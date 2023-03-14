Opinion: Maintaining Independence Can Strengthen A Marriage Bond

Photo byBecca Tapert/Unsplash

Marriage is a great institution that has the potential to bring immense joy and fulfillment to couples who are committed to one another. However, it can also be a challenging experience as two individuals with different backgrounds, personalities, and opinions learn to navigate life together. One of the most important aspects of a healthy and successful marriage is the ability of both partners to retain their independence.

First and foremost, retaining independence is critical to maintaining a sense of self within a marriage. When two people enter into a committed relationship, it can be easy to lose sight of who we are as individuals. We may begin to define ourselves based on our partner's wants and needs and make decisions that prioritize their desires over our own. This can be problematic for several reasons. For one, it can lead to resentment and frustration over time as we start to feel like we cannot pursue our own goals and dreams. Additionally, it can be unhealthy for a relationship if one partner is consistently sacrificing their own needs for the sake of their partner. By maintaining independence, however, both partners can continue to pursue their interests and passions while still supporting and being supported by their partner.

Another critical reason independence is essential in a marriage is that it helps foster a sense of equality between partners. When one partner is overly dependent on the other, it can create an imbalance in the relationship that can be difficult to overcome. The more independent both partners are, the more likely they are to approach the relationship as equals, with each person contributing uniquely. This can lead to a more collaborative and fulfilling relationship. Overall, both partners feel valued and respected for their strengths and abilities.

Maintaining independence in a marriage is also essential for fostering personal growth and development. When we are in a relationship with someone who supports and encourages us to pursue our passions and interests, we are more likely to grow and evolve as individuals. This can be incredibly rewarding, as we can learn new things, meet new people, and gain new perspectives on the world around us. By retaining our independence within a marriage, we can balance our personal growth and our commitment to our partner.

Of course, it is essential to note that independence does not mean neglecting our partner's needs or desires. Instead, it means that we should strive to balance our needs and those of our partners. This can be challenging sometimes, as it requires open communication, empathy, and a willingness to compromise. However, couples can build a solid and lasting relationship based on mutual respect and understanding by working together to find this balance.

So, how can we maintain independence within a marriage? One way is to continue to pursue our hobbies and interests, even as we build a life with our partner. Whether it's taking up a new sport, joining a book club, or pursuing a degree, it's essential to prioritize our passions and goals alongside those of our partner. Additionally, we should strive to maintain our social circles and support systems, whether that means spending time with friends, joining a community group, or volunteering in our local community.

Remember that independence is not a one-size-fits-all concept. Every couple is different, and what works for one may not work for another. Some couples prefer to spend more time together, while others may need more space and time alone. The key is to communicate openly and honestly with your partner about your needs and desires and to work together to find a balance that works for both of you.

