Opinion: Don't Allow A Narcissist To Reenter The Picture

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkujA_0koJJpfy00
Photo byPhoto by Jep Gambardella/Unsplash

Keep Moving Forward

I started therapy about a year after dating the narcissist for the first time. Although things appeared perfect on the surface of my life, it didn’t matter. I had a great support system and a healthy relationship, and I was still falling apart. In fact, I was acting out on my new partner and projecting things on him based on my past trauma. I was drinking more than I should have been, which led to me saying things to him that were highly hurtful and not true. I realized I was getting worse emotionally, not better, and it was time to do something before I continued to spiral out of control.

You cannot heal unless you protect yourself and start rebuilding your life and emotions…that were most likely torn to shreds. You were in a flight or fight situation, and as things calm down, you may feel like everything is crashing down…on you all over again.

There are things that you can do to speed up the healing process. I’m not saying that you will ever be magnificent, as I don’t know the extent of your trauma. There could have been years or even decades of abuse, and many people never leave these unhealthy relationships, which is heartbreaking. But if and when you do leave, you can take steps to rebuild your life in the healthiest and best way possible.

Block their social accounts. Block them from everything, and leave no account unblocked. You have to cut off ALL contact.

Even after I finally texted the narcissist, telling him never to talk to me again, I let one account slide. I blocked all his social media accounts…except his profile for his art business. I wanted to keep a tiny piece of him, whether I would admit it. I became obsessive, checking it at least once a day, and it made me angrier and angrier. The only way to start healing is by letting go and trying to move on. Holding on to the anger and pain will keep him alive in your heart and mind.

If you allow him any contact…he will sneak back in. Even after I broke up with my ex, I started to respond to his texts after a few weeks. I eventually agreed to meet up to collect my things.

The next thing I knew, I was spending the night at his place, and we talked about getting back together.

I allowed him to suck even more of my time and energy from me, and eventually, he had the upper hand, discarding me when the cards were in his favor. It wasn’t until I cut things off completely and blocked his number that I began to heal.

Rediscover everything you have to offer. You have to face the trauma and let it go. This means recognizing the patterns and not falling into them again.

After months, years, or decades of being torn down and told you are nothing, you will feel like nothing. This is the ideal time to do things to build up your confidence and engage in self-care. This looks different for everyone, but yoga helped me heal. In the calming moments of rest after a challenging class, I felt a release and often would cry because I felt like I was letting go of something painful. After a few weeks of self-care and being patient with myself, my heart was beginning to feel okay for the first time in so long.

I had never wanted to do therapy, but it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. This isn’t to say that it’s easy…it’s not. At times it’s excruciating because you’re working through the trauma.

In the beginning, I kept having dreams about my ex, who was always silent in the room with my new partner and me. No one else could see him, and his back was always turned to me. Even in my dreams, he didn’t acknowledge my anger.

My therapist said this was likely because I hadn’t let go or faced the hurt. I was carrying it with me into my new relationship, which was already affecting us. Although what I went through wasn’t fair, it wasn’t fair that I put the blame or project things on my new partner. So, I began to accept what had happened to me. I acknowledged that the narcissist had lied. I recognized that he had hurt me. I admitted that I was not the one to blame in the situation, and I no longer had to let him influence my life or my thoughts. I was a mess as I worked through these feelings, but after a few weeks, it began to fade away…and I felt much better. It was as if a weight had been lifted off.

I had a string of emotionally abusive partners before I dated the narcissist. I don’t know if it made me more susceptible. I know I kept allowing people who didn’t respect my boundaries or needs. After our demise, I realized it was time to take a break from dating. I had spent years pouring myself into people who didn’t give me back what I needed, and he was the final straw.

Healing is different for everyone, but I hope these are some suggestions you can apply to your situation as you work through the trauma you may have endured.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# trauma# mental health# narcissism

Comments / 12

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant here to help you navigate the waters.

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating After Divorce For the First Time

Getting divorced can be one of the most challenging experiences of a person's life. After the dust has settled, many people may hesitate to date again. Putting oneself out there can be intimidating, especially after being married for years. However, it's important to remember that dating after a divorce can be a positive and fulfilling experience. In this blog post, we will explore some tips for dating after being divorced for the first time.

Read full story

Opinion: Alcohol Has A Significant Impact On Relationships

Alcohol is a widely accepted and legal substance that many people worldwide enjoy. However, it's essential to recognize that alcohol can also significantly impact relationships. While alcohol can bring people together, it can also create tension and damage relationships in various ways.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify When Someone Just Wants A Rebound Relationship

When a relationship ends, it can be difficult for both parties involved. However, one person may sometimes look for someone else to help them move on. This person is often referred to as a "rebound." Being used as a rebound can hurt, confuse, and damage your self-esteem. Therefore, it's essential to recognize the signs that someone is using you as a rebound.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify When A Friend is Toxic

Friends are an essential part of our lives. They can bring joy, comfort, and support when we need it the most. However, not all friendships are created equal, and some can harm our well-being. Toxic friendships can be emotionally draining, and it is essential to identify them and take action to protect ourselves.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: After A Break-Up Avoid Self-Sabotoging Behaviors

Many of us have watched movies portraying how our heroine or hero reacted after a massive breakup. Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Friendships Fade Over Time And That's Okay

As we go through life, we often form close friendships with people who share our interests, values, and experiences. These relationships can be significant and supportive, giving us a sense of connection and belonging. However, as time passes, it's not uncommon for these friendships to fade, leaving us feeling disappointed and even a little heartbroken. But why do friendships fade over time, and what can we do to prevent it?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Put On Fake Facade To Hide Their True Nature

As someone who has dealt with narcissistic individuals in my personal and professional life, I know all too well the destructive impact their behavior can have on those around them. Narcissists often present a false facade, projecting an image of confidence, success, and superiority designed to manipulate and control those around them. But beneath the surface, there is often a deeply insecure individual who is desperate for validation and attention.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Love Can Affect Mental Health Long-Term

Love is a complex and multi-faceted emotion that we all experience at some point. We all long for it, yet it can be incredibly challenging to navigate. Despite the many beautiful aspects of love, the truth is that love is hard. In this blog post, I want to share my thoughts on why love can be difficult to experience.

Read full story

Opinion: Self-Reflection Is A Powerful Tool For Growth and Development

Self-reflection is a powerful tool for personal growth and development. It allows us to look inward and gain insight into our thoughts, behaviors, and emotions. By reflecting on our experiences, we can identify areas that we want to improve and develop greater self-awareness. In this post, we will explore the importance of self-reflection and provide some tips for practicing it.

Read full story

Opinion: Navigating Relationships in a Time of Political Polarization

Political polarization has become increasingly prevalent in recent years and can significantly impact our relationships. Finding common ground, communicating effectively, and maintaining healthy relationships can be challenging when we have different political beliefs. However, it’s important to remember that we can still navigate relationships in a time of political polarization.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist Acts Differently In A Long-term Relationship

Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy for others, and a need for admiration. While many people may exhibit some narcissistic traits, a true narcissist can significantly impact a long-term relationship.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: The Stresses Of Daily Life Take Toll On Marriages

Marriage is a commitment that requires ongoing effort and attention. Over time, the stresses of daily life can take a toll on a relationship, and many couples may struggle to maintain the same level of connection and intimacy that they had in the early days of their relationship. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the ways that time can impact marriage and offer some strategies for maintaining a strong and healthy relationship over the long term.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating A Narcissist In The Beginning Is Magical

When you first start dating someone, it's normal to feel excited and hopeful about the relationship's potential. However, as I have learned from personal experience, it's essential to be mindful of the red flags that may indicate that your new partner is a narcissist.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Utilize Marriage As A Weapon

Narcissists, individuals with a personality disorder characterized by a pervasive pattern of grandiosity, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others, often have unique reactions to major life events such as getting married. While some narcissists may view marriage as an opportunity to bolster their image and elevate their social status, others may view it as a threat to their independence and control.

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: Social Media Makes Infidelity Easier Than Ever

The widespread use of social media has made it easier for individuals to engage in infidelity. Cheaters use social media platforms to connect with new people, cultivate relationships, and carry on secret affairs. Social media has become a new tool for unfaithful partners, allowing them to get away with infidelity undetected.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Taking A Break From Social Media Can Help Relationships

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, allowing us to connect with friends, family, and acquaintances worldwide. However, social media can also be a double-edged sword, with its constant stream of notifications and updates, leading to stress, anxiety, and a decline in mental health. Taking a break from social media can be beneficial, especially for our relationships. This blog post will explore the benefits of taking a break from social media for a healthy relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Virtual Reality is Transforming Long-distance Relationships

Long-distance relationships can be challenging, especially when living in different parts of the world. In the past, the only way to stay connected with your loved one was through phone calls and text messages. However, thanks to technological advancements, virtual reality (VR) has emerged as a powerful tool that can revolutionize how long-distance couples interact.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Are Extremely Drawn To Empaths

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often believes that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and will fight for someone with everything they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Practicing Gratitude Has Benefits When Incorporated Into Daily Life

Practicing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things we can do to improve our mental and emotional well-being. It involves taking the time to appreciate the good things in our lives, both big and small. In this post, I want to share some of the benefits of practicing gratitude and some simple ways to incorporate it into your daily life.

Read full story

Opinion: A Codependent Relationship Is Not The Healthiest

For most of my adult dating life, I thought my relationships were normal. Several years ago, I began to realize I had a pattern of being in highly unhealthy relationships. My relationships all had something in common. I would become completely and utterly dependent on the person I was dating. I began researching love addiction and codependency and realized that I fell into almost every category.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy