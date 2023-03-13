Opinion: Do People Cheat and Keep It A Secret Forever?

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugB7O_0lHQM5ax00
Photo bychino rocha/unsplash

Infidelity is a sensitive topic that many couples try to avoid. However, the truth is that cheating is more common than people think, and many individuals keep it a secret forever when it happens.

According to various studies, around 20-25% of married couples experience infidelity at some point during their relationship. While this may seem like a high number, it's important to note that infidelity doesn't always lead to the end of a relationship. Some couples choose to work through their issues and rebuild trust, while others decide to separate or divorce.

However, when it comes to how many people cheat and keep it a secret forever, the statistics are harder to pin down. Many individuals who cheat choose to keep it a secret from their partner, and some never reveal their infidelity to anyone. It's estimated that only about 30% of cheaters get caught, leaving the other 70% to keep their secrets hidden.

So why do some people choose to keep their infidelity a secret forever? There are several reasons why someone might choose to keep their cheating a secret, including:

  1. One of the most common reasons that people keep their infidelity a secret is because they are afraid of the consequences of being caught. They may fear losing their partner, their children, or their reputation, and so they choose to keep their actions hidden.
  2. Another reason that people keep their infidelity a secret is because of the shame and guilt they feel about their actions. Cheating can be a complicated and emotionally charged issue, and many individuals feel a deep sense of remorse and regret for their actions. They may worry that revealing their infidelity will cause even more pain and hurt for their partner, so they choose to keep it a secret.
  3. Some individuals may choose to keep their infidelity a secret in an attempt to protect their partner from the pain and hurt of knowing about their actions. They may worry that their partner will be unable to cope with the news, or that it will cause irreparable damage to the relationship.
  4. For some individuals, keeping their infidelity a secret may be a way to avoid making a difficult decision about their relationship. They may feel trapped in their current situation and unsure of how to move forward, so they choose to keep their infidelity a secret in order to maintain the status quo.
  5. Some individuals may keep their infidelity a secret simply because they believe that it's in the past and that it won't happen again. They may feel that revealing their infidelity will only cause unnecessary pain and hurt, and so they choose to move on without ever discussing their actions with their partner.

Regardless of the reasons why someone might choose to keep their infidelity a secret, it's important to remember that honesty and communication are key components of any healthy relationship. Keeping a secret like an infidelity can cause significant damage to a relationship, and it's often better to address the issue head-on rather than trying to sweep it under the rug.

If you are struggling with infidelity in your relationship, it's important to seek help and support from a professional. A therapist or counselor can help you navigate the complicated emotions and issues that arise when infidelity occurs and can provide you with strategies for rebuilding trust and moving forward in a healthy way.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# marriage# divorcee# mental health

Comments / 62

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant here to help you navigate the waters.

37K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Relationship Goals Help Couples Build Fulfilling Partnerships

Setting relationship goals is crucial to building a healthy and fulfilling partnership. Goals will help you and your partner define what you want from your relationship, establish priorities, and work together to achieve your shared vision. In this blog post, we will explore some tips on how to set relationship goals.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs That A Spouse Has Antisocial Personality Disorder

Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) is a mental health condition characterized by a lack of empathy and disregard for the rights of others. It is estimated that approximately 3% of men and 1% of women in the United States have ASPD. If you suspect your spouse may have ASPD, seeking professional help as soon as possible is essential. Here are some signs to watch out for:

Read full story
Denver, CO

Opinion: "Menver" Suggests Denver Is A Haven For Single Men

Denver, Colorado, is a vibrant city known for its beautiful scenery, thriving economy, and diverse population. One of the more curious nicknames for Denver is “Menver” - a name that suggests the city is a haven for single men. But where did this nickname come from, and why is Denver called Menver? Various factors have contributed to Denver’s reputation as a male-dominated city.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Are Typically Heavy Drinkers

A pervasive pattern of grandiosity, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration characterize narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). People with NPD often engage in risky behaviors, including heavy drinking.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How To Navigate A Relationship With Coworker

Navigating a relationship with a colleague can be challenging, especially if you're unsure how to proceed. While there are many potential benefits to dating a co-worker, such as shared interests and easy access to one another, there are also many potential pitfalls, such as a loss of professional respect and complications with HR policies. Here are some tips for navigating a relationship with a colleague at work.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Spot When A Partner Is Having An Affair

