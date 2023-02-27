Opinion: Cutting Off a Toxic Friendship Is Necessary For Mental Health

Photo by Louis Hansel/Unsplash

Friendships are meant to provide support, joy, and happiness. They allow us to share our feelings, experiences, and thoughts with someone we trust and care about. However, not all friendships are healthy; sometimes, we must cut off toxic friendships to protect our emotional well-being.

]A toxic friendship is a relationship that hurts your emotional, physical, or mental well-being. Various behaviors can characterize it, such as criticism, manipulation, control, jealousy, and disrespect. Toxic friendships can drain your energy, create stress, and cause you to question your self-worth.

Cutting off a toxic friendship is not easy, but it can be necessary for your well-being. Here are some reasons why you might need to end a toxic friendship:

It affects your mental health - A toxic friendship can lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. When you are constantly criticized, controlled, or manipulated by someone, it can hurt your self-esteem and mental health. It affects your physical health - Toxic friendships can also affect your health. Stress and anxiety can lead to a weakened immune system, high blood pressure, and other health issues. It affects your other relationships - A toxic friendship can also affect your other relationships, including your romantic and family relationships. It can create tension and conflict, making it challenging to maintain healthy relationships. It affects your personal growth - A toxic friendship can hold you back from reaching your full potential. It can make pursuing your goals and dreams challenging and prevent you from growing as a person.

How to cut off a toxic friendship in a healthy way?

Cutting off a toxic friendship is not easy, but necessary for your well-being. Here are some steps you can take to end a poisonous relationship healthily:

Acknowledge your feelings - The first step in cutting off a toxic friendship is acknowledging your feelings. It is essential to recognize that you are unhappy in the company and that it affects your well-being. Acknowledge your feelings - The first step in cutting off a toxic friendship is acknowledging your feelings. Recognize that you are unhappy with the company and that it is affecting your well-being. Communicate your decision - If setting boundaries does not work, it may be necessary to communicate your decision to end the friendship. Be honest and direct in your communication, but also be kind and respectful. Avoid blame and criticism - When communicating your decision, it is essential to avoid responsibility and criticism. Instead, focus on your feelings and needs. Use "I" statements to express your thoughts and feelings rather than blaming or criticizing your friend. Take care of yourself - Cutting off a toxic friendship can be emotionally draining. It is essential to take care of yourself during this time. Surround yourself with supportive people, engage in self-care activities, and seek professional help. Let go - Once you have communicated your decision, stay firm. This may mean unfollowing your friend on social media, avoiding places where you might run into them, or even blocking their phone number. Remember that letting go is a process, and it takes time.

Cutting off a toxic friendship is never easy, but it is sometimes necessary for our well-being. Acknowledge your feelings, set boundaries, communicate your decision, avoid blame and criticism, care for yourself, and let go of the people who no longer serve you.