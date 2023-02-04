Opinion: How To Build Resilience and Emotional Intelligence to Protect Against Narcissistic Abuse

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Narcissistic abuse can have a devastating impact on the victim's sense of self-worth and emotional well-being. It can leave you feeling drained, overwhelmed, and unsure of how to move forward. However, building resilience and emotional intelligence can help to protect you from future abuse and provide a path to healing.

Resilience refers to the ability to bounce back from adversity and cope with stress and challenges. It is a critical factor in overcoming the effects of narcissistic abuse, as it enables you to maintain a positive outlook, even in the face of difficulty. Several strategies can be used to build resilience, including exercise, mindfulness, and positive self-talk.

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to build resilience. Regular physical activity can help to reduce stress and anxiety, boost mood, and increase self-confidence. This, in turn, can help you feel more capable of handling difficult situations, such as those that may arise due to narcissistic abuse.

Mindfulness is another powerful tool for building resilience. This practice involves being fully present at the moment and paying attention to your thoughts and feelings without judgment. By being mindful, you can gain greater clarity and perspective, which can help you to respond more effectively to challenging situations.

Positive self-talk is another way to build resilience. This involves talking to yourself in a supportive and encouraging manner rather than criticizing or berating yourself. For example, instead of saying, "I'm a failure," you might tell yourself, "I did my best, and I'll do better next time." Doing this can help boost your self-esteem and reduce the negative impact of narcissistic abuse.

Emotional intelligence is another crucial factor in protecting against narcissistic abuse. This refers to the ability to understand and manage your own emotions and those of others. By developing your emotional intelligence, you can become more aware of your own feelings and better handle situations that may trigger those emotions. This, in turn, can help you to avoid falling prey to narcissistic abuse and to respond in a healthier, more effective way when it does occur.

One way to build emotional intelligence is to practice self-reflection. This means taking time each day to reflect on your thoughts and feelings and consider why you feel the way you are. By doing this, you can gain a deeper understanding of your emotions and become more aware of triggers that may lead to negative behavior.

Another way to build emotional intelligence is to engage in healthy self-care practices. This means taking care of your physical, emotional, and mental well-being by eating well, getting enough sleep, and engaging in activities you enjoy. By taking care of yourself, you can reduce the impact of stress and improve your ability to handle difficult situations.

Seek support from trusted friends, family members, or a mental health professional. Talking to someone who understands your situation can help you to process your emotions and to find healthy ways to cope with the effects of narcissistic abuse. You can take the first step towards healing and reclaiming your self-worth by seeking support.

Building resilience and emotional intelligence can help protect against narcissistic abuse and provide a path to healing. By engaging in healthy self-care practices, seeking support, and developing positive self-talk and mindfulness skills, you can regain your sense of self-worth and build a stronger, more resilient self. The healing journey may be difficult, but with the proper support and tools, it is possible to reclaim your power and move forward positively.