Infidelity is a heartbreaking experience for many people and can be incredibly difficult to spot. However, some signs can indicate that someone is having an affair. Whether you suspect that your partner is cheating or you want to watch for potential warning signs, here are some clues to look out for.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Dating Changes For Men In Their Fifties

As men approach their fifties, they may find that their dating experience changes. This could be due to various factors, including changes in priorities, health issues, and social dynamics.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Date Location Can Make Or Break Initial Impression On Women

Dating can be a wonderful experience but also stressful, especially when deciding on the perfect location for a first date. Choosing the right place to take a woman on a date can make or break the impression you leave on her. There are many great options for first dates, but some places are simply bad choices.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Divorce Has A Significant Impact On Children

Divorce is complex and often painful for all parties involved, including children. When parents get divorced, it can have a significant impact on their children, both emotionally and psychologically.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists React A Variety Of Ways To Divorce

Divorce is a challenging and emotional experience for anyone, but it can be tough for those with narcissistic tendencies. Narcissists have a grandiose sense of self-importance and a constant need for attention and admiration. When faced with divorce, a narcissist may react in various ways, ranging from denial and anger to manipulation and retaliation.

Read full story

Opinion: Younger Generations Are Choosing Not To Get Married

In recent years, there has been a significant decline in the number of people getting married. This trend is particularly prevalent among younger generations, with more and more people choosing to delay or forego marriage altogether. Several reasons for this shift in attitudes toward marriage include changing cultural norms, economic factors, and a greater emphasis on personal fulfillment.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Men Prefer Casual Locations For Dating

Regarding dating, there is a lot of emphasis on where to take a woman on a date, but what about men? While men may be more laid-back about the location of the date, there are still some places that are a definite no-go.

Read full story

Opinion: Healing From Codependency Takes Effort and Commitment

Codependency is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a dysfunctional pattern of behavior that can cause individuals to rely excessively on others for emotional support and validation. Codependent individuals often struggle with setting boundaries, caring for their needs, and making decisions independently. Healing from codependency is a process that requires effort and commitment.

Read full story

Opinion: People Attract Toxic Relationships For Various Reasons

Human beings are social creatures, and we all crave connection and companionship. However, not all relationships are healthy; some can even be toxic. Toxic relationships can cause emotional and psychological harm and leave individuals feeling drained, depressed, and unhappy. Despite the negative impact of toxic relationships, people often find themselves attracted to them. In this blog post, we will explore some of the reasons why people attract toxic relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: The Worst Pitfalls In A New Relationship

Starting a new relationship can be a thrilling and exciting experience. Everything is fresh and new, and there's a sense of anticipation about where the relationship might go. However, many pitfalls can arise in a new connection. Here are some of the worst pitfalls to watch out for:

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Stop Lashing Out In Your Marriage

It's typical to experience conflicts in a marriage. After all, it's not easy to live with someone with different habits, opinions, and needs. However, managing these conflicts healthily is essential without lashing out at your partner. If you're struggling with anger issues and find yourself lashing out at your spouse, here are some tips on how to stop:

Read full story

Opinion: How To Tell A Friend They Are Dating A Narcissist

If you suspect your friend is dating a narcissist, it can be challenging and delicate to navigate. Narcissists can be charming and manipulative, making it difficult for their partners and loved ones to see their true colors. However, it's important to address the situation and help your friend see the truth about their partner. Here are some tips for telling a friend they are dating a narcissist.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Challenges Couples Face in Post-Martial Relationships

Marriage is often viewed as one of the most important and fulfilling relationships that one can have. It is a bond between two people who have chosen to share their lives, build a future together and grow old with one another. However, as with any relationship, there are bound to be challenged. One of the biggest challenges couples face in post-marital relationships is a lack of transparency and truthfulness.

Read full story

Opinion: Psychopaths Lack Empathy Or Remorse In Their Relationships

Psychopathy is a personality disorder characterized by a lack of empathy, remorse, and guilt, as well as manipulative and often antisocial behavior. Individuals with psychopathy may be charming and charismatic. Still, they can also be highly dangerous and manipulative, using others for their gain without regard for their feelings or well-being.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify If A Spouse Has Asperger's Syndrome

Asperger's Syndrome is a form of autism that affects communication and social interaction. It can be challenging to identify Asperger's in adults, mainly when individuals have developed coping mechanisms to hide their difficulties. If you suspect your spouse may have Asperger's, here are some signs to look out for.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy