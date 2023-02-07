Opinion: The Psychological Tactics Used by Narcissists in Relationships

Photo by Jeswin Thomas/Pexels

As someone affected by a narcissistic relationship, I understand all too well the psychological tactics narcissists use to manipulate and control their partners. These tactics can be confusing, painful, and damaging, but understanding them is essential to break free from toxic relationships and heal.

One of the main tactics used by narcissists is gaslighting. This is a technique of manipulation that aims to make the victim question their own memories, perceptions, and sanity. The narcissist will deny things they've said or done, twist the truth, and blame the victim for their own behavior. This can lead to feelings of confusion, doubt, and insecurity and can be especially damaging when it repeatedly happens over time.

Another tactic used by narcissists is triangulation. This is when the narcissist involves a third person in the relationship to create drama and competition. The narcissist will often compare their partner to the third person, either positively or negatively, to make the partner feel insecure and keep them under control. This can create feelings of jealousy, resentment, and a sense of being trapped.

Narcissists also use love bombing as a tactic to win over their partners. Love bombing is when a person showers their partner with excessive attention, affection, and gifts to gain their trust and respect. This can create an intense emotional bond that makes it difficult for the partner to leave the relationship, even when things start to go wrong.

Another tactic used by narcissists is emotional blackmail. This is when the narcissist uses the emotional bond they have created to manipulate their partner into doing things they want. They may threaten to leave the relationship, hurt themselves, or harm others if the partner doesn't comply with their demands. This can be especially damaging because it creates a sense of responsibility and obligation, making it difficult for the partner to break free.

Narcissists also use projection to blame others for their shortcomings. Often the qualities they despise in themselves are those they put on the people around them.

Ultimately you are not responsible for anyone else's mental health, nor do you need to be their savior. Protect your own space by implementing solid boundaries with the narcissist's in your life, and remember that your energy should go where it is valued.