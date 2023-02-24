Opinion: Be Aware Of Difficult Marriage Truths Prior To Tying the Knot

Photo by lucas Favre/Unsplash

When you're in love and planning to get married, it's easy to get swept up in the excitement and romance. Imagine a lifetime of happiness and bliss with your partner. However, the reality is that marriage is not always sunshine and rainbows. There are hard truths about marriage that no one tells you, and it's essential to be aware of them before you tie the knot. As someone married for a few years, here are some of the hard truths I've learned.

Marriage is not something you can just set and forget. It requires constant effort and works to keep the relationship strong and healthy. This means communicating openly and honestly with your partner, compromising, and making time for each other. It's easy to take your partner for granted when you're comfortable in the relationship, but it's important to remember that the work never ends.

It's a hard truth, but there will be times when you don't like your partner very much in your marriage. Maybe they did something that upset you, or you're going through a rough patch in your relationship. Whatever the reason, it's normal to not always like your partner. The key is to remember that it's just a feeling that will pass.

Money is one of the most significant sources of tension in many marriages. It's important to be on the same page about financial goals and to be open and honest about your spending habits. It's also important to be willing to compromise and make sacrifices when necessary.

It's impossible to be in a long-term relationship without having disagreements. The important thing is to handle them healthily. This means listening to each other's perspectives, being respectful, and finding a solution that works for both of you.

People change and grow throughout their lives, and this is especially true in marriage. Being open and accepting of your partner's growth and willing to grow and change yourself is essential. This means being open to new experiences and willing to try new things.

Marriage is not a magic solution to all your problems. It's important to remember that you are still two separate people with your unique struggles and challenges. Marriage can provide support and comfort, but it's not a cure-all.

Even if you're in a happy and healthy marriage, there will be times when you feel lonely. Maybe your partner is busy with work or other obligations, or perhaps you're just feeling disconnected. It's important to communicate with your partner about your feelings and to find ways to connect and spend time together.

It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking your partner should know what you need or want. However, the reality is that they can't read your mind. Communicating openly and honestly with your partner about your needs and desires is important.

Despite all the hard truths about marriage, it is still worth it. The love, support, and companionship you get from your partner can make all the challenges seemingly small.