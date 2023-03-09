Opinion: Narcissists Put Down Partners Dreams and Aspirations

Stacy Ann

Photo byDan Morris/Unsplash

Narcissists are known for their manipulative and controlling behavior, often including putting down their partner's dreams and aspirations. It's essential to understand why narcissists engage in this behavior and its impact on their partner's mental and emotional well-being.

Firstly, it's important to note that narcissists have a distorted sense of self-importance and believe they are superior to others. They often feel threatened by their partner's achievements or goals, which can result in them belittling or dismissing their partner's dreams. This behavior allows the narcissist to maintain their superiority and control over their partner.

Additionally, narcissists often lack empathy and cannot understand or appreciate their partner's feelings or desires. They may see their partner's dreams as a threat to their sense of self and feel that their partner's success could diminish their importance. This mindset can lead to a narcissist sabotaging their partner's aspirations to maintain their sense of power.

Narcissists may also use their partner's dreams to manipulate and control them. By putting down their partner's goals, the narcissist can create a sense of dependency and undermine their partner's self-confidence. This can result in the partner feeling trapped and unable to pursue their own interests, leading to resentment and frustration.

Another way that narcissists put down their partner's dreams is by making them feel guilty or ashamed for wanting something different. Narcissists may use gaslighting or emotional manipulation to make their partner feel that their dreams are unrealistic or impractical. This can result in the partner feeling invalidated and questioning their goals and aspirations.

The impact of a narcissist putting down their partner's dreams can be devastating. It can lead to the partner feeling trapped, unfulfilled, and unhappy. It can also result in a loss of self-confidence and self-esteem, as the partner may start to believe that their dreams are not worth pursuing. This can be particularly damaging if the partner's dreams are closely tied to their sense of identity or purpose.

Furthermore, the constant belittling and invalidation can lead to emotional and psychological trauma. The partner may start to feel that their desires and feelings are unimportant, which can result in anxiety, depression, and low self-worth. This type of emotional abuse can have long-lasting effects on the partner's mental health and well-being.

So, what can you do if you are in a relationship with a narcissist who is putting down your dreams?

Firstly, it's essential to recognize that this behavior is not your fault and that you deserve to pursue your dreams and aspirations. You may want to consider seeking support from a therapist or counselor who can help you develop strategies for dealing with the emotional abuse.

It may also be helpful to set boundaries with your partner and communicate your needs and desires. This can help you maintain control over your own life and reduce the impact of your partner's negative behavior.

Finally, it's essential to prioritize your self-care and well-being. This may involve setting aside time daily to engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. By focusing on your happiness and well-being, you can reduce the impact of your partner's negative behavior and take steps toward creating a fulfilling and satisfying life.

Narcissists often put down their partner's dreams to maintain control and reinforce their sense of superiority. This behavior can devastate the partner's mental and emotional well-being, leading to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, and emotional trauma. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist putting down your dreams, seeking support, and developing strategies for dealing with emotional abuse is essential.

# relationships# psychology# mental health# dating# narcissism

