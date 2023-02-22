Opinion: Friendships Fade Over Time And That's Okay

Photo by Omar Lopez/Unsplash

As we go through life, we often form close friendships with people who share our interests, values, and experiences. These relationships can be significant and supportive, giving us a sense of connection and belonging. However, as time passes, it's not uncommon for these friendships to fade, leaving us feeling disappointed and even a little heartbroken. But why do friendships fade over time, and what can we do to prevent it?

In my own experience, friendships have faded for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it's simply a matter of distance - when we move away from each other, staying in touch and maintaining a connection becomes more difficult. Other times, it's a result of life changes - when we get married, have children, or take on new jobs, we may find ourselves with less time and energy to devote to our friendships. And sometimes, it's simply a matter of growing apart - as we change and evolve as people, our interests, values, and priorities may shift, making it more difficult to relate to our old friends.

Whatever the reason, accepting the loss of a close friendship can be difficult. We may feel a sense of grief or even betrayal, wondering why our friend couldn't or didn't want to stay connected. But the truth is, friendships are often fragile and require ongoing effort and attention to maintain. When we stop putting in that effort, the relationship can deteriorate, leaving us with a sense of loss and regret.

So what can we do to prevent friendships from fading over time? One of the most important things is to stay in touch, even when life gets busy. This can mean making time for regular phone calls, text messages, or video chats or scheduling regular meet-ups or get-togethers. It's also important to show an interest in our friends' lives, asking about their experiences and supporting them through the ups and downs of life.

Another critical factor is to be flexible and adaptable. As our lives change and evolve, our friendships may need to change and evolve as well. We may need to be more understanding of our friends' time constraints, or we may need to find new shared interests and activities that fit into our current lifestyles. It's also important to be open to new people and experiences, as this can help us maintain a sense of connection and fulfillment even as old friendships fade away.

Of course, despite our best efforts, not all friendships are meant to last forever. As painful as it can be to accept, sometimes we outgrow each other or discover that our values and priorities have diverged too far. When this happens, getting the loss and moving on is essential, focusing on new connections and experiences that will bring us joy and fulfillment.

Friendships can be significant and supportive but can also be fragile and prone to fading over time. While it can be challenging to accept the loss of a close friend, it's important to remember that friendships require ongoing effort and attention to maintain. By staying in touch, showing interest in our friends' lives, and being flexible and adaptable, we can help prevent friendships from fading. And when it does happen, we can focus on finding new connections and experiences that will bring us joy and fulfillment. After all, life is a journey, and it's essential to surround ourselves with people who will support and uplift us.