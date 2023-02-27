Opinion: Defensiveness Can Be Natural Reaction, But It Damages Relationships

Photo byAfif Ramdhasuma/Unsplash

Defensiveness is a typical response to criticism or perceived attacks on our character or behavior. It is a protective mechanism to shield ourselves from feeling vulnerable or exposed. While defensiveness may be a natural reaction, it can cause harm to our relationships.

Defensiveness is a response to perceived threats to our self-image, status, or identity. It is a way to protect ourselves from feeling vulnerable or exposed. When we feel criticized or attacked, our instinct is to defend ourselves by denying responsibility, blaming others, or deflecting the issue. Defensiveness can be a natural reaction, but it can damage our relationships.

Defensiveness can hurt a relationship in several ways:

  1. It creates distance - When we are defensive, we are not fully present in the moment. Instead, we are focused on protecting ourselves and our self-image. This can create distance between our partner and us, as we are not fully engaged in the conversation.
  2. It erodes trust - Defensiveness can erode trust in a relationship. When we are defensive, we are not taking responsibility for our actions or behavior. This can lead our partner to question our honesty and integrity, undermining the relationship's foundation.
  3. It prevents growth - Defensiveness can prevent growth in a relationship. When we are defensive, we are not open to feedback or criticism. This can prevent us from learning from our mistakes and growing as individuals and as a couple.
  4. It leads to miscommunication - Defensiveness can lead to miscommunication in a relationship. When we are defensive, we may not listen to our partner or fully understand their perspective. This can lead to misunderstandings and further conflict.

How to overcome defensiveness in a relationship?

Overcoming defensiveness in a relationship requires self-awareness, empathy, and a willingness to change. Here are some steps you can take to overcome defensiveness in your relationship:

  1. Recognize defensiveness - The first step in overcoming it is to recognize when it is happening. When you feel criticized or attacked, pay attention to your physical and emotional reactions. Are you tensing up, feeling defensive, or shutting down? Acknowledge these reactions and take a deep breath to help yourself relax.
  2. Practice empathy - Empathy is the ability to put ourselves in someone else's shoes and understand their perspective. We are focused on protecting ourselves and our self-image when we are defensive. Practicing empathy can help us see the situation from our partner's perspective and understand their feelings.
  3. Take responsibility - Responsibility for our actions and behavior is essential in overcoming defensiveness. When we take responsibility, we acknowledge our mistakes and show our partners we will make things right.
  4. Use "I" statements - Using "I" statements can help us communicate our feelings without sounding defensive. For example, instead of saying, "You always criticize me," we can say, "I feel hurt when I hear criticism."
  5. Listen actively - Active listening is the ability to fully engage in a conversation and understand the other person's perspective. When we are defensive, we may not fully listen to our partner. Practice active listening by asking questions and repeating back what your partner has said to show that you understand.

Seek help - Overcoming defensiveness in a relationship can be challenging. If you are struggling to overcome defensiveness on your own, consider seeking a therapist or counselor. A trained professional can help you develop communication skills and build a healthier relationship.

