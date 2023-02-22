Opinion: Narcissists Are Usually Not Good Parents And Their Children Suffer

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition that can significantly impact a person's ability to parent effectively. Narcissists are typically not good parents; their negative traits can potentially have long-term effects on their children.

Narcissists lack empathy, which is understanding and sharing another person's feelings. This means they may struggle to provide emotional support and validation to their children. They may also have difficulty recognizing and responding to their child's needs, resulting in their children feeling neglected and unimportant.

Narcissists tend to prioritize their own needs over their children's needs. They may view their children as extensions of themselves and expect them to fulfill their own emotional needs. This can lead to a lack of boundaries and a sense of enmeshment in the relationship, damaging the child's emotional well-being.

They may also struggle with consistency in their parenting. They may swing between overindulging their child with praise and gifts and withdrawing their affection or attention. This can be confusing and unsettling for a child, leading to feelings of anxiety and insecurity.

Narcissists are skilled at emotional manipulation, which can profoundly impact their children. They may use guilt or shame to control their child's behavior or use them as a pawn in their relationships or conflicts. This can damage the child's sense of self-worth and lead to long-term emotional trauma.

Narcissistic parents may also struggle with setting appropriate boundaries with their children. They may view their children as an extension of themselves rather than separate individuals with their thoughts, feelings, and needs. This can lead to a lack of autonomy and independence for the child, damaging their emotional development.

Narcissists struggle to take responsibility for their actions and may blame their children for their shortcomings or mistakes. This can lead to guilt and shame for the child, who may blame themselves for the narcissist's behavior.

Growing up with a narcissistic parent can have a lasting impact on a child's emotional development. Children of narcissistic parents may struggle with low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression. They may also have difficulty forming healthy relationships in adulthood and may work with trust and emotional intimacy issues.

Narcissists are not good parents due to their lack of empathy, prioritization of their own needs, inconsistent parenting, emotional manipulation, lack of boundaries, inability to take responsibility, and potential long-term effects on their children's emotional development. If you are the child of a narcissistic parent, it's essential to seek help and support to work through any emotional trauma you may have experienced. Remember, you deserve to be treated with love and respect, and you have the power to break free from the cycle of emotional abuse.