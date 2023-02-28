Opinion: Do You Suspect That You Married A Narcissist?

Photo by GRAHAM MANSFIELD/Unsplash

Being married to a narcissist can be an incredibly challenging and painful experience. Narcissists have an inflated sense of self-importance and a lack of empathy for others. They often crave admiration and attention and are charismatic and charming in social situations. However, their behavior can become manipulative, controlling, and emotionally abusive in close relationships.

If you suspect that you are married to a narcissist, it can be helpful to understand some of the common signs and behaviors that may be present in your relationship. Here are some things to look out for:

Lack of Empathy: Narcissists often struggle to recognize or care about the feelings and needs of others. They may dismiss your concerns or feelings or show little interest in your life outside of how it impacts them. Constant Need for Attention and Validation: Narcissists often crave admiration and attention and may go to great lengths to seek it out. They may become upset or angry if they feel they are not receiving enough attention or may seek attention from others to feel validated. Gaslighting: Narcissists may use gaslighting tactics to manipulate and control their partners. This can include denying certain events or conversations or making their partner doubt their memory or perception of events. Blaming: Narcissists may frequently blame their partners for their problems or shortcomings and become defensive or angry if confronted about their behavior. Lack of Accountability: Narcissists may struggle to take responsibility for their actions or apologize for their mistakes. They may blame others for their problems or make excuses for their behavior. Controlling Behavior: Narcissists may try to control their partner's behavior, such as telling them what to wear, who to spend time with, or how to spend their money. Mood Swings: Narcissists may have intense mood swings, ranging from extreme anger to earnest charm and affection. This can create a sense of unpredictability in the relationship.

If you are married to a narcissist, it can be tough to navigate the relationship. You may feel trapped, helpless, or walking on eggshells to avoid conflict or criticism. However, you can take steps to protect yourself and your well-being.

Set Boundaries: It can be essential to set clear boundaries with your partner, such as telling them what behavior is unacceptable and what consequences will follow if they violate those boundaries. This may include leaving the relationship if they refuse to respect your boundaries. Seek Support: It can be helpful to seek support from friends, family, or a therapist to build up your sense of self-worth and confidence and to develop strategies for setting boundaries and taking care of yourself. Stay Calm and Rational: Narcissists may provoke you or escalate conflicts to maintain control over the relationship. Staying calm and rational in these situations and avoiding getting drawn into their manipulative tactics can be essential. Consider Leaving: If the relationship is causing significant emotional or physical harm, it may be necessary to consider leaving. This can be a difficult decision, but it may be the best way to protect your well-being.

Being married to a narcissist can be an incredibly challenging and painful experience. Narcissists may be charming and charismatic in social situations, but their behavior can become manipulative, controlling, and emotionally abusive in close relationships. If you suspect you are married to a narcissist, seeking support and taking steps to protect your well-being is important. Remember that change is possible, but it often requires a great deal of work and commitment to personal growth.