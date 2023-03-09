Opinion: Toxic People Seek Out Strong Individuals To Date

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9R7y_0lDabgIg00
Photo byJonathan Borba on Unsplash

Have you ever noticed that toxic people seem to be drawn to strong individuals in relationships? It may seem counterintuitive, but toxic people often seek out strong individuals to date. This behavior is not only harmful to the strong individual but also to the toxic person,

Firstly, it's essential to understand what we mean by "toxic" individuals. Toxic individuals exhibit manipulative and controlling behavior, engage in emotional and psychological abuse, and hurt those around them. These individuals often have low self-esteem and may use their relationships to boost their self-worth.

So why do toxic people seek out strong individuals to date? One reason is that strong individuals often have qualities that toxic people are attracted to, such as confidence, independence, and resilience. These qualities can make the strong individual seem like a challenge to the toxic person, and they may see the relationship as a way to prove their worth by "taming" or controlling the strong individual.

Additionally, strong individuals often have the desire to help others. They may be willing to put up with the toxic person's negative behavior to "fix" or "save" them. This desire to help can be seen as a weakness by the toxic person and may be exploited to gain control and power in the relationship.

Another reason toxic people seek out strong individuals is that they may see the relationship as an opportunity to gain social status or access to resources. Strong individuals are often successful and well-respected in their communities, and toxic individuals may see the relationship as a way to gain access to these benefits.

So what is the impact of a toxic person seeking out a strong individual to date? For the strong individual, the effect can be devastating. The toxic person may engage in emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting, and manipulation, leading to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, and emotional trauma. The strong individual may feel like they are constantly walking on eggshells and may start to question their judgment and decisions.

Furthermore, the strong individual may become isolated from their support system, as the toxic person may try to control who they spend time with and how they spend it. This can make it difficult for the strong individual to seek help or support from friends and family.

For the toxic person, seeking out strong individuals to date can also be harmful. They may find themselves in unfulfilling and unsatisfying relationships, as they cannot maintain a sense of control and power over their partner. This can lead to feelings of frustration and inadequacy, which can further fuel their toxic behavior.

In addition, the toxic person may become stuck in a cycle of seeking out strong individuals and sabotaging the relationship, which can further damage their sense of self-worth and self-esteem. This cycle can be challenging to break and may require professional help and support.

So, what can you do if you are a strong individual who is in a relationship with a toxic person? Firstly, it's essential to recognize that the toxic person's behavior is not your fault and that you deserve to be treated with respect and kindness. You may want to seek support from a therapist or counselor who can help you develop strategies for dealing with emotional abuse.

Setting boundaries with the toxic person and communicating your needs and desires is also essential. This can help you maintain control over your life and reduce the impact of the toxic person's negative behavior.

Ultimately look out for your health and self-worth. If the toxic person in your life is not willing to do the work to change, it's time to move on and cut ties.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# self

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant here to help you navigate the waters.

37K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Do People Cheat and Keep It A Secret Forever?

Infidelity is a sensitive topic that many couples try to avoid. However, the truth is that cheating is more common than people think, and many individuals keep it a secret forever when it happens.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Are About To Discard Their Partner When They Exhibit Specific Behaviors

Narcissists are known for their tendencies to manipulate and use others for their own gain. In a romantic relationship, a narcissist may begin to show signs that they are about to discard their partner. This can be a devastating experience for the partner, who may feel confused and betrayed by the sudden change in behavior. In this blog post, we will explore some of the signs that a narcissist is about to discard their partner.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Are Men Or Women More Likely To Be Unfaithful?

Infidelity is a complex and emotional issue that can cause significant harm to a relationship. While it is difficult to accurately determine the prevalence of infidelity, research has shown that both men and women can be unfaithful in relationships. In this blog post, we will explore the question of whether men or women are more likely to be unfaithful and discuss some of the factors that may contribute to infidelity in both genders.

Read full story

Opinion: People Remain in Unhappy Marriage For Their Family

Marriage is a complex institution that involves two people making a lifelong commitment to each other. While the decision to marry is often made out of love and a desire to spend one's life with another person, some couples may choose to stay married for the sake of their family. In this blog post, we'll explore how many people stay in a marriage for their family, as well as the reasons why they might make this decision.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Behaviors On The Border of Infidelity Are Micro-cheating

Microcheating is a term used to describe behaviors that are considered to be on the border of infidelity. These behaviors may seem harmless or insignificant, but they can still cause emotional distress to a partner in a committed relationship.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Individuals With Secure Attachment Style Are Comfortable With Intimacy

Dating someone with a secure attachment style can be a very positive and fulfilling experience. Securely attached individuals are comfortable with intimacy, are able to communicate their feelings, and are generally more emotionally stable than those with insecure attachment styles.

Read full story

Opinion: Do Narcissists Ever Feel Remorseful For Their Actions?

Narcissism is a personality disorder that is characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a need for excessive admiration, and a lack of empathy. Narcissists often display arrogant, entitled, and manipulative behaviors. As such, many people wonder whether or not narcissists ever feel sorry for their actions.

Read full story
38 comments

Opinion: No Contact Rule Is Powerful During A Break up

If you've ever gone through a breakup, you know how hard it can be to let go of your ex. Even when you know deep down that the relationship is over, it's tough to cut off all communication and move on. That's where the no-contact rule comes in, and let me tell you, it's a game-changer.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Honesty and Respect Are Pillars of Healthy Relationships

When it comes to relationships, there are two qualities that are often cited as the most important: honesty and respect. These two qualities are considered the main pillars of every relationship because they are essential to building trust, fostering open communication, and creating a strong foundation for the future.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Increase Chances Of Finding A Partner As Someone Single

Dating can be challenging, especially if you're a single person looking for a meaningful connection with someone. However, there are many ways to meet new people and increase your chances of finding a compatible partner.

Read full story

Opinion: When To Say "I Love You" In A Relationship

Saying "I love you" is a big step in any relationship. It's a declaration of your feelings for your partner and can take your relationship to the next level. But when is the right time to say it? In this blog post, we'll explore some considerations to help you decide when to say "I love you."

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Kissing Can Be Intimidating To Learn

Kissing is one of the most intimate and sensual experiences two people can share. Whether it's a quick peck on the cheek or a passionate make-out session, a great kiss can create a powerful connection between two people. However, not everyone is born knowing how to kiss, and it can be intimidating to learn. Let's explore some tips and techniques for how to kiss.

Read full story

Opinion: When To Text Someone Back That You Are Dating

In today's modern dating landscape, texting has become an essential tool for communication. It's a quick and easy way to stay in touch with the person you're dating, but it can also be a source of anxiety and confusion. One common question that arises is: when should you text someone back that you're dating?

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Opinion: California Is The Best State To Find A Husband Or Wife

Finding a life partner is a significant goal for many people, and the journey to find one can be challenging. The United States has a diverse population with different cultures, lifestyles, and values, which can affect the dating pool in each state. In this blog post, we'll explore which state is the best for finding a husband or wife based on various factors.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Most Offensive First-Date Behaviors

First dates can be nerve-wracking, exciting, and filled with anticipation. However, there are some behaviors that can quickly turn a promising first date into a disaster. Showing up late for a first date is a major red flag. It sends the message that you don't value the other person's time, and it can make them feel disrespected and unimportant. If you're running late for any reason, it's important to let your date know as soon as possible and apologize sincerely for the delay.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: Codependent Narcissism Affects Relationships and People All Around The World

Codependent narcissism is a complex and often misunderstood personality disorder that affects many people around the world. It is characterized by an intense need for approval, a lack of self-esteem, and a tendency to become enmeshed in relationships with others who have strong personalities.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Seek Universal Qualities in Serious Relationships

As a woman who has been in several serious relationships and is now married, I know that what we want in a partner can vary greatly from person to person. However, there are some universal qualities that most women look for in a serious relationship. In this blog post, I want to share some of those qualities based on my own experience and the experiences of women I know.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Codependency is a Dysfunctional Relationship Dynamic

Codependency is a term that gets thrown around a lot in self-help and psychology circles, but what does it actually mean? As someone who has struggled with codependency in the past, I can tell you that it's not an easy thing to recognize.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The Pressure To Text Back Can Have Negative Consequences on Mental Health and Relationships

As a society, we've become obsessed with instant gratification. We want everything now, and we want it fast. This mentality has seeped into our communication habits as well, where we expect people to respond to our texts immediately. However, the pressure to text back right away can have negative consequences on our mental health and relationships.

Read full story
1 comments

The Link Between Attachment Styles and Childhood Trauma

Attachment theory is a widely accepted psychological theory that explains how the bond between a child and their primary caregiver develops and shapes their behavior, emotions, and relationships throughout life. According to attachment theory, there are four main attachment styles: secure, anxious-ambivalent, avoidant, and disorganized. These attachment styles develop as a result of the quality of the child's interactions with their primary caregiver. However, childhood trauma can significantly impact the development of attachment styles, leading to long-lasting emotional and psychological consequences.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy