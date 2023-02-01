Opinion: The Role of Empathy in Narcissistic Relationships

Photo by Yuriy Bogdanov/Unsplash

As someone affected by a narcissistic relationship, I understand all too well the importance of empathy in these types of relationships. Empathy, or the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, is a crucial component of healthy relationships, and it is often lacking in relationships with narcissists.

One of the defining characteristics of narcissism is a lack of empathy. Narcissists are often self-centered and focused on their own needs, desires, and goals, and they often disregard the feelings and needs of others. This can make it difficult for them to form meaningful and fulfilling relationships, as they are unable to connect with others on an emotional level.

A lack of empathy can lead to many problems in a relationship with a narcissist. For one, it can make it difficult for the partner to feel heard and understood. When a partner tries to express their feelings or concerns, the narcissist may dismiss them, minimize them, or ignore them. This can make the partner feel invalidated and unimportant, leading to resentment and frustration.

In addition, the lack of empathy in narcissistic relationships can make it difficult for the partner to feel supported and cared for. Narcissists often tend to prioritize their own needs and want over those of their partners, which can make the partner feel neglected and unimportant. This can lead to loneliness, sadness, and a sense of being unappreciated.

Empathy is also essential in resolving conflicts in relationships. When both partners can understand and share each other's feelings, finding a resolution that works for both people becomes easier. However, in a narcissistic relationship, the lack of empathy can make it difficult for the partners to communicate effectively and find a mutually satisfactory solution to their problems.

Moreover, the lack of empathy in narcissistic relationships can make it difficult for the partner to heal from hurt or trauma. When a partner is not understood or validated by their partner, it can make it difficult for them to process their feelings and move on from the relationship. This can lead to resentment, anger, and a sense of being stuck.

Ultimately, empathy is essential in building trust and intimacy in relationships. When partners can understand and share each other's feelings, they can create a deeper emotional connection, increasing confidence and intimacy in the relationship. However, in a narcissistic relationship, the lack of empathy can make it difficult for the partners to build trust and intimacy, leading to feelings of distance and disconnection.

Empathy plays a crucial role in relationships, and its absence can profoundly impact the well-being of both partners. In relationships with narcissists, the lack of empathy can lead to frustration, resentment, and a sense of being unappreciated. It can make it difficult for the partner to heal and move on. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, prioritize your emotional well-being and seek support and validation from friends, family, or a therapist.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/intense-emotions-and-strong-feelings/202001/do-narcissists-actually-lack-empathy