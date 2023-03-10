Opinion: Indications That A Relationship Is Ready To Become Exclusive

Photo by Chen/Unsplash

When it comes to dating, there are many different stages and milestones that couples go through. One of the most significant is the decision to become exclusive. This can be a defining moment in a relationship, as it signifies a commitment to each other and a willingness to see where things go. But when does a relationship become exclusive?

The first sign that a relationship may be ready to become exclusive is that you've been dating for a while. How long "a while" can vary depending on the couple, but generally speaking, it's when you've seen each other consistently for several weeks or months. This gives you enough time to get to know each other, build a connection, and determine if you're a good fit for each other.

The most straightforward way to determine if a relationship is exclusive is to discuss it. This can be a difficult conversation to have, but it's an important one. If you're not sure if the other person is on the same page as you, it's important to ask. It's better to have the conversation and be clear about where you stand than to assume you're exclusive and find out later that the other person has a different idea.

If you're not seeing other people, it's a good indication that you're exclusive. If you've agreed to only date each other, then you're not looking for other romantic connections. This doesn't necessarily mean you've had the exclusivity conversation, but it's a sign that you're both on the same page about only seeing each other.

If you're spending a lot of time together, it's a sign that you're both invested in the relationship. This can include going on dates, hanging out at home, and doing activities together. Spending a significant amount of time together shows that you enjoy each other's company and are comfortable being around each other.

When you're making plans for the future together, it's a sign that you see a future with each other. This can include planning vacations, attending events together, or planning a future date. If you're both excited about making plans together, it's a good indication that you're committed to each other and the relationship.

When you introduce each other to your friends and family, it's a sign that you're serious about each other. This can be a nerve-wracking step, showing that you're willing to integrate the other person into your life. If you've introduced each other to important people, it's a good indication that you see a future together.

If you've stopped using dating apps, it's a sign that you're not actively seeking other romantic connections. When exclusive with someone, it's essential to focus on the relationship and not be distracted by other potential partners. If you're both only interested in each other, it's a good sign that you're ready to be exclusive.

When a relationship becomes exclusive depends on several factors, including how long you've been dating and whether you've had the exclusivity conversation. It's important to communicate how you feel throughout the entire process, and if you are ready to take it to the next level but the other person isn't, then cut your losses.