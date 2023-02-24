Opinion: Toxic Shame Affects Relationships And Mental Health

Photo byJulia Taubitz/Unsplash

Shame is an emotion we all experience at some point in our lives. It is a feeling of embarrassment or humiliation that arises when we believe we have done something wrong or unacceptable. While shame can be a healthy emotion that helps us learn from our mistakes and make positive changes in our lives, it can also become toxic when it becomes chronic and pervasive. Toxic shame can profoundly impact our emotional, psychological, and physical well-being, and it is essential to recognize its effects and take steps to heal from it.

Toxic shame is different from healthy shame because it is not about feeling bad for something we have done wrong, but it is a deep-seated belief that we are inherently flawed, defective, or unworthy. This belief can develop early in life due to childhood experiences such as abuse, neglect, or criticism. When a child is repeatedly told that they are bad, wrong, or unlovable, they internalize these messages and believe that something fundamentally wrong with them. As they age, this belief can become a core part of their identity, leading to a pervasive sense of shame and self-loathing.

The effects of toxic shame can be far-reaching, affecting every aspect of a person's life. Some of the most common products of toxic shame include:

  1. Low self-esteem: When a person believes they are inherently flawed, it can lead to a deep sense of inadequacy and worthlessness. This can result in low self-esteem, affecting their relationships, career, and overall quality of life.
  2. Anxiety and depression: Toxic shame can also lead to feelings of anxiety and depression, as the constant self-criticism and negative self-talk can be overwhelming. This can make it difficult for a person to function in their daily life and may require professional help.
  3. Difficulty in relationships: People who struggle with toxic shame may find it challenging to form healthy relationships. They may feel unworthy of love and affection and avoid intimacy or sabotage their relationships.
  4. Perfectionism: To avoid shame, some people may become perfectionists, striving for excellence in all areas of their life. While this may lead to success in some areas, it can also lead to burnout and a constant sense of never being good enough.
  5. Physical health problems: The constant stress and negative self-talk associated with toxic shame can also lead to physical health problems. Chronic stress can lead to a weakened immune system, high blood pressure, and other health issues.

Healing from toxic shame is a process that takes time and effort. It involves recognizing how shame has impacted your life and taking steps to challenge the beliefs that have led to this shame. Learn to be kind and compassionate towards yourself. This involves acknowledging that you are not perfect and remembering that making mistakes is a normal part of being human.

