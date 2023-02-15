Opinion: The Love Languages Of The Narcissist

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNlZY_0koIn14O00
Photo byPhoto by Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

Romance Doesn’t Start With Abuse

As far as I’m aware, a romantic relationship doesn’t begin with abuse, silent treatment, and neglect. Who would tolerate that kind of behavior with someone you’ve just met? If you aren’t emotionally invested, leaving without a second thought is straightforward.

But what about when you’ve been with someone for a long time, and they’ve been fantastic until now? Suddenly they’ve changed, and their behavior isn’t even close to what it was when you first got together. This is usually what happens after the phase of being love-bombed. You’ve been in a bubble of bliss, and things are suddenly changing in front of your eyes. To identify them, what are some signs you can be on the lookout for that your relationship has moved into these toxic and unhealthy patterns?

Your partner dismisses your feelings.

Although they used to want to know your every thought and emotion, your feelings suddenly became a burden in their eyes. If you’ve had a bad day at work, they don’t want to hear your complaining…and certainly don’t care about what’s happening with your friends or family. You can tell that. Lately, they are getting increasingly irritated with you with no explanation when you express emotion.

This could also be considered gaslighting. Is your partner making you second guess yourself, or do they constantly say that you’re overreacting? Your feelings don’t hold any weight to your partner because they are questioning the reasoning behind them and making it feel like things are suddenly all your fault.

Requests for change fall on deaf ears.

I wanted my partner to open up to me. I wanted him to take care of himself. I wanted him to stop his self-sabotaging behaviors. I wanted him to start saving money and stop taking mine. All of my requests fell on deaf ears, and things were always turned on me and my shortcomings. After a few months, I acted like all of his behaviors were perfect because if I said otherwise…it would turn into a fight.

“The pattern is particularly toxic because escalation is built into it — needs unanswered, the person demanding will become increasingly frustrated and usually louder. Of course, this simply means the person withdrawing will increase his efforts. Both parties feel aggrieved and put upon.” — Good Therapy

You feel like you’re talking to a wall.

Stonewalling is precisely what it sounds like. Instead of having an open and open discussion, you’re going to be met with cold indifference. My ex would always cross his arms and look at me with no expression when I tried to communicate with him on a deeper level once we were out of the love-bombing phase. We could only talk about feelings when he decided it was okay to talk about them; they were usually his feelings. I felt like he didn’t even acknowledge that I existed, which made me so frustrated and upset. I felt like I was going to explode.

There isn’t a solution on how to deal with this behavior because it’s abusive and unpredictable. Often when he was stonewalling me, he would busy himself with tasks such as cleaning his room or grabbing his guitar to play music. It wouldn’t matter what I was going through because when he was stonewalling me, he had no response.

Silent treatment becomes a part of life.

It could be minutes, hours, or even days when your communication is met with no response. In my opinion, this is one of the cruelest things you can do to someone you claim to “love.”

The silent treatment is nothing less than abuse. If you did something wrong in your partner's eyes, this is your punishment. I received this treatment when I hung out with friends or didn’t communicate constantly. I was treated as if I were doing something wrong…when, in reality, my ex was going out and cheating on me and not responding to my messages. He didn’t want to own up to his actions or take personal responsibility, so I was ignored.

These are just the tip of the iceberg.

In my personal experience, these behaviors led up to physical abuse. It’s easy to think that because this person used to treat you with such affection and care, you can fix things. That is not the case. They were hiding their true colors, and this is now your reality. Sometimes it will be better, but it’s all a game for the narcissist to gain and control you completely.

You will not meet these behaviors in a healthy and functional relationship because you will communicate to work through your differences and emotions.

Love is not silence, abuse, or a wall.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# mental health# psychology# narcissist

Comments / 17

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant here to help you navigate the waters.

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating A Narcissist In The Beginning Is Magical

When you first start dating someone, it's normal to feel excited and hopeful about the relationship's potential. However, as I have learned from personal experience, it's essential to be mindful of the red flags that may indicate that your new partner is a narcissist.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Utilize Marriage As A Weapon

Narcissists, individuals with a personality disorder characterized by a pervasive pattern of grandiosity, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others, often have unique reactions to major life events such as getting married. While some narcissists may view marriage as an opportunity to bolster their image and elevate their social status, others may view it as a threat to their independence and control.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Social Media Makes Infidelity Easier Than Ever

The widespread use of social media has made it easier for individuals to engage in infidelity. Cheaters use social media platforms to connect with new people, cultivate relationships, and carry on secret affairs. Social media has become a new tool for unfaithful partners, allowing them to get away with infidelity undetected.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Taking A Break From Social Media Can Help Relationships

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, allowing us to connect with friends, family, and acquaintances worldwide. However, social media can also be a double-edged sword, with its constant stream of notifications and updates, leading to stress, anxiety, and a decline in mental health. Taking a break from social media can be beneficial, especially for our relationships. This blog post will explore the benefits of taking a break from social media for a healthy relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Virtual Reality is Transforming Long-distance Relationships

Long-distance relationships can be challenging, especially when living in different parts of the world. In the past, the only way to stay connected with your loved one was through phone calls and text messages. However, thanks to technological advancements, virtual reality (VR) has emerged as a powerful tool that can revolutionize how long-distance couples interact.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Are Extremely Drawn To Empaths

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often believes that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and will fight for someone with everything they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Practicing Gratitude Has Benefits When Incorporated Into Daily Life

Practicing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things we can do to improve our mental and emotional well-being. It involves taking the time to appreciate the good things in our lives, both big and small. In this post, I want to share some of the benefits of practicing gratitude and some simple ways to incorporate it into your daily life.

Read full story

Opinion: A Codependent Relationship Is Not The Healthiest

For most of my adult dating life, I thought my relationships were normal. Several years ago, I began to realize I had a pattern of being in highly unhealthy relationships. My relationships all had something in common. I would become completely and utterly dependent on the person I was dating. I began researching love addiction and codependency and realized that I fell into almost every category.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Trauma Bonds Can Defy Logic And Keep Victims Attached To a Narcissist

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside, I kept staying with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond, but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story

Opinion: The Narcissist Discards Victims No Longer Of Use To Them

Perhaps things have gotten too complicated. Maybe you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Hoovering Narcissists Haunt Their Victims

Hoovering is a manipulative tactic that a narcissist will use as a means of entering back into your life. Usually, it’s done after a breakup or a long period of “no contact.” Hoovering is a way to manipulate you into falling back into the abusive cycle you’ve tried to escape.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Handle Conflict In A Relationship Like A Pro

Last night my partner and I got into a pretty intense argument. I won’t get into the nitty-gritty, but we both tend to be stubborn, which could have turned into a bad outcome.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Navigate The Break-Up With A Narcissist

There comes the point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to choose to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone who has abused and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Exhibit Easily Missed Behaviors Early In The Relationship

After being in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and criticize yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love bombing or the gaslighting.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: Empathy Deficit Disorder Is Associated With Narcissists

EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely because a person does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Navigating the Complexities of Interracial, Intercultural, and Same-Sex Relationships.

Love knows no bounds, and people from all backgrounds and cultures can fall in love with each other. However, when people from different racial, cultural, or sexual orientation backgrounds enter a relationship, it can come with unique challenges. In this blog post, we will explore some advice on navigating the complexities of interracial, intercultural, or same-sex relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Significant Age Gap Can Be Controversial

The ethics of dating someone significantly younger or older can be a complex and controversial issue, as it involves power dynamics and societal expectations. On the one hand, individuals should be free to love and pursue relationships with whomever they choose, regardless of age. On the other hand, there are valid concerns about the potential for exploitation, manipulation, and power imbalances in relationships with a significant age gap. In this blog post, we will explore the ethics of dating someone significantly younger or older and consider the factors that can influence the dynamic of these relationships.

Read full story
36 comments

Opinion: There Is Debate Over the Validity of Narcissistic Personality Disorder as a Mental Illness

Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a mental health condition characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a deep need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. Despite being recognized as a mental illness by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the existence and validity of NPD as a mental illness has been a topic of much debate and controversy within the psychiatric community.

Read full story

Opinion: Modern Weddings Primarily Focus On Being "Instagram Worthy"

I’ve been part of a wedding party quite a few times. By “quite a few times” let’s say that my friends have joked that I’m the girl in the movie “27 Dresses.”. Over the years, I have seen a shift where everything about the wedding is focused on how it will appear on Instagram.

Read full story

Opinion: The Relationship Between Mental Health and Intimacy

The relationship between mental health and relationships is complex and multifaceted. Mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and other conditions can significantly impact the quality of our relationships.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy