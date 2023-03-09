Opinion: Toxic People Seek Out Strong Individuals To Date

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Have you ever noticed that toxic people seem to be drawn to strong individuals in relationships? It may seem counterintuitive, but toxic people often seek out strong individuals to date. This behavior is not only harmful to the strong individual but also to the toxic person,

Firstly, it's essential to understand what we mean by "toxic" individuals. Toxic individuals exhibit manipulative and controlling behavior, engage in emotional and psychological abuse, and hurt those around them. These individuals often have low self-esteem and may use their relationships to boost their self-worth.

So why do toxic people seek out strong individuals to date? One reason is that strong individuals often have qualities that toxic people are attracted to, such as confidence, independence, and resilience. These qualities can make the strong individual seem like a challenge to the toxic person, and they may see the relationship as a way to prove their worth by "taming" or controlling the strong individual.

Additionally, strong individuals often have the desire to help others. They may be willing to put up with the toxic person's negative behavior to "fix" or "save" them. This desire to help can be seen as a weakness by the toxic person and may be exploited to gain control and power in the relationship.

Another reason toxic people seek out strong individuals is that they may see the relationship as an opportunity to gain social status or access to resources. Strong individuals are often successful and well-respected in their communities, and toxic individuals may see the relationship as a way to gain access to these benefits.

So what is the impact of a toxic person seeking out a strong individual to date? For the strong individual, the effect can be devastating. The toxic person may engage in emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting, and manipulation, leading to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, and emotional trauma. The strong individual may feel like they are constantly walking on eggshells and may start to question their judgment and decisions.

Furthermore, the strong individual may become isolated from their support system, as the toxic person may try to control who they spend time with and how they spend it. This can make it difficult for the strong individual to seek help or support from friends and family.

For the toxic person, seeking out strong individuals to date can also be harmful. They may find themselves in unfulfilling and unsatisfying relationships, as they cannot maintain a sense of control and power over their partner. This can lead to feelings of frustration and inadequacy, which can further fuel their toxic behavior.

In addition, the toxic person may become stuck in a cycle of seeking out strong individuals and sabotaging the relationship, which can further damage their sense of self-worth and self-esteem. This cycle can be challenging to break and may require professional help and support.

So, what can you do if you are a strong individual who is in a relationship with a toxic person? Firstly, it's essential to recognize that the toxic person's behavior is not your fault and that you deserve to be treated with respect and kindness. You may want to seek support from a therapist or counselor who can help you develop strategies for dealing with emotional abuse.

Setting boundaries with the toxic person and communicating your needs and desires is also essential. This can help you maintain control over your life and reduce the impact of the toxic person's negative behavior.

Ultimately look out for your health and self-worth. If the toxic person in your life is not willing to do the work to change, it's time to move on and cut ties.