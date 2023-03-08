Opinion: The Expectations of Love Are Far From Reality

Photo by Devon Divine/Unsplash

Love is a powerful force that has driven humanity for centuries. Love has been romanticized and idealized in every way possible, from books to movies to music and art. Many of us grow up believing that love is a fairy tale that will sweep us off our feet and make our lives perfect. However, the expectations people have for love are often far from reality.

One of the most significant expectations people have for love is that it will bring happiness and fulfillment. We expect that love will fill the voids in our lives and that we will feel complete when we find it. We also hope that love will always be exciting and passionate, with grand gestures and romantic moments.

Another common expectation people have for love is that it will be easy. We expect we will find our soulmate effortlessly, and everything will fall into place. We hope that love will never require hard work or compromise and that we will always be on the same page with our partner.

However, love's reality is often quite different from our expectations. Love is not a magical cure-all that will instantly make us happy and fulfilled. It can bring joy and happiness, but it can also bring pain and heartache. Love is not always exciting and passionate; it is sometimes quiet and comfortable. The grand gestures and romantic moments are often few and far between.

Love also requires effort and compromise. It is not always easy, and sometimes it can be downright brutal. It requires communication, understanding, and a willingness to work together. Love is not always perfect, and there will be times when we disagree or when our partner does something that upsets us.

Managing our expectations in love is crucial to building a healthy and long-lasting relationship. We must recognize that love is not always easy or perfect and requires effort and compromise. It is important to communicate openly with our partner and to be willing to work together to overcome challenges.

It is also essential to recognize that our partner is not perfect and that they will make mistakes. It is unrealistic to expect our partner to fulfill all our needs and desires, and we need to be willing to compromise and work together to find a solution.

Finally, we need to recognize that love is not the only thing that brings happiness and fulfillment. We need to have our interests and passions and a strong support system of friends and family. We should not rely solely on our partner for our happiness and well-being.

The expectations people have for love are often far from reality. Love is not a magical cure-all that will instantly make us happy and fulfilled. It requires effort, compromise, and communication. We need to manage our expectations in love and recognize that our partner is not perfect. We must also acknowledge that love is not the only thing that brings happiness and fulfillment. We can build a healthy and long-lasting relationship with a realistic view of love.