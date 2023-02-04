Opinion: The Journey to Healing and Reclaiming Self-Worth After Narcissistic Abuse

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2l6N_0kcld44I00
Photo byRené Ranisch/Unsplash

Narcissistic abuse can leave a person feeling broken, confused, and without a sense of self-worth. The emotional manipulation and gaslighting tactics used by narcissistic individuals can cause significant damage to a person's mental health and leave them feeling lost and alone. However, it is possible to heal and reclaim your self-worth after experiencing narcissistic abuse.

The first step in the healing journey is acknowledging and validating your experiences. This means accepting that what happened was not your fault and that the abuse was not a reflection of your worth. It is crucial to permit yourself to grieve the loss of the relationship and to process your emotions healthily.

The next step is to educate yourself on the traits and behaviors of selfish individuals. Understanding the dynamics of narcissistic abuse can help you to make sense of what happened and to see the situation objectively. This knowledge can also serve as a form of empowerment and help you to recognize and avoid similar problems in the future.

One of the most critical steps in reclaiming your self-worth after narcissistic abuse is to work on building self-esteem. This can involve self-care activities such as exercise, meditation, or journaling. It can also include seeking out therapy or counseling to work through the emotional trauma and to develop healthy coping mechanisms.

In addition to self-care and therapy, it is essential to surround yourself with a supportive network of friends and family. Having people in your life who love and accept you for who you are can help you counteract the negative messages you receive from the narcissistic individual and rebuild your self-worth.

Another critical aspect of reclaiming your self-worth after narcissistic abuse is to set boundaries and stick to them. This means learning to say no to people who treat you poorly and protecting your emotional and physical well-being. It also means setting aside time for self-care and doing things that make you happy without feeling guilty or ashamed.

It is also essential to work on forgiving yourself for any mistakes or perceived shortcomings that the narcissistic individual may have pointed out. This means letting go of self-blame and accepting that you are worthy and deserving of love and respect, regardless of your perceived flaws or mistakes.

In addition to forgiving yourself, it is also important to practice self-compassion. This means treating yourself with kindness and understanding and recognizing that everyone makes mistakes and experiences setbacks. Being gentle with yourself can build resilience and develop a stronger sense of self-worth.

Recognize that the journey to healing and reclaiming your self-worth after narcissistic abuse is a process, not a destination. It may take time, patience, and effort, but with the proper support and resources, you can emerge from the experience more robust and resilient.

Overcoming narcissistic abuse and reclaiming your self-worth is possible. By acknowledging and validating your experiences, educating yourself on the traits and behaviors of narcissistic individuals, engaging in self-care, seeking support from friends and family, setting boundaries, forgiving yourself, practicing self-compassion, and recognizing that the journey is a process, you can heal from the emotional trauma and build a stronger, more resilient sense of self-worth.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# narcissism# psychology# mental health

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant here to help you navigate the waters.

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Controversy Over "Love bombing" and its Impact on Relationships

Love bombing, also known as "relationship bombing," is a manipulative tactic some individuals use to gain control and manipulate their partners in a relationship. It involves showering the person with excessive affection, attention, and gifts in the early stages of the relationship, only to withdraw that attention as time goes on slowly. This sudden behavior change can leave the victim feeling confused, betrayed, and emotionally drained.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dangers of Excessive Self-absorption

Self-love, or the act of valuing and caring for oneself, is essential to mental health and overall well-being. It involves having a positive and accepting attitude toward oneself and taking steps to improve one's physical, mental, and emotional health. However, there is also a fine line between healthy self-love and excessive self-absorption, and it is vital to understand their differences.

Read full story

Opinion: Childhood Trauma and Narcissistic Behavior Are Connected

Childhood trauma is a complex and multifaceted issue that can impact a person's life. Trauma can come in many forms, including physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, neglect, abandonment, or exposure to violence or war. The effects of childhood trauma can be far-reaching, affecting a person's relationships, mental and physical health, and overall sense of self-worth.

Read full story

Opinion: Social Media Continues To Impact Long-Term Relationships

Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives. It provides an easy and convenient way to connect with friends and family, share our experiences and opinions, and keep up with the latest news and trends. However, as much as social media has brought us closer together, it has profoundly impacted our relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

The Power of Intimacy: Building Connection in Long-Term Relationships

Intimacy is a vital component of a healthy and fulfilling relationship. It encompasses not just physical closeness but emotional, mental, and spiritual connection. Building intimacy takes effort, vulnerability, and a willingness to communicate openly and authentically.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Psychological Tactics Used by Narcissists in Relationships

As someone affected by a narcissistic relationship, I understand all too well the psychological tactics narcissists use to manipulate and control their partners. These tactics can be confusing, painful, and damaging, but understanding them is essential to break free from toxic relationships and heal.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Art of Communication: Tips and Tricks for Better Relationships

