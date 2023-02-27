Opinion: Is "Once a Cheater Always A Cheater" True?

Photo by Ave Calvar/Unsplash

As someone who has been cheated on in the past, the saying "once a cheater, always a cheater" resonates with me deeply. It's a phrase often used to describe someone who has been unfaithful in a relationship, and the implication is that they will continue to cheat in future relationships.

While it may seem harsh to write off someone entirely based on their past behavior, I believe there is some truth to this saying. Here are a few reasons why:

Trust is difficult to regain: Cheating on their partner often causes a significant breach of trust in the relationship. Trust is a foundational element of any healthy relationship; once it's been broken, it can be tough to rebuild. Even if the cheater is genuinely remorseful and committed to making things work, their past behavior may still be a source of doubt and insecurity for their partner. Patterns of behavior: In many cases, cheating is not a one-time mistake but rather a pattern of behavior that someone has developed over time. If someone has cheated in multiple relationships or on numerous occasions, it may indicate that they are more prone to cheating than others. This doesn't mean that they are a terrible person, but it does suggest that they have some work to do on themselves before they can be a trustworthy and reliable partner. Lack of accountability: When someone cheats on their partner, they must take responsibility for their actions and work to make amends. However, not everyone is willing to do this. If someone refuses to acknowledge the impact of their cheating or makes excuses for their behavior, it may be a sign that they are not genuinely committed to change. Without accountability and a willingness to make things right, it's unlikely that someone will be able to break the cycle of infidelity.

Recognize that every situation is unique, and there are cases where someone who has cheated in the past can change their ways and become a faithful and committed partner. However, I believe it's essential to approach these situations with caution and a healthy dose of skepticism.

If you're considering getting involved with someone who has cheated in the past, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Pay attention to their behavior: Actions speak louder than words; if someone is truly committed to changing their ways, they will demonstrate that through their behavior. Look for signs that they are being open and transparent with you and that they are willing to put in the work to earn your trust. Have open and honest conversations: Communication is vital in any relationship, but it's crucial regarding issues of trust and fidelity. If you're considering getting involved with someone who has cheated in the past, have open and honest conversations about your expectations and concerns. Ensure you're both on the same page about what you want from the relationship, and be willing to have difficult conversations if needed. Trust your instincts: Ultimately, deciding whether to get involved with someone who has cheated in the past is a personal decision. While weighing the pros and cons and considering the factors within your control is essential, it's also important to trust your instincts. If something feels off or you have a gut feeling that this person may not be the best fit for you, it's okay to listen to that voice and move on.

The saying "once a cheater, always a cheater" may seem harsh, but I believe there is some truth to it. While there are cases where someone who has cheated in the past can change their ways and become a faithful partner, it's essential to approach these situations cautiously.