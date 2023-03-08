Opinion: Innercamp Utilizes Holistic Training To Help Students Enhance Their Relationships

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04O6EH_0lBma37f00
Photo byPhoto courtesy of Innercamp

It has become so apparent in recent years that how we approach relationships has to change. 

Divorce rates are continually skyrocketing, and recent studies show that only 10% of couples report their partnership as healthy and happy. There needs to be a shift in how we approach our partnerships and what it takes to make a relationship successful.

Recently my husband and I hosted dinner with our friends who were visiting from New York. As the night progressed, our friends began telling us about a new stage of exploration that had started in their relationship and how it had deepened their connection. 

I heard the word “tantric” and instantly felt my guard go up. In recent years “tantric” has been associated with practices that are blatantly sexual (sometimes without consent), and there has been much controversy and speculation surrounding the word. 

However, the reality is that my preconceived notions were based on people taking sacred art and weaponizing it for their selfish and twisted desires. 

When taken back to the true meaning, a genuine tantric relationship is with two partners who want to connect on a deeper level. This company, Innercamp, has a proven track record and is accredited for doing that for its students. 

My friends had found a company whose mission is to deepen relationships for a more fulfilling life and use tantric practices to improve their marriage. I was intrigued, as they typically did not speak in such terms. And it turns out this wasn’t just any company promising a spiritual change without anything to back it. 

Innercamp utilizes scientific data & research to provide a stable and trustworthy foundation for the spiritual nature of their practice, specifically around tantric relationships. 

The company offers virtual and in-person workshops and training on disciplines such as Tantra, Energy Work, and Meditation (to name a few) for individuals wanting to start a career in a holistic field or to improve their relationships differently. 

My friends participated in the Level 1 Tantric training to devote themselves again to each other’s marriage and commit to a daily (and never easy) practice of loving each other unconditionally. 

However, someone who wants to learn and teach others could take the Level 2 course. It’s a more profound and research-based level that incorporates psychology as well.

I was curious. My husband and I are always open to improving our relationship and have already explored several more spiritual avenues, especially healing. In the past, I endured several abusive relationships at times; it is difficult for me to be vulnerable and connect, which I still continually have to work through. 

After reaching out to Innercamp and asking what they recommended we should do or expect before exploring Tantric practices with each other/ourselves, they listed the following: 

  • Begin practicing yoga/meditation alongside breathwork 
  • Both partners must commit to the practice whole-heartedly 
  • Ensure you are dedicated to your self-development 
  • Being aware of boundaries and continually asking for consent.

Ultimately, close intimate relationships can be the best part of our lives, but only if we prioritize them. Often we scoff at the idea of trying something new, or we are afraid to feel/look “silly.” 

Life is short, and we want to nourish the most cherished relationships. Why not try new adventures and practices with your partner? We open ourselves to the exciting and possible when we let go of our preconceived notions. Even though it can be scary, it can also allow us to experience new ways of living that can enhance our lives in a way we never dreamed possible. 

If you want to learn more about Innercamp and begin your holistic journey, please click here for more details. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# wellness# health

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant here to help you navigate the waters.

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Kissing Can Be Intimidating To Learn

Kissing is one of the most intimate and sensual experiences two people can share. Whether it's a quick peck on the cheek or a passionate make-out session, a great kiss can create a powerful connection between two people. However, not everyone is born knowing how to kiss, and it can be intimidating to learn. Let's explore some tips and techniques for how to kiss.

Read full story

Opinion: When To Text Someone Back That You Are Dating

In today's modern dating landscape, texting has become an essential tool for communication. It's a quick and easy way to stay in touch with the person you're dating, but it can also be a source of anxiety and confusion. One common question that arises is: when should you text someone back that you're dating?

Read full story
California State

Opinion: California Is The Best State To Find A Husband Or Wife

Finding a life partner is a significant goal for many people, and the journey to find one can be challenging. The United States has a diverse population with different cultures, lifestyles, and values, which can affect the dating pool in each state. In this blog post, we'll explore which state is the best for finding a husband or wife based on various factors.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The Most Offensive First-Date Behaviors

First dates can be nerve-wracking, exciting, and filled with anticipation. However, there are some behaviors that can quickly turn a promising first date into a disaster. Showing up late for a first date is a major red flag. It sends the message that you don't value the other person's time, and it can make them feel disrespected and unimportant. If you're running late for any reason, it's important to let your date know as soon as possible and apologize sincerely for the delay.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Codependent Narcissism Affects Relationships and People All Around The World

Codependent narcissism is a complex and often misunderstood personality disorder that affects many people around the world. It is characterized by an intense need for approval, a lack of self-esteem, and a tendency to become enmeshed in relationships with others who have strong personalities.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Seek Universal Qualities in Serious Relationships

As a woman who has been in several serious relationships and is now married, I know that what we want in a partner can vary greatly from person to person. However, there are some universal qualities that most women look for in a serious relationship. In this blog post, I want to share some of those qualities based on my own experience and the experiences of women I know.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Codependency is a Dysfunctional Relationship Dynamic

Codependency is a term that gets thrown around a lot in self-help and psychology circles, but what does it actually mean? As someone who has struggled with codependency in the past, I can tell you that it's not an easy thing to recognize.

Read full story

Opinion: The Pressure To Text Back Can Have Negative Consequences on Mental Health and Relationships

As a society, we've become obsessed with instant gratification. We want everything now, and we want it fast. This mentality has seeped into our communication habits as well, where we expect people to respond to our texts immediately. However, the pressure to text back right away can have negative consequences on our mental health and relationships.

Read full story

The Link Between Attachment Styles and Childhood Trauma

Attachment theory is a widely accepted psychological theory that explains how the bond between a child and their primary caregiver develops and shapes their behavior, emotions, and relationships throughout life. According to attachment theory, there are four main attachment styles: secure, anxious-ambivalent, avoidant, and disorganized. These attachment styles develop as a result of the quality of the child's interactions with their primary caregiver. However, childhood trauma can significantly impact the development of attachment styles, leading to long-lasting emotional and psychological consequences.

Read full story
Alaska State

Alaska Is the Worst State For Online Dating

Online dating has become an increasingly popular way to find love and companionship in today's digital age. However, not all states are created equal when it comes to finding love online. Some states have more active users, better dating culture, and higher success rates than others. On the other hand, some states have a poor dating culture, fewer active users, and lower success rates.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Empaths and Narcissists Are Drawn To Each Other

Empaths and narcissists are two very different types of people, but they can often find themselves attracted to one another. Empaths are highly sensitive individuals who have a deep sense of empathy and compassion for others, while narcissists have a strong sense of self-importance and a lack of empathy for others.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: New York Is Infamous For Being A Challenging Dating Scene

Dating in New York City has long been infamous for being a challenging endeavor. With millions of people and a thriving social scene, one would think that finding love in a city that never sleeps would be easy. However, dating in New York City is known for being particularly difficult. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons why.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Get Married But Their Relationships Are Marked By Challenges

Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. Individuals with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) often have difficulty forming healthy relationships with others, as they tend to prioritize their own; however, they get married.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Indications That A Relationship Is Ready To Become Exclusive

When it comes to dating, there are many different stages and milestones that couples go through. One of the most significant is the decision to become exclusive. This can be a defining moment in a relationship, as it signifies a commitment to each other and a willingness to see where things go. But when does a relationship become exclusive?

Read full story

Opinion: Wanderlove Is Gaining Popularity As An Online Dating Trend

Wanderlove is a new dating trend that is gaining popularity in the world of online dating. The term wanderlove combines the words wanderlust and love, describing a desire to find love while exploring new places and experiencing different cultures.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Inflation is Affecting The Dating World

Infla-dating, a term coined by combining inflation and dating, refers to the impact of inflation on the world of dating. Inflation is a term used to describe the steady rise in prices of goods and services over time. It is a measure of the decrease in purchasing power of a currency. The impact of inflation is felt in all aspects of life, including the dating scene.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Men Face Unique Challenges When Dealing With Heartbreak

Heartbreak can be a challenging experience for anyone, regardless of gender. However, men may face some unique challenges when dealing with heartbreak. One of the most important things men can do when dealing with heartbreak is to allow themselves to grieve. Men are often socialized to hide their emotions and tough it out, but suppressing your feelings can make things worse in the long run. Give yourself permission to feel your emotions, whether sadness, anger, or frustration. Cry if you need to, talk to someone you trust, or write your thoughts in a journal. Allowing yourself to grieve can help you process your emotions and move forward.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Office Romance Comes With Advantages and Disadvantages

Office romance is common in the modern workplace, with many people meeting their partners while on the job. However, just like any other relationship, office love has its own pros and cons. In this blog post, we will explore the advantages and disadvantages of having a romantic relationship with a colleague.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Failure to Meet a Partner's Desire May Affect The Relationship

In any relationship, wanting to make our partner happy and fulfill their desires is natural. However, it is not always possible to meet our partner's desires or needs. The question then arises: Will failing to meet a partner's desire affect the relationship? The answer is not a simple one and depends on several factors.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Tell If You Are Ready To Get Married

Marriage is a big commitment, and it's essential to make sure you're ready before taking the plunge. But how do you know if you're truly prepared to get married?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy