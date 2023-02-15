Opinion: The Love Languages Of The Narcissist

Photo by Photo by Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

Romance Doesn’t Start With Abuse

As far as I’m aware, a romantic relationship doesn’t begin with abuse, silent treatment, and neglect. Who would tolerate that kind of behavior with someone you’ve just met? If you aren’t emotionally invested, leaving without a second thought is straightforward.

But what about when you’ve been with someone for a long time, and they’ve been fantastic until now? Suddenly they’ve changed, and their behavior isn’t even close to what it was when you first got together. This is usually what happens after the phase of being love-bombed. You’ve been in a bubble of bliss, and things are suddenly changing in front of your eyes. To identify them, what are some signs you can be on the lookout for that your relationship has moved into these toxic and unhealthy patterns?

Your partner dismisses your feelings.

Although they used to want to know your every thought and emotion, your feelings suddenly became a burden in their eyes. If you’ve had a bad day at work, they don’t want to hear your complaining…and certainly don’t care about what’s happening with your friends or family. You can tell that. Lately, they are getting increasingly irritated with you with no explanation when you express emotion.

This could also be considered gaslighting. Is your partner making you second guess yourself, or do they constantly say that you’re overreacting? Your feelings don’t hold any weight to your partner because they are questioning the reasoning behind them and making it feel like things are suddenly all your fault.

Requests for change fall on deaf ears.

I wanted my partner to open up to me. I wanted him to take care of himself. I wanted him to stop his self-sabotaging behaviors. I wanted him to start saving money and stop taking mine. All of my requests fell on deaf ears, and things were always turned on me and my shortcomings. After a few months, I acted like all of his behaviors were perfect because if I said otherwise…it would turn into a fight.

“The pattern is particularly toxic because escalation is built into it — needs unanswered, the person demanding will become increasingly frustrated and usually louder. Of course, this simply means the person withdrawing will increase his efforts. Both parties feel aggrieved and put upon.” — Good Therapy

You feel like you’re talking to a wall.

Stonewalling is precisely what it sounds like. Instead of having an open and open discussion, you’re going to be met with cold indifference. My ex would always cross his arms and look at me with no expression when I tried to communicate with him on a deeper level once we were out of the love-bombing phase. We could only talk about feelings when he decided it was okay to talk about them; they were usually his feelings. I felt like he didn’t even acknowledge that I existed, which made me so frustrated and upset. I felt like I was going to explode.

There isn’t a solution on how to deal with this behavior because it’s abusive and unpredictable. Often when he was stonewalling me, he would busy himself with tasks such as cleaning his room or grabbing his guitar to play music. It wouldn’t matter what I was going through because when he was stonewalling me, he had no response.

Silent treatment becomes a part of life.

It could be minutes, hours, or even days when your communication is met with no response. In my opinion, this is one of the cruelest things you can do to someone you claim to “love.”

The silent treatment is nothing less than abuse. If you did something wrong in your partner's eyes, this is your punishment. I received this treatment when I hung out with friends or didn’t communicate constantly. I was treated as if I were doing something wrong…when, in reality, my ex was going out and cheating on me and not responding to my messages. He didn’t want to own up to his actions or take personal responsibility, so I was ignored.

These are just the tip of the iceberg.

In my personal experience, these behaviors led up to physical abuse. It’s easy to think that because this person used to treat you with such affection and care, you can fix things. That is not the case. They were hiding their true colors, and this is now your reality. Sometimes it will be better, but it’s all a game for the narcissist to gain and control you completely.

You will not meet these behaviors in a healthy and functional relationship because you will communicate to work through your differences and emotions.

Love is not silence, abuse, or a wall.