Opinion: Narcissists Give Gifts To Manipulate Their Victims

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

When I dug deeper, my friend revealed why she was nervous. Her ex-husband, who was highly abusive and narcissistic, had used gifts as a weapon.

After hearing my friend's words, several memories surfaced, primarily around how gifts were leveraged in my relationship with a narcissistic ex. The skills he bestowed upon me never made me feel special or loved. They were simply another means of manipulation.

Many narcissists will use gifts as leverage in their relationships instead of a way to show affection and that they care… here are three reasons why it serves their selfish desires.

They will give gifts as a means to gain control

In the early days of dating, when the love bombing was still in full swing and my ex was on his best behavior, we went into a music store. While growing up, I played several instruments and mentioned in passing that I had always wanted a ukulele.

Christmas Day arrived a little over a month later, and I opened a huge wrapped package from my ex that revealed the ukelele I had pointed out in the store. I was incredibly touched that he had remembered and given me such a thoughtful gift.

That was the only “thoughtful” gift I ever received, and it was constantly held over my head. When we would argue, the narcissist would say that I didn’t deserve the nice gift he had gotten me, which is a common tactic used when gift-giving with a narcissist.

The gesture I thought was so kind and sweet was another way to gain power over me.

They will give gifts that are primarily for their use.

It was our first and only valentine’s day together. Although I said we didn’t need to exchange gifts, my ex insisted. When I opened his gift, it revealed a baseball hat with the name of a sports team from a random state. The confusion must have shown on my face because I don’t wear hats, nor do I enjoy watching baseball, but he immediately smirked and commented, ‘If you don’t want to wear it, I’ll just wear it myself.”

It wasn’t until reflecting on our relationship that I saw that any gift from my ex was always something he either liked or could use himself.

According to a study done in Psychology Today, there have been several findings that narcissists give “gifts” that are an investment in their desires, not because they want to provide happiness to the people in their lives.

They will use your “bad” gifts to explain why they are the “better” ones in the relationship.

Partly in a last-ditch attempt to salvage our relationship and partly because I was so upset about the baseball hat, I decided to get the narcissist a lovely gift for his birthday.

For months, he had hinted at wanting a custom-made artistic ring by a local jeweler. I spent hundreds of dollars on a call with a special message engraved in it. When I gave it to him, he opened it, stared at it blankly, and said, “why did you ever think I would want this.” Not only was his remark completely devoid of gratitude, but he had also gaslighted me after he had specially said he wanted that ring.

After that, he constantly said how great he treated me and how I didn’t pull my weight in our relationship. He claimed that he knew me inside out and that his gifts reflected that, whereas the ones I gave were a constant disappointment.

Although this may seem strange, the idea that gifts can be used as leverage makes it important to remember the most important desires of a narcissist.

They want to control and power and see themselves as better and superior to you. You are dealing with someone who sees you as a lesser being, and no gift can change that dynamic.

