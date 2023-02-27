Opinion: Navigating A New Relationship With A Victim of Abuse Requires Understanding

Stacy Ann

Photo byPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

A new relationship is most likely the last thing you’ll be thinking about after you leave your abuser. I hope it’s the last thing on your mind…because it’s time to be selfish and put your needs first. Regardless of if you ignore the pain and try to shut things out, you will be affected by what you endured. As a plea from someone that didn’t deal with her pain right away —

I implore you to take all the time you need to heal and work through the trauma.

Eventually, you may feel ready to jump back into the dating world. But this time, I hope that things are different. I hope that this time you are seeking a healthy relationship that equally serves you and a new partner. I was very blessed, and I found that relationship with someone. The first few months were beautiful, and I was in the bliss of the honeymoon phase.

But as time went on, I realized there was something I didn’t want to admit to myself: the lie that I was the same person as before I met my abuser was utterly untrue.

I had completely changed how I navigated a relationship. Jealousy, fear, rage… so many emotions I had never experienced prior began boiling up to the surface. I started wondering how I could even explain my feelings of being out of control to my new partner. Initially, it was scary to open up, but I knew if I didn’t explain, I wasn’t doing myself justice. I was acting entirely irrationally, and he was doing nothing wrong; it was unfair to both of us. I began formulating an explanation that would help him understand where I was coming from. I hope some of them speak to you as well and can help you navigate a new relationship when it comes. Perhaps you could title it “Dear new partner.”

Dear New Partner: When you’re angry, I instantly shut down.

I know disagreements are part of a healthy relationship, but when you raise your voice, I instantly shut down. Thoughts that aren’t because of you begin flying through my mind. Are you going to hurt me? Are you going to yell until it’s my fault? I’m sorry because I don’t know how to argue healthily or even voice my opinions. I’ve been told to be silent for so long that when someone asks me to use my voice, I’m having difficulty finding it again. Even if you’re mad at something that has nothing to do with me, such as at a wrong driver, I’m afraid that I’ll receive “the wrath.”

Dear New Partner: I need you to reassure me sometimes.

I know that you’re not ignoring me or taking long to respond to my message on purpose. You’re working late or spending time with co-workers you hardly see. But my mind is constantly racing, and insecurities are coming up. Connect with me. Text me that you’ll be out for a few hours, and that’s why you can’t respond. I’m used to being out of the loop, and I need you to take the extra time, so my mind doesn’t go into overdrive.

Dear New Partner: I’ll have emotions that may seem crazy.

Jealousy, fear, confusion… so many feelings were entirely new for me. I always prided myself on not being a jealous person and was able to maintain several long-distance relationships. Now, you leave for a few weeks…and I fall to pieces. Please know it’s not you. Please know that I trust you completely, but I have an irrational fear that seems to take over. Know that I am in therapy and identifying tools for when these emotions arise. I recognize it’s not healthy, and I am working through these feelings as best I can.

Dear New Partner: I need you to listen and be patient.

There will be times that I may share stories with you about my past that are painful and personal. I need you to listen because you can’t fix the inflicted pain; the damage is already done. I need you to be patient because they are close to my heart, and I can’t tell you all at once. You may feel I’m keeping things from you, but I’m not. I will continue to tell you these stories in my time.

Dear New Partner: I love when you respect my boundaries.

You understood why I didn’t want to move in with you after a few months of dating. A younger version of me would have jumped in headfirst. The new me was afraid — I wasn’t ready at all. Now after almost two years, you haven’t brought it up once, and you’ve respected the time and space that I’ve needed. We still live apart, but I’ve had the time to get to know every side of you to know exactly what I’m getting into. Thank you for letting me figure out exactly what I wanted.

Dear New Partner: Your kindness has played a part in my healing.

You picked me up and took me on a date mini-golfing. You cooked me a fantastic dinner. You picked me up, so I had a ride. You recognized that I was miserable at work and helped me update my resume and practice for my extensive interview. You have been so kind to me. I’m sorry that I’ve taken it for granted at times. I thought I deserved to be treated well instead of appreciating what you offered.

It won’t be easy. I cannot promise that all the scars will fade. I don’t know if they will. But I believe you can work through them and embrace the fantastic things you deserve. It just takes a lot of work, self-care, and facing scary things, but you must try.

# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# trauma

