Opinion: Narcissists Are About To Discard Their Partner When They Exhibit Specific Behaviors

Narcissists are known for their tendencies to manipulate and use others for their own gain. In a romantic relationship, a narcissist may begin to show signs that they are about to discard their partner. This can be a devastating experience for the partner, who may feel confused and betrayed by the sudden change in behavior. In this blog post, we will explore some of the signs that a narcissist is about to discard their partner.

One of the hallmarks of narcissism is a lack of empathy for others. As the narcissist begins to prepare for the discard phase, they may become increasingly distant and dismissive of their partner's needs and feelings. They may become critical or dismissive of their partner's emotions and struggles and may show little concern for their partner's well-being. Narcissists often engage in a process of devaluation, in which they begin to undermine their partner's self-esteem and worth. This can involve criticism, belittling, and insults, as well as withholding affection and support. The narcissist may begin to nitpick and find fault in everything their partner does, and may become increasingly critical and demanding. As narcissist prepares to discard their partner, they may begin to idealize others and hold them up as models of perfection. They may become infatuated with a new love interest, or may lavish praise and attention on someone who they see as more successful or accomplished than their current partner. This can be a painful experience for the partner, who may feel replaced and unimportant in the narcissist's eyes. Narcissists may begin to withdraw emotionally and physically as they prepare to discard their partner. They may become less communicative and responsive and may spend more time away from the relationship. They may also begin to withdraw affection and support, leaving their partner feeling isolated and alone. Gaslighting is a manipulative tactic that narcissists often use to undermine their partner's sense of reality and self-worth. As the narcissist prepares to discard their partner, they may begin to gaslight them more frequently and aggressively. They may deny or minimize their partner's concerns and feelings and may twist the truth to make themselves look better. This can leave the partner feeling confused and doubting their own perceptions. Narcissists may also engage in blame-shifting as they prepare to discard their partner. They may accuse their partner of being responsible for the problems in the relationship and may minimize or deny their own role in the difficulties. This can leave the partner feeling guilty and responsible for the narcissist's behavior and can make it difficult for them to leave the relationship. As a narcissist prepares to discard their partner, they may begin to idealize the early days of the relationship and compare their current partner unfavorably to the person they once were. They may reminisce about the early days of the relationship when everything was perfect and may become increasingly critical and dismissive of the current state of the relationship. This can leave the partner feeling confused and doubting their own memories of the relationship.

Ultimately being in a relationship with a narcissist can be a challenging and emotionally draining experience. As narcissist prepares to discard their partner, they may exhibit a range of manipulative and hurtful behaviors. It's important for partners to be aware of these signs and to seek support and guidance from friends, family, or professionals if they are considering leaving the relationship. Remember, no one deserves to be treated poorly or made to feel unimportant or unworthy.