathy, have a grandiose sense of self-importance, use gaslighting and manipulation to control their partner, feel entitled to special treatment and lack boundaries, and often refuse to take accountability for their actions. If you suspect you are dating a narcissist, you must recognize the warning signs and take steps to protect yourself. This may involve seeking support from friends or a therapist, setting boundaries, or ending the relationship altogether. Remember, you deserve to be in a healthy and fulfilling relationship, and it's never too late to make changes to help you achieve that goal.

