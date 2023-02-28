Opinion: Toxic Relationship Examples In The Media

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGR5F_0l1wipgd00
Photo byfrank mckenna/Unsplash

Relationships are a common theme in media, whether in movies, TV shows, or books. While many examples of relationships in media can be positive and healthy, there are, unfortunately, many toxic examples that can reinforce harmful beliefs and behaviors. Here are some examples of the toxic relationships in modern day media:

1. Twilight

The Twilight series, books, and movies have been criticized for portraying a toxic and abusive relationship between the main characters, Bella and Edward. Edward is possessive and controlling, and Bella constantly sacrifices her desires and safety for him. The series has been criticized for promoting unhealthy behaviors and romanticizing abusive relationships.

2. Fifty Shades of Grey

The Fifty Shades of Grey series is another example of a toxic relationship in media. The main character, Christian Grey, is possessive and controlling, and the relationship between him and the protagonist, Anastasia Steele, is characterized by emotional manipulation, stalking, and sexual coercion. The series has been criticized for romanticizing abusive behavior and perpetuating harmful stereotypes about BDSM relationships.

3. Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is a popular TV show featuring wealthy and privileged teenagers in New York City. While the show is known for its drama and scandals, it also portrays several toxic relationships. For example, the relationship between Chuck and Blair is marked by emotional abuse, manipulation, and infidelity. The show has been criticized for normalizing toxic behavior and presenting it as glamorous and desirable.

4. The Notebook

While The Notebook is often regarded as a romantic classic, it has been criticized for portraying an unhealthy and toxic relationship between the two main characters, Noah and Allie. Noah engages in the persistent and unwanted pursuit of Allie, and the connection is marked by codependency, jealousy, and possessiveness. The movie has been criticized for romanticizing unhealthy behaviors and promoting the idea that true love requires extreme sacrifice and suffering.

5. Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is a classic fairy tale adapted into multiple movies and TV shows. However, the relationship between Belle and the Beast has been criticized for promoting the idea that abusive behavior can be excused if the abuser has a tragic backstory or is ultimately redeemed. The Beast is initially aggressive and controlling towards Belle, and the relationship is based on a power imbalance.

6. Friends

Friends is a popular TV show that portrays a group of friends in New York City. While the show is known for its humor and heartwarming moments, it also features several toxic relationships. For example, Ross is possessive and jealous towards Rachel, and a lack of trust and communication characterizes their relationship. The show has been criticized for normalizing unhealthy behaviors and presenting them as humorous or endearing.

7. The Bachelor/Bachelorette

The Bachelor/Bachelorette is a popular reality TV show featuring contestants competing for a single person's affection. While the show is often criticized for its lack of diversity and shallow portrayal of relationships, it has also been criticized for promoting toxic behavior. For example, contestants are often encouraged to engage in dramatic and aggressive behavior to gain attention and screen time. The show also promotes the idea that true love can be found through competition and manipulation.

While relationships in media can be a source of entertainment and inspiration, it is vital to be aware of the potential for toxic and harmful portrayals. By recognizing and critiquing these examples, we can work towards creating a media landscape that promotes healthy and positive relationships. It is important to remember that media is just one of many sources of information and influence and that real-life relationships are complex and nuanced. By approaching media with a critical and thoughtful perspective, we can better understand the impact that it can have on our beliefs and behaviors.

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant here to help you navigate the waters.

36K followers

