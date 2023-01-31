Opinion: Stopped Spilling Every Detail About Your Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hme0L_0kXYqDJf00
Photo byDaniel Foster/Unsplash

My husband is a very private person.

He is cautious regarding what he shares with others, including his closest friends and family.

I am the complete opposite. I have been an open book, especially with my close friends.

Relationships are a huge part of our lives, and inevitably the topic will come up in conversation. However, although talking about what’s going on in your love life can be therapeutic, it is straightforward to overshare. Crossing the line and sharing something too personal can hurt our partners.

Practicing boundaries is crucial to prevent relationship oversharing. Here are some things I keep in mind regarding what I share with others about my love life.

Ask yourself how your partner would feel about what you are sharing.

One of my primary rules for speaking about my relationship is to refrain from bringing up my partner’s “flaws.”

Inevitably, everyone has unique traits that can be very annoying to their partner. Moments may arise where you feel so frustrated with your partner’s quirks that you are tempted to unload all of your feelings to your friends.

Before giving in to the temptation to rant, take a moment and pause to think about the consequences. Trashing your relationship with your friends and expecting their approval of your partner is incredibly unrealistic.

Remember that you have little quirks and that (hopefully) your partner isn’t complaining to their friends about you.

Remind yourself that every single person has a different opinion.

The qualities you’re looking for in a partner could be completely different from what your best friend seeks in a long-term relationship.

What looks “boring” to one couple can be what another couple loves. One couple may prefer to spend a Saturday night out on the town dancing, while another wants a cozy night indoors while trying a new recipe. The point is that everyone is different, and no one couple is the same.

Outside observers will always put their noses where they don’t belong, telling you how to navigate your relationship. Take it with a grain of salt because they are not walking in your shoes.

It’s easy to compare our lives to others.

I’ve often looked at glamorous couples on social media and assumed that their lives are perfect, they never fight, and they’re always happy.

Everyone is on a different journey. What we see in a picture doesn’t reflect the reality of a relationship. I’ve observed plenty of couples post a picture of them looking perfect and happy one week and been notified of them getting divorced a month later.

It’s easy to feel like you’re “Keeping up with the Joneses,” so when you compare your relationship, take a step back.

Ask yourself, what makes the two of you happy? What goals do you want to create together? Determine what jives with the two of you, not what you see portrayed somewhere else.

People don’t necessarily want you to be happy.

Initially, my fiance’ and I was just friends/coworkers.

Shortly after joining our company, we began having lunch with another girl, and we all became friends. We managed to stay friends for a few weeks until my partner and I developed feelings for each other. My “friend” was furious when we started dating. She told me that we were a terrible match, that things wouldn’t work between us, and I would end up heartbroken.

If I had listened to her advice instead of trusting myself, I wouldn’t be in the happiest relationship of my entire life.

Some people simply are not looking out for your best interests, and oversharing with them could ruin your otherwise happy relationship.

Keep it at the forefront of your mind that the only people who will ever truly know your relationship inside and out… are you and your partner.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# dating advice

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant here to help you navigate the waters.

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Importance of Self-Care and Self-Compassion in Dealing with Narcissistic Individuals

Dealing with narcissistic individuals can be challenging and draining, especially if you are constantly exposed to their manipulative and controlling behavior. It is crucial to prioritize self-care and self-compassion to protect your mental health and well-being.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Recognize The Dangers of Narcissistic Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation often used by individuals with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). The term "gaslighting" refers to manipulating another person's reality, causing them to question their memory, perception, or sanity. This manipulation can be highly damaging to an individual's mental health and lead to confusion, anxiety, and self-doubt.

Read full story

Opinion: The Connection Between Narcissistic Behavior And Mental Health Conditions

Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a complex mental health condition characterized by grandiosity, a sense of entitlement, and a lack of empathy. While NPD is a distinct diagnosis, individuals with this condition often experience other mental health conditions. This blog post will explore the connection between narcissistic behavior and other mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety.

Read full story

Opinion: The Role of Genetics and Biology in the Development of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a complex mental health condition characterized by grandiosity, a sense of entitlement, and a lack of empathy. While the exact causes of NPD are not fully understood, research has shown that a combination of genetic, biological, and environmental factors can contribute to its development. In this blog post, we will explore the role of genetics and biology in developing NPD.

Read full story

Opinion: The Challenges of Therapy and Treatment for Individuals with Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a complex condition that can be challenging to treat. Individuals with NPD often exhibit grandiosity, a sense of entitlement, and a lack of empathy, making therapy and treatment problematic. In this blog post, we will explore some of the challenges of treating individuals with NPD and what can be done to overcome them.

Read full story

Opinion: Understanding the Motivations Behind Narcissistic Behavior and Why It Is So Harmful To Others

Narcissistic behavior can be confusing and harmful to those around them. People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) often exhibit a sense of entitlement, a need for control, and a lack of empathy, which can result in damaging relationships and a negative impact on those around them. But what motivates this behavior, and why is it so harmful? Understanding the motivations behind narcissistic behavior can help us better understand why these individuals behave the way they do and what we can do to protect ourselves and our relationships from their negative impact.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Set Healthy Boundaries with Someone Who Is A Narcissist

If you have a relationship with someone who has narcissistic personality disorder, setting healthy boundaries can be a challenging but essential task. Narcissistic individuals often have a sense of entitlement, a need for control, and a lack of empathy, which can make it difficult to maintain healthy relationships with them. However, by setting and enforcing healthy boundaries, you can help protect yourself and maintain a healthy relationship with a narcissistic individual.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Social Media is Fueling a Rise in Narcissistic Tendencies Among Young People

Social media has become an integral part of modern society, connecting people worldwide and allowing them to share their thoughts, opinions, and experiences with a vast online community. While social media has many benefits, it has also been criticized for fueling a rise in narcissistic tendencies among young people.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Childhood Experiences Impact the Development of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition characterized by an exaggerated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy for others, and a preoccupation with fantasies of power, success, and attractiveness. While the exact causes of narcissistic personality disorder are not yet fully understood, research has shown that childhood experiences can play a significant role in developing this condition.

Read full story

Opinion: Dealing with Narcissistic In-Laws and Family Members

Dealing with narcissistic in-laws and family members can be a challenging experience. Narcissistic behavior, characterized by a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration, can create a toxic and damaging environment in personal relationships. When dealing with narcissistic in-laws and family members, it is important to have a strategy in place that protects your emotional well-being and ensures that you maintain healthy boundaries.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Survivors of Narcissistic Abuse Will Benefit From Therapy And Support Groups

Surviving narcissistic abuse can be a challenging and overwhelming experience, and seeking therapy and support groups can be crucial in the journey of healing and reclaiming your self-worth. These resources provide a safe and supportive environment where you can work through the trauma and learn coping strategies for managing the impact of narcissistic abuse.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Build Resilience and Emotional Intelligence to Protect Against Narcissistic Abuse

Narcissistic abuse can have a devastating impact on the victim's sense of self-worth and emotional well-being. It can leave you feeling drained, overwhelmed, and unsure of how to move forward. However, building resilience and emotional intelligence can help to protect you from future abuse and provide a path to healing.

Read full story

Opinion: The Relationship Between Narcissistic Behavior and Addiction

Narcissistic behavior and addiction often go hand in hand, as a lack of empathy and self-centeredness can characterize both. However, while narcissism is a personality disorder, addiction is a complex condition that can manifest due to various underlying factors. Let's explore the relationship between narcissistic behavior and addiction and how they can both be debilitating to those affected.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Journey to Healing and Reclaiming Self-Worth After Narcissistic Abuse

Narcissistic abuse can leave a person feeling broken, confused, and without a sense of self-worth. The emotional manipulation and gaslighting tactics used by narcissistic individuals can cause significant damage to a person's mental health and leave them feeling lost and alone. However, it is possible to heal and reclaim your self-worth after experiencing narcissistic abuse.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The Benefits of Journaling for Self-Discovery and Growth

Journaling has been a common practice for centuries and is a tool many people use to help them reflect on their thoughts and emotions, track their progress and growth, and make sense of their experiences. In recent years, journaling has become increasingly popular as a means of self-discovery and personal development, and here are the reasons why.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Harnessing the Power of Visualization Is Essential for Success

Visualization is a powerful tool that can help you achieve success in life. It involves using your imagination to create a vivid and compelling mental image of what you want to accomplish and then using that image to drive you toward your goals. Visualization can help you develop a greater sense of confidence, motivation, and focus and can also help you overcome self-doubt, anxiety, and other obstacles that might be standing in your way.

Read full story

Opinion: Improving Self-Esteem Is Possible Through Self-care and Love

Self-esteem is an essential aspect of mental health and well-being. It is defined as an individual's overall sense of self-worth and the value they place on themselves. A high level of self-esteem enables individuals to feel confident and secure in their abilities, relationships, and interactions with others. On the other hand, low self-esteem can lead to negative feelings such as anxiety, depression, and inadequacy. To combat these feelings and build a healthy level of self-esteem, self-care, and self-love are crucial practices.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Begin Understanding and Managing Negative Emotions

Negative emotions are a normal and natural part of the human experience. Various events, such as disappointment, stress, or loss, can trigger them. However, it's essential to understand that negative emotions are not always destructive. They can provide valuable information about what is happening in our lives and help us grow as individuals.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Start Building Resilience To Cope With Stress

Building resilience and coping with stress are crucial aspects of leading a healthy life. With the fast-paced nature of modern society, stress has become an inevitable part of our lives, affecting our physical, emotional, and mental well-being. But the good news is, we can learn how to build resilience and manage stress effectively.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Overcome Anxiety Through Mindfulness and Meditation

Anxiety can be debilitating, affecting people of all ages and backgrounds. It can take many forms, from generalized worry to specific phobias, and can cause intense fear, worry, and unease. Fortunately, mindfulness and meditation are two practices that have been shown to help reduce anxiety and promote a sense of calm and well-being.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy