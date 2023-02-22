Opinion: How To Identify When A Friend is Toxic

Photo by Omar-Lopez/Unsplash

Friends are an essential part of our lives. They can bring joy, comfort, and support when we need it the most. However, not all friendships are created equal, and some can harm our well-being. Toxic friendships can be emotionally draining, and it is essential to identify them and take action to protect ourselves.

Here are some ways to identify a toxic friend:

Toxic friends have a negative attitude toward everything. They complain and see the glass as half empty. They may also criticize your achievements and belittle your accomplishments. They never seem to have anything positive to say and can drag you down with negativity.

Toxic friends are always in crisis mode. They constantly need your help and support, but they never reciprocate. They may also use their problems to control you and guilt you into doing things for them. They may also make you feel responsible for their happiness or well-being. They also may be competitive and jealous of your successes. They may try to one-up you or take credit for your accomplishments. They may also try to undermine you or sabotage your efforts. They may not be happy with your success and may try to bring you down to their level.

Toxic friends may not respect your boundaries. They may be invasive, intrusive, or pushy. They may also ignore your wishes and do things that make you uncomfortable. They may not consider your opinions or feelings and may only care about their needs and desires.

They also can be manipulative and use guilt, shame, or fear to get what they want. They may also twist the truth or lie to get their way. They may also make you feel responsible for their problems or like you owe them something.

People who only have their interests in mind may not be reliable. They may cancel plans at the last minute, forget important events, or not follow their promises. They may also make excuses or blame others for their actions. They may not be there for you when you need them the most.

Toxic friends can be emotionally draining. They may always need your attention, sympathy, or validation. They may also cause drama and gossip or create unnecessary conflict. They may make you feel exhausted or stressed after spending time with them.

If you have identified a toxic friend, it is essential to take action to protect yourself. Here are some steps you can take:

Set boundaries with toxic friends. Let them know what behavior is acceptable and what is not. Be clear about your expectations and enforce your limitations. If they continue to violate your limits, it may be time to end the friendship.

Communicate your feelings to toxic friends. Let them know how their behavior makes you feel and affects your relationship. Be honest and direct but also respectful and compassionate. If they are willing to listen and make changes, you may be able to salvage the friendship.

If the toxicity is too much to handle, it may be time to take a break from the friendship. This can give you time to reflect on the relationship and determine if it is worth salvaging. It can also give you time to focus on your needs and well-being.

Ultimately it's time to end the friendship. If the toxicity is too much, it may be time to end the company. This can be a difficult decision, but it may be necessary to protect your well-being. Be honest and direct about your reasons.