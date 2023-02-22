Opinion: After A Break-Up Avoid Self-Sabotoging Behaviors

Photo by Courtney Cook/Unsplash

Many of us have watched movies portraying how our heroine or hero reacted after a massive breakup.

Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Grieving is entirely natural, and losing a relationship is one if not the most painful feelings we will experience.

I’ve had my share of break-ups over the years, and I’ve learned that engaging in some behaviors will make me feel worse instead of better in the long run.

If you don’t want to hurt yourself more, I suggest you don’t do the following things.

Sleep with his friends.

It seems like a great idea, and who doesn’t want to get revenge on their ex, especially if they did the dumping?

It’s not a great idea, and you’ll end up shooting yourself in the foot. You’ll be sad and lonely and probably develop feelings for whatever friend you decide to pursue. If the friend decides to follow you, you will end up hurting your ex’s relationship with his friend and make yourself look terrible.

This will most likely result in more people getting hurt or you ending up in another relationship when you aren’t ready to date again.

Resist. The. Urge.

Drink yourself to death.

The memories aren’t fade forever when you go out and get annihilated.

After waking up the following day, you’ll likely look back at night before with horror, and also, you’re just going to be left with the mother of all hangovers.

It’s a temporary fix to something that isn’t going away. Don’t end up crying and puking in a bar toilet surrounded by strangers. Work through the pain and accept that it’s okay to hurt temporarily.

Jump into another relationship.

I have been 100% guilty of this one more thing than I can count. I would go through a breakup and immediately begin talking to someone new and starting a relationship.

It helped temporarily, but none of those relationships worked out because I was either still or a mess or didn’t like them that much.

Jumping into another relationship leaves you no time to grieve, heal, or work on yourself. Everyone needs time, and waiting to pursue love again is one of the best things you can do for yourself.

Stalk their social media.

What does it matter what they’re doing or where they are eating tonight? It’s over, and you have to accept this, or you’ll extend the time it takes for you to move on.

You need to get your life back on track, and stalking their Instagram and Facebook to see if they’re dating someone isn’t going to help.

This will be one of the hardest things to do, so if you need to block or hide their feed to help yourself (I have certainly done that), please do it.

Instantly try to be friends.

I believe that in exceptional cases, exes can be friends. But you can’t go from relationship to friendship in two seconds.

It’s impossible to go from being romantically involved to friends without some room to breathe in the middle. Give each other the time and space you need to heal.

Also… remember that you have no obligation to be friends with your ex. If you don’t want any relationship in the future, that is entirely okay.

Spend all your time alone.

Should you spend some time alone to reflect and indulge in some self-care? Yes, most certainly. However, this is also a time you should utilize the relationships in your life.

Call an old friend, try a new hobby with a buddy, go to a show… you may have neglected your friends for your relationship, so this is the time to make amends and remember that it’s essential to cultivate relationships outside of romantic ones.

Forget to love yourself.

It’s easy to be miserable and lament that you will spend the rest of your life alone, even though that’s not true.

Self-pity and drowning in your sorrows aren’t the way to go forever. Now is the time to indulge in self-care and rediscover who you are, what you love, and what you want for the future.