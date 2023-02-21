Opinion: Narcissist Acts Differently In A Long-term Relationship

Photo by eric-alves/Unsplash

Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy for others, and a need for admiration. While many people may exhibit some narcissistic traits, a true narcissist can significantly impact a long-term relationship.

Here are some ways that a narcissist may act in a long-term relationship:

Self-centered behavior: Narcissists tend to be highly self-centered and may prioritize their needs and desires above those of their partner. They may dismiss their partner’s feelings or needs and expect their partner to always cater to their own needs. Lack of empathy: Narcissists may struggle to empathize with their partners and may dismiss their emotions or experiences. They may struggle to understand or acknowledge their partner’s perspective and lack the emotional depth to build a truly intimate relationship. Manipulative behavior: Narcissists may engage in manipulative behavior to control their partner and maintain their sense of power in the relationship. They may use guilt, fear, or shame to get their way and may have difficulty acknowledging or apologizing for their mistakes. The constant need for validation: Narcissists may continuously need validation and praise and may become upset or angry if they do not receive enough attention or admiration from their partner. They may be overly concerned with their appearance or achievements and expect their partner to affirm their worth constantly. Inability to handle criticism: Narcissists may struggle to tolerate criticism or feedback from their partners and may become defensive or angry when faced with negative feedback. They may take criticism as a personal attack and struggle to learn from their mistakes or improve their behavior. Lack of accountability: Narcissists may struggle to take responsibility for their actions or behavior and may blame others for their mistakes or shortcomings. They may have difficulty admitting fault or apologizing and quickly shift the blame onto others. Idealization and devaluation: Narcissists may engage in a pattern of idealization and devaluation in their relationships. They may initially idealize their partner, showering them with attention and affection, but then devalue them when they feel they are not getting what they want. This can create a cycle of emotional turmoil for their partner.

Navigating a relationship with a narcissist can be challenging, as their behavior can be manipulative and emotionally draining. However, it’s important to remember that setting boundaries and seeking support to protect your emotional well-being is possible.

Here are some strategies for navigating a relationship with a narcissist:

Set clear boundaries: It’s essential to set clear boundaries with a narcissist and communicate your needs and expectations. This may involve saying “no” to their requests, setting limits on their behavior, or creating distance when necessary. Seek support: It can be helpful to seek permission from friends, family, or a therapist when dealing with a narcissistic partner. Talking with others can help you process your emotions and gain perspective. Prioritize your needs: It’s essential to prioritize your well-being in a relationship with a narcissist. This may involve setting aside time for self-care, pursuing your interests, and focusing on your emotional needs. Practice assertiveness: It’s essential to practice emphasis when dealing with a narcissist. This may involve setting boundaries, standing up for yourself, and communicating your needs clearly and assertively.

Ultimately it's important to consider leaving the relationship with a narcissist if their behavior is too emotionally damaging or manipulative. This can be a difficult decision, but unless they seek extensive help, a narcissist will not change long-term.