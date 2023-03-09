Opinion: Why Do Narcissists Hold Power Over Their Victims?

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3iSA_0lCX2WGu00
Photo byTri Vo/Unsplash

As someone who has experienced the toxic effects of narcissistic abuse firsthand, I can tell you it's a harrowing experience. Narcissists have a way of exerting an almost magnetic pull on their victims, drawing them into a web of manipulation and control. So why do narcissists have so much power over their victims? Here are a few reasons.

  1. They know how to push your buttons and make you feel guilty or ashamed. They may use tactics like gaslighting (making you doubt your perception of reality), love bombing (showering you with affection and attention), or triangulation (making you compete with other people for their attention). They may twist the truth or lie outright to get what they want.
  2. They are skilled at identifying your weaknesses and vulnerabilities. They may exploit your fears, insecurities, or past traumas to gain control over you. For example, they may use your fear of abandonment to keep you from leaving the relationship or your need for validation to keep you dependent on them.
  3. Narcissists often create a dynamic in which their victims feel dependent on them. They may withhold affection or attention until you do what they want, or they may create a sense of scarcity (making you feel like they're the only person who truly understands or cares about you). Over time, you may feel like you can't live without them, even if you know the relationship is toxic.
  4. Narcissists may also work to isolate you from your friends and family. They may discourage you from spending time with other people, or they may create drama or conflict with the people in your life. This can make you feel like you have nowhere to turn, making it harder for you to leave the relationship.
  5. They project their issues onto you. They may accuse you of being selfish, manipulative, or abusive, when in reality, those traits describe them. This can make you doubt your sanity and feel like you're the problem in the relationship.

So, what can you do if you're a victim of narcissistic abuse? Here are a few suggestions:

  1. One of the most important things you can do is educate yourself about narcissistic abuse. Read books, listen to podcasts, or attend support groups to learn about narcissists' tactics and how to protect yourself.
  2. Build a support system, as it's essential to have people who understand what you're going through and can help you. Reach out to friends, family members, or a therapist who can help you navigate the healing process.
  3. Setting boundaries is essential when dealing with a narcissist. Be clear about what you will and won't tolerate, and stick to those boundaries no matter what. This may mean cutting off all contact with the narcissist or limiting your interactions with them.
  4. Finally, remember to take care of yourself. Engage in activities that bring you joy, prioritize your physical and emotional health, and be kind to yourself. Healing from narcissistic abuse is a process, and it takes time.

Narcissists have so much power over their victims because they are skilled manipulators who prey on vulnerabilities, create a sense of dependency, isolate their victims, and project their issues onto them. If you're a victim of narcissistic abuse, it's important to educate yourself, build a support system, set boundaries, and practice self-care. Remember that you are not alone, and it is possible to protect yourself from their manipulative tactics.

# relationships# psychology# mental health# dating# narcissist

