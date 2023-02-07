Opinion: The Dangers of Excessive Self-absorption

Photo by Photo by vjapratama/Pexels

Self-love, or the act of valuing and caring for oneself, is essential to mental health and overall well-being. It involves having a positive and accepting attitude toward oneself and taking steps to improve one's physical, mental, and emotional health. However, there is also a fine line between healthy self-love and excessive self-absorption, and it is vital to understand their differences.

On the one hand, self-love can have many benefits. When we love ourselves, we are better able to accept and appreciate our strengths and weaknesses and treat ourselves with kindness and respect. This can lead to increased self-esteem, improved relationships with others, and a greater sense of happiness and fulfillment.

Self-love can also be beneficial for our physical health. When we take care of ourselves and engage in healthy habits such as exercise, healthy eating, and adequate sleep, we can improve our physical health and reduce our risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

However, there are also dangers associated with excessive self-absorption. When we focus too much on ourselves and our own needs and desires, we may become insensitive to the needs and feelings of others. This can lead to strained relationships, as we may come across as self-centered and indifferent to the needs of others.

Excessive self-absorption can also lead to a lack of empathy, as we become less able to understand and relate to the experiences of others. This can lead to conflicts and misunderstandings in our relationships, making it more difficult for us to form meaningful connections with others.

Another danger of excessive self-absorption is that it can lead to feelings of entitlement and a sense of superiority over others. When we believe that we are better or more important than others, we may feel justified in disrespecting others and disregarding their feelings. This can lead to conflicts and strained relationships, making it difficult for us to form meaningful connections with others.

It is essential to strike a balance between self-love and excessive self-absorption. To do this, engaging in practices that promote self-awareness and empathy, such as mindfulness and journaling, is helpful. These practices can help us to understand our thoughts and feelings better and to gain a deeper understanding of the experiences of others.

Focus on building solid and meaningful relationships with others. When we engage in meaningful connections, we can gain a greater sense of belonging and fulfillment and develop more vital empathy and understanding for others.

Seek help if you are struggling with excessive self-absorption. A mental health professional can provide guidance and support and help you develop healthy habits and behaviors that promote self-love and healthy relationships with others.

Self-love is essential to mental health and well-being, but it is crucial to understand the dangers of excessive self-absorption. By striking a balance between self-love and empathy for others, we can improve our relationships, increase our happiness and fulfillment, and protect ourselves from the adverse effects of excessive self-absorption.