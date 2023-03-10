Opinion: Empaths and Narcissists Are Drawn To Each Other

Photo by Alban Martel/Unsplash

Empaths and narcissists are two very different types of people, but they can often find themselves attracted to one another. Empaths are highly sensitive individuals who have a deep sense of empathy and compassion for others, while narcissists have a strong sense of self-importance and a lack of empathy for others.

First, it's important to understand what an empath and a narcissist are. An empath is someone who is highly attuned to the emotions of others and has a deep sense of empathy and compassion for others. They are often described as "emotional sponges" because they absorb the emotions of those around them. Empaths are typically very sensitive individuals who are easily overwhelmed by the emotions of others.

On the other hand, a narcissist is someone who has a strong sense of self-importance and a lack of empathy for others. Narcissists often have an inflated sense of self-worth and believe that they are better than others. They tend to prioritize their own needs and desires over those of others and may struggle to form meaningful relationships with others.

Despite their differences, empaths and narcissists may find themselves attracted to one another for a few reasons:

Empaths have a deep sense of empathy and compassion for others and are often drawn to helping those in need. Narcissists may present themselves as in need of help or as victims, which can attract empaths to them. Empaths may also feel a sense of responsibility to help others, even if that means sacrificing their own well-being.

Narcissists have a strong need for attention and admiration, which can be appealing to empaths. Empaths are often very giving and nurturing individuals, which can make them an ideal source of attention and admiration for a narcissist. Narcissists may also present themselves as charming and charismatic, which can be attractive to empaths.

Empaths are often drawn to personal growth and healing, both for themselves and for others. They may see the potential for growth and healing in a narcissist and believe that they can help them overcome their narcissistic tendencies. However, this can often lead to disappointment and frustration, as narcissists may be resistant to change and may not be willing to take responsibility for their actions and behaviors.

It's important to note that the relationship between empaths and narcissists can be unhealthy and even toxic. Narcissists may take advantage of an empath's empathy and compassion, using them as a source of validation and attention. Empaths may become drained and exhausted from constantly absorbing the emotions of a narcissist, leading to burnout and even depression.

So, what can empaths do to protect themselves from falling into unhealthy relationships with narcissists? Here are a few tips:

Empaths need to set clear boundaries with narcissists in order to protect themselves. This may mean limiting contact with the narcissist, saying no to their requests, and prioritizing their own needs and well-being.

Empaths need to prioritize their own self-care in order to maintain their emotional and physical health. This may mean taking time for themselves to rest and recharge, engaging in activities that bring them joy and relaxation, and seeking out support from friends and loved ones.

If you find yourself repeatedly drawn to narcissistic individuals or struggling to set boundaries with them, it may be helpful to seek out therapy or counseling. A mental health professional can help you better understand your patterns of behavior and provide you with tools and strategies to protect yourself from