We've all heard the saying, "It's not what you say but how you say it." Communication is a crucial aspect of our daily lives and plays a significant role in forming and maintaining relationships. Whether in our personal or professional lives, how we communicate can make or break a relationship. Here are some tips and tricks to improve your communication skills for better relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissistic Behavior Impacts Families and Loved Ones

The impact of narcissistic behavior on families and loved ones can be far-reaching and devastating. Narcissistic individuals often engage in manipulative and controlling behavior that can tear apart even the most vital relationships. In this blog post, we will explore the impact of narcissistic behavior on families and loved ones and what can be done to manage it.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How to Rebuild Trust After The Betrayal Of Infidelity

Infidelity is one of the most devastating experiences that a person can go through in a relationship. When trust is broken, it can be difficult to know how to move forward and rebuild the relationship. In this blog post, we will explore some strategies for surviving infidelity and rebuilding trust after betrayal.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Relationship Obsession is Incredibly Unhealthy

My friend Jane has always been one of the most independent and hard-working women I know. Six months ago, Jane met her new boyfriend, Sean, and they became official within a few weeks.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Couples Therapy can Effectively Improve Relationships

Couples therapy is a powerful tool for improving relationships and resolving conflict. However, it can also be expensive and time-consuming, making it difficult for some couples to access the help they need. Fortunately, several DIY techniques can help couples strengthen their relationship and improve communication, even on a tight budget. Here are some effective strategies for couples looking to improve their relationship without breaking the bank.

Read full story
2 comments

Navigating Non-Monogamous Relationships Requires Constant Communication

When it comes to relationships, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Some people prefer traditional monogamous relationships, while others find non-monogamous relationships to fit their needs and desire better. But for those new to non-monogamy, navigating this type of relationship can be a confusing and daunting experience. So, in this post, we'll be taking a closer look at what non-monogamy is, its different forms, and some tips for successfully navigating a non-monogamous relationship.

Read full story

The Science Behind Love: Understanding the Chemistry of Relationships

Love is a feeling we all desire yet struggle to understand and put into words. It's the root of happiness, the driving force behind relationships, and why we keep coming back for more, even after being hurt. But have you ever wondered what is happening in your body and brain when you experience this powerful emotion? The truth is love is not just an abstract concept but a complex mixture of chemicals and hormones that work together to create this fantastic feeling.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Navigate the Empty Nest Phase in Marriage

The "empty nest" phase of marriage can be difficult and emotional for many couples. As children grow up and leave home, teams face the challenge of re-discovering each other and redefining their roles in the relationship. While it can be a difficult transition, it can also be a fantastic opportunity for couples to strengthen their bond and create new memories. With the right mindset and preparation, couples can navigate this phase of marriage with grace and positivity.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Importance of Self-Care and Self-Compassion in Dealing with Narcissistic Individuals

Dealing with narcissistic individuals can be challenging and draining, especially if you are constantly exposed to their manipulative and controlling behavior. It is crucial to prioritize self-care and self-compassion to protect your mental health and well-being.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Recognize The Dangers of Narcissistic Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation often used by individuals with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). The term "gaslighting" refers to manipulating another person's reality, causing them to question their memory, perception, or sanity. This manipulation can be highly damaging to an individual's mental health and lead to confusion, anxiety, and self-doubt.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Connection Between Narcissistic Behavior And Mental Health Conditions

Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a complex mental health condition characterized by grandiosity, a sense of entitlement, and a lack of empathy. While NPD is a distinct diagnosis, individuals with this condition often experience other mental health conditions. This blog post will explore the connection between narcissistic behavior and other mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety.

Read full story

Opinion: The Role of Genetics and Biology in the Development of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a complex mental health condition characterized by grandiosity, a sense of entitlement, and a lack of empathy. While the exact causes of NPD are not fully understood, research has shown that a combination of genetic, biological, and environmental factors can contribute to its development. In this blog post, we will explore the role of genetics and biology in developing NPD.

Read full story

Opinion: The Challenges of Therapy and Treatment for Individuals with Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a complex condition that can be challenging to treat. Individuals with NPD often exhibit grandiosity, a sense of entitlement, and a lack of empathy, making therapy and treatment problematic. In this blog post, we will explore some of the challenges of treating individuals with NPD and what can be done to overcome them.

Read full story

Opinion: Understanding the Motivations Behind Narcissistic Behavior and Why It Is So Harmful To Others

Narcissistic behavior can be confusing and harmful to those around them. People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) often exhibit a sense of entitlement, a need for control, and a lack of empathy, which can result in damaging relationships and a negative impact on those around them. But what motivates this behavior, and why is it so harmful? Understanding the motivations behind narcissistic behavior can help us better understand why these individuals behave the way they do and what we can do to protect ourselves and our relationships from their negative impact.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy