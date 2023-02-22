Opinion: How To Identify When Someone Just Wants A Rebound Relationship

Photo by Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

When a relationship ends, it can be difficult for both parties involved. However, one person may sometimes look for someone else to help them move on. This person is often referred to as a "rebound." Being used as a rebound can hurt, confuse, and damage your self-esteem. Therefore, it's essential to recognize the signs that someone is using you as a rebound.

One of the most significant signs that someone is using you as a rebound is that they are still emotionally attached to their ex. They may talk about their ex frequently, bring them up in conversations, or even compare you to them. They may also have difficulty letting go of their ex, which can be a warning sign that they are not emotionally available for a new relationship.

Another red flag that someone is using you as a rebound is that they are moving too fast. They may want to spend all their time with you, be overly affectionate, and even talk about a future together after only a few dates. This behavior is not normal for someone genuinely interested in getting to know you and building a healthy relationship. Instead, it may be a sign that they are trying to fill the void left by their previous relationship.

While someone using you as a rebound may still be emotionally attached to their ex, they may not want to talk about their past at all. They may avoid questions about their previous relationships, or they may only give vague answers. This behavior can be a warning sign that they are trying to hide something or are not ready to confront their feelings about their ex.

Another sign that someone is using you as a rebound is that they don't try to get to know you. They may only be interested in physically spending time with you and may not ask you questions about your life, interests, or goals. This behavior can be hurtful and can make you feel like you are not valued as a person.

People using you as a rebound may also use you for emotional support. They may call or text you when they feel down or need someone to talk to, but they may not reciprocate this support when needed. This behavior can be draining and lead to resentment and disappointment.

Finally, someone using you as a rebound may not be interested in your future plans. They may not ask you about your goals or dreams or support you in achieving them. This behavior can be a warning sign that they are not interested in building a long-term relationship with you and only use you to fill a temporary void.

Being used as a rebound can be a painful and confusing experience. However, by recognizing the signs above, you can protect yourself from this behavior. If you suspect someone is using you as a rebound, it's essential to communicate your feelings honestly and set clear boundaries. Remember that you deserve to be with someone who values and respects you for who you are, not just as a temporary fix for their emotional pain.