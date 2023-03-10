Opinion: Narcissists Get Married But Their Relationships Are Marked By Challenges

Photo by Scott Broome/Unsplash

Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. Individuals with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) often have difficulty forming healthy relationships with others, as they tend to prioritize their own; however, they get married.

It's important to note that not all narcissists are the same, and there is a spectrum of narcissistic behaviors and tendencies. Some narcissists may have the ability to form healthy relationships, while others may struggle more significantly. Additionally, not all individuals who exhibit narcissistic traits have NPD. It's also worth noting that narcissism exists on a continuum, and some people may exhibit narcissistic tendencies without meeting the diagnostic criteria for NPD.

That being said, when it comes to narcissists and marriage, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Individuals with NPD often have a deep need for admiration and validation from others. Marriage can provide a sense of validation and status that a narcissist may crave. Additionally, getting married can be seen as a way of showcasing their success and desirability to others.

One of the hallmarks of NPD is a lack of empathy and emotional connection with others. This can make it difficult for narcissists to form deep, meaningful relationships. They may struggle with feelings of vulnerability and fear of rejection, which can hinder their ability to connect with a partner on a deeper level.

Narcissists may struggle with committing to a long-term relationship, as they may prioritize their needs and desires over those of their partner. They may also fear losing their sense of independence and control in a committed relationship.

Narcissists may engage in infidelity to gain validation and attention from others. They may also view affairs as asserting power and control over their partner.

Narcissists may struggle with maintaining a healthy relationship, as they may prioritize their needs and desires over those of their partner. They may also work with taking responsibility for their actions and behaviors, leading to conflict and tension in the relationship.

So, when narcissists get married, their relationships may be marked by challenges and difficulties. If you're in a relationship with a narcissist, seeking professional help and support to navigate these challenges is essential.

Additionally, if you're considering marrying someone with narcissistic tendencies, you must be aware of the potential challenges and take steps to protect yourself. This might include seeking therapy or counseling, setting boundaries, and being prepared to leave the relationship if necessary.

Narcissists do get married, but challenges and difficulties may mark their relationships. Narcissists may struggle with intimacy, emotional connection, commitment, and maintaining a healthy relationship. If you're in a relationship with a narcissist, seeking professional help and support to navigate these challenges is essential. And if you're considering marrying someone with narcissistic tendencies, it's important to be aware of the potential challenges and to take steps to protect yourself. Ultimately, it's up to each individual to make the best decision for themselves and their well-being.